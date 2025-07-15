High School

Mississippi High School Softball: Lewisburg Announces 2026 Schedule

Lewisburg will take part in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama in March of 2026

Lewisburg dropped its 2026 softball schedule this week, which gets underway Feb. 12 at Lafayette.
While everyone is gearing up for the start of the high school football season in Mississippi, the Lewisburg Patriots announced their 2026 softball schedule. Lewisburg finished third in the district last season, and their success throughout the regular season earned them a spot in the playoffs. They eventually lost in the second round to Hernando, but they return some key pieces for the 2026 season. Their strong nucleus and leadership provided by the upperclassmen should make Lewisburg dangerous once the 2026 season starts next February.

2026 Lewisburg Patriots High School Softball Schedule

Feb. 12: at Lafayette

Feb. 14: Lake Tournament

Feb. 17: vs. Center Hill

Feb. 19: at Itawamba Agricultural

Feb. 24: vs. Corinth

Feb. 26: at South Panola

March 3: vs. Horn Lake

March 5: at Pontotoc

March 9-11: Gulf Coast Classic

March 17: vs. St. Benedict at Auburndale (TN)

March 19: at Horn Lake

March 20: vs. West Union

March 24: vs. DeSoto Central

March 26: vs. Southaven

March 28: vs. Madison Central & St. Benedict at Auburndale

March 30: at Southaven

March 31: at Tupelo

April 7: at DeSoto Central

April 9: at Hernando

April 11: at Tipton Rosemark

April 14: vs. Tupelo

April 16: vs. Hernando

