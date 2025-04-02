Top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings (4/1/2025)
Another week has gone by in the high school softball season in the Magnolia State which means it is time for the updated top 25 rankings. Hernando remains in the top spot with George County and South Panola trailing close behind. There are also two new teams in the latest rankings for this week. Along with two new teams appearing, there has been some movement in the polls after last week's action.
Below are the full rankings for the top 25 high school softball teams in Mississippi.
1. Hernando (19-0)
The Tigers keep humming along as they picked up three wins last week with two of their wins coming over St. Benedict at Auburndale (TN) and Des Arc (AR).
2. George County (18-1)
The Rebels are right there in the thick of things in terms of the best team in the state with Hernando. They went 2-0 last week over West Harrison outscoring them 18-3.
3. South Panola (18-2)
The Tigers remain secured at the three spot in this week after going 3-0 last week. They outscored Lake Cormorant, Grenada and Tipton-Rosemark Academy (TN) 32-3.
4. Northwest Rankin (17-2)
The Cougars move up one spot after going 4-0 last week. They took two from Meridian outscoring them 33-1. They then won their next two over Lewisburg and St. Benedict at Auburndale to end their week.
5. DeSoto Central (16-2)
The Jaguars rebounded after their loss to Northwest Rankin on March 22 by going 3-0 last week with wins over Lewisburg, Oxford and Tipton-Rosemark Academy.
6. Hancock (12-3)
After losing back-to-back games to George County two weeks ago, the Hawks won both games over Pascagoula by a score of 4-0 and 10-6.
7. West Marion (17-0)
The Trojans continue to rise in the polls as they are still undefeated. Their latest victories were over Perry Central and Our Lady Academy that saw the Trojans outscore the opposition 31-1.
8. Nettleton (18-2-1)
The Tigers took two from Aberdeen and one from Saltillo before their offense sputtered in their 1-0 loss to Hatley.
9. East Union (14-1)
The Urchins went 2-0 last week over Hamilton with 24 runs scored including an 11-0 shutout in the first meeting.
10. Itawamba Agricultural (17-3)
After dropping back-to-back games versus Lewisburg and Pontotoc two weeks ago, the Indians responded by going 3-0 last week. They outscored Tishomingo County and Amory 23-0 before winning a close game over Pontotoc 6-4.
11. Caledonia (18-4)
The Cavaliers held firm last week defeating Houston and Amory. They will look to keep that momentum going this week when they take on Greenwood and Tupelo.
12. East Central (16-4)
The Hornets picked up to dominant wins over Gautier last week outscoring them 24-1. They have a two-game series versus Vancleave this week.
13. Lafayette (17-4)
The Commodores picked up two key district wins when they defeated Corinth 14-4 in game one and 10-3 in game two. They have a two-game series versus Pontotoc before they take on their crosstown rivals in Oxford on Friday.
14. Sumrall (18-5)
They lost a closely-contested battle with Purvis 6-3 last Monday. However, they rebounded defeating Columbia 14-0 and Lawrence County 12-2.
15. Brandon (15-2)
The Bulldogs fell in the rankings this week after they were upset by Florence 5-3. However, they did manage to defeat Pearl 10-0 and Oak Grove 3-1.
16. Sebastopol (17-1)
The Bobcats went 2-0 last week with wins over Clarkdale and Lake. They have a two-game series versus Eupora and Meridian.
17. Booneville (13-2)
The Blue Devils defeated Myrtle 7-0 in the first game of the week before narrowly defeating Ripley 6-5 last weekend.
18. Pontotoc (11-4)
The Warriors suffered a close defeat to Itawamba 6-4, but they did manage to defeat West Point outscoring them 16-0 in two games.
19. Petal (15-5)
The Panthers move up four spots from last week after they defeated Meridian, Pearl, Neshoba Central and West Lauderdale. The defense and pitching took a step forward by allowing just three runs in four games.
20. Purvis (14-6)
They got their week started by defeating West Harrison 3-1 and Sumrall 6-3. Their week culminated with a 15-0 win over Forrest County Agricultural.
21. Newton County (13-5)
The Cougars are making their first appearance in the top 25 this season by defeating Greene County and Northeast Lauderdale twice last week. They outscored their opponents 31-7 in these three games.
22. Pisgah (15-5)
The Dragons lost to Puckett 6-2, but they did manage to defeat St. Andrew's 22-0 and Wesson 10-3 to remain in the top 25 for this week.
23. Germantown (14-6)
After losing to Madison Central 5-4, they rebounded with a 6-4 win over Clinton and a 8-5 win in extra innings over North Pike.
24. Tishomingo County (15-4)
The Braves fell three spots after suffering a 10-0 defeat to Itawamba last week. However, they did rebound with a 2-1 win over Ripley to close their week out.
25. South Pontotoc (13-5)
The Cougars are in the top 25 after an impressive 3-1 week last week. They outscored Vardaman 34-2 in the first two games of the week. They lost 5-4 to East Webster and rebounded with a 14-6 win over Ethel.
More From High School On SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App