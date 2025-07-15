Mississippi High School Softball: Lewisburg Announces 2026 Schedule
While everyone is gearing up for the start of the high school football season in Mississippi, the Lewisburg Patriots announced their 2026 softball schedule. Lewisburg finished third in the district last season, and their success throughout the regular season earned them a spot in the playoffs. They eventually lost in the second round to Hernando, but they return some key pieces for the 2026 season. Their strong nucleus and leadership provided by the upperclassmen should make Lewisburg dangerous once the 2026 season starts next February.
2026 Lewisburg Patriots High School Softball Schedule
Feb. 12: at Lafayette
Feb. 14: Lake Tournament
Feb. 17: vs. Center Hill
Feb. 19: at Itawamba Agricultural
Feb. 24: vs. Corinth
Feb. 26: at South Panola
March 3: vs. Horn Lake
March 5: at Pontotoc
March 9-11: Gulf Coast Classic
March 17: vs. St. Benedict at Auburndale (TN)
March 19: at Horn Lake
March 20: vs. West Union
March 24: vs. DeSoto Central
March 26: vs. Southaven
March 28: vs. Madison Central & St. Benedict at Auburndale
March 30: at Southaven
March 31: at Tupelo
April 7: at DeSoto Central
April 9: at Hernando
April 11: at Tipton Rosemark
April 14: vs. Tupelo
April 16: vs. Hernando