Top 25 Mississippi High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 28, 2026
With another week gone in the Mississippi high school boys basketball season, it is time once again as we take a look at the top 25 state rankings.
The top five remains the same as last week, but we have some movement further down inside the top 10. Booneville and Terry are the two newcomers inside the top 10 after each school had an impressive showing last week.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland and Germantown drop out of the top 10 after each suffered a loss, but they are still playing consistent basketball in spite of their losses.
We have one new team that entered the top 25 this week, and that is Pascagoula. The Panthers are currently one of the hottest teams in the state with their last loss coming back in late December.
This weekend should produce some exciting matchups as a plethora of division championships will be decided.
The full rankings are listed below:
1. Starkville (21-1)
Previous ranking: 1
The Yellow Jackets picked up two dominant wins over Germantown and Clinton last week.
2. Gulfport (23-1)
Previous ranking: 2
The Admirals keep humming along as they increase their winning streak to 15 games.
3. West Union (26-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Eagles take on Byers this weekend with the winner moving into first place in the district.
4. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (25-2)
Previous ranking: 4
The Patriots latest victory came against crosstown rivals, Jackson Prep, whom they defeated 67-52.
5. Columbus (18-5)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week, the Falcons held Lafayette to only 18 points in their dominant victory. They then took on their cross-county rival in New Hope in which they won 66-47.
6. Lanier (19-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Bulldogs ended their week last week with a 75-57 win over Provine.
7. DeSoto Central (21-4)
Previous ranking: 9
The Jaguars went 2-0 last week with double-digit wins over Lewisburg and Horn Lake.
8. Booneville (16-3)
Previous ranking: 12
The Blue Devils finished last week with an 89-50 win over Kossuth.
9. West Harrison (19-4)
Previous ranking: 6
The Hurricanes suffered a setback last week when they fell to Biloxi 50-47.
10. Terry (17-7)
Previous ranking: 14
The Bulldogs picked up their latest win over West Jones last week in which they held them to 25 total points.
11. St. Stanislaus (21-4)
Previous ranking: 11
The Rock-a-Chaws displayed stifling defense in their three wins last week when they allowed less than 50 points in each win.
12. Tupelo (14-5)
Previous ranking: 15
The Golden Wave won a 69-68 nail-biter over Southaven last week.
13. Canton (18-5)
Previous ranking: 16
The Tigers won a crucial district game over Ridgeland 66-61 last weekend.
14. Ridgeland (16-7)
Previous ranking: 8
The Titans defeated Callaway 68-66 in overtime, but they followed that up with a five-point loss to Canton.
15. Germantown (15-7)
Previous ranking: 10
The Mavericks suffered a defeat versus Starkville, but they rebounded with a 56-50 win over Madison Central.
16. Holmes County Central (19-5)
Previous ranking: 13
The Jaguars finished last week with a 43-28 win over Cleveland Central.
17. Leake Central (17-6)
Previous ranking: 17
The Gators have won their last two games by double-digits over Newton County and West Lauderdale.
18. Jim Hill (20-5)
Previous ranking: 19
With a win over Terry on Friday, Jim Hill will clinch their district title.
19. Kosciusko (20-3)
Previous ranking: 21
The Whippets latest win came versus Louisville when they defeated the Wildcats 81-55.
20. Raymond (16-7)
Previous ranking: 24
The Rangers will also clinch their district with a win versus Mendenhall this weekend.
21. Murrah (17-7)
Previous ranking: 18
The Mustangs have picked up back-to-back wins over Oxford and Clinton, but their loss to Madison Central caused their dip in this week's rankings.
22. Biloxi (15-6)
Previous ranking: 20
The Indians will need to win their final two district games to have a shot of sharing the district title with Gulfport.
23. Northwest Rankin (16-8)
Previous ranking: 22
The Cougars have won three straight games since their loss versus Brandon last week.
24. Wayne County (20-1)
Previous ranking: 23
The War Eagles went 1-1 last week, but they got this week off to a good start with a 70-47 win over Northeast Jones.
25. Pascagoula (18-6)
Previous ranking: Unranked
The Panthers have won nine straight since their last loss on December 29 to Daphne (AL).