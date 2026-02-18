Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Softball Player of the Week? - Feb. 18, 2026
With the opening week of the Mississippi high school softball season completed, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding individual performances from last week.
Lewisburg and Hernando lead the way in the first poll of the season as each school has two players nominated for player of the week. Meanwhile, the rest of the state is represented as we have nominees from every part of the state.
This will not be an easy task of determining who the player of the week is as we have selected players who dominated offensively, defensively and from the circle.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school softball player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on February 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Kara Walker, Lewisburg
In the first three games of the season, Walker batted .778 with seven hits, two home runs, one double, four RBIs and three runs scored. She also stole three bases in two games as well. Defensively, her fielding percentage was perfect for the week with two putouts and seven assists.
Leona-Klaire Stokes, Lewisburg
Last week, Stokes finished with four hits, one home run, two doubles, two RBIs, three stolen bases and scored four runs.
Emma Pearson, Poplarville
In the first two games of the season, Pearson tallied five hits, one triple, one double, six RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Layla Burt, Loyd Star
Last week, Burt finished with five hits and reached base two additional times from walks. From the circle, she went 2-0 in the week with 10 total innings pitched, three earned runs allowed and struck out 15 batters.
Mary White, Eupora
In the 15-0 win over Calhoun City, White was 3/4 with one home run, one double, seven RBIs and three runs scored. In the 15-0 win over West Point, she finished with two hits, one triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Graycin Higginbotham, Hernando
In two games last week, Higginbotham finished with three hits, one home run, six RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Jayla Sites, Hernando
Like Higginbotham, Sites also homered in the opening week of the season. She also finished with three total hits, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Bella Pierce, Northwest Rankin
In the 1-0 win over George County, Pierce pitched nearly a perfect game as she allowed one walk to go along with her 14 strikeouts. She followed that performance up with a five strikeout and zero runs allowed in the 4-0 win over Ocean Springs.
Caroline Myrick, Northeast Jones
In two games last week, Myrick finished with three hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. She also went 2-0 on the week from the circle. In 12 innings pitched, Myrick allowed zero earned runs and struck out 24 batters.
Presley Merkich, Germantown
In the 10-0 win over North Pike, Merkich hit two home runs and drove in five runs. Defensively, she finished the week with a perfect fielding percentage that saw her record 19 putouts.
Layla Brock, Petal
In three games last week, Brock finished with six hits, five RBIs, eight stolen bases and four runs scored.
Olivia Phillips, South Panola
Phillips finished the first week of the season with seven total hits, one double, seven RBIs and four runs scored. She also picked up the win in the 5-4 victory over Madison Central. In five innings, she allowed three hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out three batters.
Cydnee Webb, Houston
In the 20-4 win over Bruce, Webb finished with three hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Mia Lee, Brookhaven
In three games last week, Lee finished with six hits, six RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.
Emma Edwards, Ripley
In the 10-5 win over Alcorn Central, Edwards was 4/5 with one home run, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Layla Owens, Itawamba Agricultural
In the 4-0 win over New Hope, Owens pitched a no-hitter while allowing four walks and striking out 15 batters.
Jayden Holliman, Stone
Holliman picked up two wins last week in 12 total innings pitched. In the 5-1 win over Forrest County, she pitched five innings allowing two hits and striking out five. In the 3-0 win over Poplarville, she pitched a complete game allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters.
Kenleigh McIver, Hancock
In four games last week, McIver finished with eight total hits, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Defensively, she finished with a perfect fielding percentage and tallied 18 putouts.
