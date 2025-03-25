Top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings (3/25/2025)
With the high school softball season in Mississippi in full swing, here is the High School on SI Mississippi inaugural top 25 softball rankings.
This season has been an exciting one, and that will look to continue throughout the year. The rest of the season should produce many more exciting games and thrilling upsets as the teams look to play their best entering post season play.
With that being said, here are the top 25 teams in the state of Mississippi...
1. Hernando (16-0)
The Tigers are one of the most balanced high school softball teams in the country. They have scored at least 10 runs in seven games, and they have also shutout their opponents in six games.
2. George County (16-1)
After dropping a game to East Central on March 11, the Rebels have won three straight including two over Hancock last week.
3. South Panola (15-2)
Known for their historic football program, the Tigers softball team have proven to be one of the best in the state this year. They have won five straight outscoring their opponents 41-7 in that stretch.
4. Brandon (13-1)
The Bulldogs come in at fourth after losing to Petal last Friday. They will look to rebound this week when they take on Pearl, Oak Grove and Florence.
5. Northwest Rankin (13-2)
After their loss to Hernando two weeks ago, the Cougars responded by going 4-0 last week with wins over Petal, Pearl, Clinton and DeSoto Central.
6. Sumrall (15-4)
After losing to Brandon 5-4 last week, they bounced back with a 8-4 win over Poplarville. They will look to keep that momentum going this week when they take on Purvis, Columbia and Lawrence County.
7. Nettleton (13-1-1)
The Tigers will look to keep their 11-game winning streak going when they take on Aberdeen tonight.
8. DeSoto Central (13-2)
The Jaguars went 3-1 last week which is highlighted by their 20-0 win over Horn Lake.
9. Hancock (10-3)
The Hawks lost two straight to George County last week, and they will look to get back in the win column this week when they play Pascagoula twice.
10. West Marion (15-0)
The Trojans offense has been on fire as of late by scoring at least 10 runs in eight of their last nine games.
11. East Union (12-1)
Since their 16-3 loss to Hernando, the Urchins have allowed just nine runs in their last eight games.
12. Itawamba Agricultural (14-3)
The Indians have stumbled as of late losing three of their last four games. However, they are still a talented team that will look to bounce back this week versus Tishomingo County, Amory and Pontotoc.
13. Caledonia (14-3)
In two games versus Louisville and their one game versus Eupora, the Cavaliers outscored them 43-5.
14. East Central (14-4)
The Hornets outscored Wayne County 15-0 in two games last week. They will look to keep this offensive output going this week versus Gautier.
15. Lafayette (14-4)
Prior to their loss to St. Benedict at Auburndale (TN), the Commodores outscored their opposition 94-4.
16. Pontotoc (9-3)
The Warriors have won three straight versus Corinth, Itawamba and Oxford. They hope their success continues this week when they take on West Point and Itawamba before taking on Lafayette next week.
17. Sebastopol (15-1)
The Bobcats will look to increase their five-game winning streak tonight when they take on Clarkdale.
18. Booneville (11-2)
The Blue Devils played some of their best softball last weekend where they outscored their opposition 39-0 in three games.
19. Pisgah (13-3)
The Dragons started their week off last week with a 3-2 win over East Webster which were followed by wins over West Lincoln, Neshoba Central and Pelahatchie.
20. Eupora (15-2)
The Eagles shutout Philadelphia while also scoring 15, 16 and 20 runs respectively in all three games. They proceeded to lose to Caledonia 8-5 at the end of the week, but they will look to bounce back versus Union and Smithville this week.
21. Tishomingo County (14-3)
The Braves put on an offensive showcase last week when they outscored their opposition 46-3 in three games.
22. Germantown (12-5)
The Mavericks won three straight versus Clinton, Tupelo and Starkville last week. They outscored Starkville and Tupelo 29-6, and they will hope to have that same offensive output this week.
23. Petal (11-5)
The Panthers get their week going when they take on Pearl on Thursday followed by Neshoba Central on Friday.
24. Purvis (12-5)
The Tornadoes five-of-six in late February and early March, but since then they have turned it around. They defeated Columbia, Oak Grove, Picayune and West Harrison. They get this week kicked off when they take on Sumrall tonight.
25. Lewisburg (12-6)
After losing three games two weeks ago, the Patriots got back to their winning ways by defeating Itawamba, Horn Lake and Tipton-Rosemark Academy (TN).
