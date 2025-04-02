Top 25 Mississippi high school boys baseball rankings (4/1/2025)
This week in the latest addition of the top 25 rankings for high school baseball in Mississippi, we have three teams breaking into the top 25 after a stellar week. We have some significant movement in the rankings this week.
Hartfield Academy steals the top spot from Magnolia Heights, but it is almost impossible to separate the top four teams from one another. Jackson Academy takes a fall after losing two to Presbyterian Christian.
With that being said, the full list of the top 25 teams are listed below.
1. Hartfield Academy (16-2)
The Hawks claim the top spot this week after sweeping St. Joseph Catholic in a three-game series last week. In their final game, they won 19-3. They now turn their attention with a pivotal three-game series with Jackson Academy this week.
2. Magnolia Heights (20-4)
The Chiefs fall one spot after losing in a surprising upset to Heritage Academy 2-1 in game one. They did bounce back by taking the next two games over the Patriots. They finished their week with a 9-0 win over Collinsville (IL).
3. Southeast Lauderdale (18-1)
In their lone game last week, the Tigers defeated Noxubee County 15-0. They now set their sights on Neshoba Central, Kemper County and West Lauderdale this week.
4. Lewisburg (15-4)
The Patriots drop two spots from last week after they went 1-1 versus Oxford in two games that were polar opposites. In game one, they won 9-2 but lost 10-0 in game two.
5. Madison Central (8-3)
The Jaguars picked up a hard-fought win in extra innings over Tupelo 18-14. However, in game two, they did fall 13-5 to the Golden Wave.
6. East Union (17-3)
The Urchins' winning streak continues as they took both games from Hamilton last week. They now prepare for a two-game set versus Walnut this week.
7. Ocean Springs (14-4-1)
The Greyhounds picked up two wins over St. Martin, but they failed to get the sweep as they lost game three 4-3.
8. Picayune (17-2)
The Maroon Tide took the next step towards the district title last week when they swept West Harrison in three games. They also won their first two games by shutting out the Hurricanes.
9. West Lauderdale (17-2)
The Knights outscored Northeast Lauderdale 27-5 in two games. They now turn their attention to Clarkdale for a two-game set before closing out the week with Southeast Lauderdale.
10. Oak Grove (15-4)
The Warriors break into the top 10 after some dominating wins last week. They outscored Meridian 42-0 in two games along with a 6-1 win over Hillsboro (MO).
11. Florence (13-3)
The Eagles secured two close wins over South Jones winning the first game 2-1 and the second 5-4.
12. Tri-County Academy (15-3)
The Rebels defeated Central Hinds Academy 14-0 last night. They will look to keep that success going as they have double-header with them this week on Thursday.
13. Seminary (16-4)
The Bulldogs put on an offensive clinic outscoring Jefferson Davis County and Resurrection Catholic 47-1. They will look to keep this offensive output going versus Hazlehurst and Stringer this week.
14. Petal (12-5)
The Panthers suffered a 10-1 defeat to Brandon before rebounding in game two with a 7-5 win. They look to get back on track this week with a two-game series versus Meridian.
15. Kosciusko (14-2)
The Whippets picked up a key win last week by defeating Louisville 12-0. They now have a pivotal district two-game series with Greenwood this week.
16. Vancleave (15-4)
The Bulldogs swept Gautier in three games including defeating them 23-2 in game two. They now improve to 6-0 in district play.
17. Purvis (15-5)
The Tornadoes climb three spots this week after defeating Forrest County in two games last week. They will now get ready for a two-game series with Columbia this week.
18. Saltillo (14-4)
The Tigers picked up three wins last week including two over Olive Branch. In this two-game series, they outscored the Conquistadors 25-3.
19. Lamar (16-4)
The Raiders dropped game one versus Wayne Academy 13-3, but they responded by winning the next two games 13-3 and 13-1.
20. Jackson Academy (14-4)
The Raiders suffered two close losses to Presbyterian Christian last week losing game one 4-2 and game three 5-4. They did steal game two, winning 8-0. They now have a monumental series with Hartfield Academy this week.
21. Itawamba Agricultural (17-7)
After losing two games two weeks ago, the Indians responded by going 3-0 last week with two wins over Ripley in district play.
22. Clinton (14-5)
The Arrows managed to defeat Houston 5-4 in extra innings last week. That momentum carried into their game with Vicksburg that they won 17-0.
23. Sumrall (13-6)
The Bobcats outscored Columbia 17-8 in their two-game series before finishing the week by defeating Greene County 7-1.
24. Columbia Academy (15-6)
The Cougars completed their three-game sweep of Bowling Green (LA) by outscoring them 37-0.
25. Lafayette (13-6)
The Commodores break into the top spot after defeating Pontotoc in a two-game series winning both games 2-1. They now face New Hope in a two-game series this week.
