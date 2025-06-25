Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Mississippi High School Defensive Linemen for 2025?
As we continue our polls previewing the top returning Mississippi high school football players for the 2025 season, we turn our attention to the defensive line. These players tend to be the most important players on the field as they can dictate the line of scrimmage and turn the tide of the game. Along with the interior defensive linemen in this poll, we will also include some of the top edge rushers in the state. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning defensive lineman for 2025 in the Magnolia State.
Voting ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominations:
Derwin Fields, Brookhaven
The four-star end from Brookhaven is our first nominee, and he is currently rated as the third best player in the state for the 2027 class. Last season, he tallied 61 total tackles, 11 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss. Fields also currently holds offers from Florida, Southern California, Auburn and Ole Miss among many others.
Madaylan McKenzie, Heidelberg
McKenzie was one of the key pieces of the state championship team as he caused havoc up front on a weekly basis. He garnered second team all-state honors after he finished the season with 61 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. His play on the field has caught the attention of Oregon State, Tennessee and Southern Miss, all whom have offered McKenzie a scholarship.
Nolan Wilson, Picayune
Wilson comes in as a top five prospect in the state according to On3 Sports, and he currently holds offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida and LSU among countless other schools. His tremendous play on the field has caught the attention of scouts and coaches across the country, and as a result he was selected to play in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game.
JaReylan McCoy, Tupelo
The Florida Gator commit was a cornerstone in the Golden Wave defense as he helped Tupelo finish the season undefeated while winning the 7A state championship. He possess quick, lateral movement, and he can break away from blocks easily with his reach. This is a key feature that good to great defensive linemen have which allows them to succeed on the line of scrimmage.
Corey Wells, Petal
Wells is a dominant, interior defensive lineman who stands at 6'5" 290 pounds. He is able to utilize his sheer size and force to overpower the offensive linemen he faces at the high school ranks in Mississippi. Like the other players mentioned, Wells superb play on the gridiron has garnered national attention. Before he committed to Texas earlier this month, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn and numerous other teams were battling it out to try and secure his commitment.
Dereon Albert, Jackson Academy
Albert has quickly solidified himself as one of the best linemen in the state. In 2024, he finished with 85 total tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown. In the two seasons prior combined, he finished with 165 total tackles, 44.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He currently holds offers from 26 schools including Tennessee and LSU.
Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, Choctaw County
Shumaker is a bonafide star, and with former five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham off to Ole Miss, Shumaker is the next sought after recruit from Choctaw County. The 2027 prospect stands at 6'3" 280, and he excels at causing havoc with his quickness off the ball. He is also able to take on double teams and shed blocks easily with his size. This ability has quickly caught the attention of coaching staffs as he holds offers Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State and Notre Dame with countless other schools pursuing him.
Sam LeJeune, Poplarville
LeJeune is another prospect in the Magnolia State along the defensive line that comes in at 6'3" 280+. Like the other prospects listed above, he has the power to succeed at the next level which is evident by him winning the powerlifting state championship. LeJeune also has speed and quickness which he uses to his advantage. His 40-yard dash time was clocked at 4.8 seconds, and his 100 meter time was clocked in at 11.9 seconds. This presents a scary proposition for opposing defensive coordinators when they have to scheme up a game plan neutralize a lineman with this size and speed. So far, some of his offers include Florida State, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.
Deven Robertson, Oak Grove
Robertson comes in at over 6 feet and 300-plus pounds as an interior defensive lineman. His ability to get off the ball is exceptional, and he is able to use this speed to successfully stunt and twist on the defensive line. Robertson is also able to use his size to bull rush and clog up the running lanes. Because of this, he has earned 20 scholarship offers so far as he enters his junior season.
Gregory Keeton, Forest
Keeton returns as one of the top tacklers in the state this season. In his junior season, he finished with 125 total tackles, 78 solo tackles, 30 tackles for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback hurries. The confidence and experience he gained last year should help him perform to the standard that he set for himself as he looks to have a spectacular senior season.