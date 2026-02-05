Top 25 Mississippi High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 5, 2026
With another week of the high school basketball season in Mississippi completed, it is time we take a look at the top 25 boys basketball rankings here at the end of the regular season.
The top 13 remains the same, but we do have some movement in the middle of the rankings. Germantown and Holmes County Central move up one spot each while Ridgeland drops two spots from last week. Meanwhile, Jim Hill and Kosciusko move up in this week's rankings.
At the bottom of the rankings, two new teams join us this week. Jackson Academy enters this week at 24 while Meridian rounds out the top 25.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Starkville (22-2)
Previous ranking: 1
The Yellow Jackets did drop a game to Madison Central 55-44, but they rebounded with a 62-34 win over Murrah as they cling to the top spot for another week.
2. Gulfport (24-1)
Previous ranking: 2
The Admirals clinched their district championship with a 62-38 win over St. Martin.
3. West Union (26-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Eagles look to extend their winning streak on Thursday night versus New Site.
4. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (29-2)
Previous ranking: 4
The Patriots look to take the next step towards the state championship when they play Oak Forest (LA) on Thursday night.
5. Columbus (20-5)
Previous ranking: 5
The Falcons have won their district, but they look to finish unbeaten in district play with a win over Pontotoc on Friday.
6. Lanier (21-4)
Previous ranking: 6
The Bulldogs will win their district outright with a win over Cleveland Central on Friday.
7. DeSoto Central (21-4)
Previous ranking: 7
The Jaguars will end their regular season versus Southaven on Friday.
8. Booneville (17-3)
Previous ranking: 8
The Blue Devils have come on strong as of late winning six straight games.
9. West Harrison (20-4)
Previous ranking: 9
The top matchup of the week will take place on Friday when West Harrison takes on Gulfport.
10. Terry (19-8)
Previous ranking: 10
With the district title out of reach, the Bulldogs will look to pick up their 20th win of the season when they take on Hattiesburg on Friday night.
11. St. Stanislaus (23-4)
Previous ranking: 11
The Class 3A Region 8 district title will be decided between the Rock-a-Chaws and Presbyterian Christian as they will play each other on Thursday night.
12. Tupelo (14-5)
Previous ranking: 12
The Golden Wave have arguably their toughest three-game stretch coming up when they have two games versus Hernando and one game versus Southaven.
13. Canton (21-5)
Previous ranking: 13
The Tigers finished their regular season with a 54-39 win over Warren Central.
14. Germantown (18-7)
Previous ranking: 15
The Mavericks are red-hot at the moment having won four straight, and they will look to make it five when they host Starkville on Friday.
15. Holmes County Central (12-5)
Previous ranking: 16
The Jaguars finish the season versus Vicksburg before traveling to Provine.
16. Ridgeland (18-8)
Previous ranking: 14
After an overtime loss to Neshoba Central, Ridgeland bounced back with two wins over Warren Central and Greenville.
17. Jim Hill (23-5)
Previous ranking: 18
The Tigers ended their regular season with a 53-26 win over Forest Hill.
18. Kosciusko (21-3)
Previous ranking: 19
The Whippets finish the regular season with games versus Gentry and Greenwood.
19. Leake Central (18-7)
Previous ranking: 17
After defeating West Lauderdale and Northeast Lauderdale by double digits, the Gators dropped their last game versus Terry 85-80.
20. Raymond (20-7)
Previous ranking: 20
The Rangers will look to finish the season on a five-game winning streak when they take on Forest.
21. Biloxi (17-6)
Previous ranking: 22
The Indians have a two-game stretch versus Hancock and Long Beach this weekend.
22. Wayne County (22-1)
Previous ranking: 24
The War Eagles have a pivotal matchup versus Oak Grove on Thursday night.
23. Pascagoula (20-6)
Previous ranking: 25
The Panthers continue to play at a high-level as their winning streak sits at 11 games.
24. Jackson Academy (18-8)
Previous ranking: Unranked
After defeated East Rankin Academy 83-26, the Raiders will take on Magnolia Heights in the next round of the playoffs.
25. Meridian (16-8)
Previous ranking: Unranked
The Wildcats will finish up the regular season with a district matchup versus Brandon.