Top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings (5/7/2025)
As the playoffs start to heat up for a number of teams eyeing the state championship, it is time to look at the updated top 25 rankings for the high school softball teams in Mississippi.
Hernando checks in at number one after they survived a scare to Lewisburg last week. George County comes in ranked second followed by South Panola. The remaining teams ranked in the top eight are still alive in the playoff race. A number of teams in the rankings have been eliminated such as Brandon and DeSoto Central, but their overall body of work and success this season still has them ranked comfortably inside the Top 25.
The rest of the post season will be exciting to watch as the cream has now rose to the top with the state championships only a week away, as we see it.
Top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings (5/7/2025)
1. Hernando (31-2)
After dropping game one to Lewisburg, the Tigers rebounded by outscoring the Patriots 13-2 as they advanced. They will now take on Madison Central this week.
2. George County (29-2)
After winning the series versus West Harrison, the Rebels next task at hand will be taking on Hancock.
3. South Panola (29-2)
The football powerhouse has proven to be a dominant force in softball this season. Their 19-game winning streak will be on the line versus Neshoba Central.
4. Northwest Rankin (28-4)
The Cougars take on Petal this week with the winner advancing to the state championship game.
5. Petal (26-9)
The Panthers are riding high after they won the series versus Harrison Central last week.
6. Hancock (22-4)
The Hawks' toughest test of the season awaits them when they look to defeat George County.
7. Purvis (26-5)
The Tornadoes are playing about as well as anyone in the state currently as their last loss came back on March 3 to Sumrall.
8. Nettleton (29-3-1)
The Tigers have been playing stellar all season long, and their next battle will be for a shot to play for the state championship when they take on Booneville.
9. Brandon (22-7)
The Bulldogs' season sadly came to its end when they lost to Northwest Rankin. However, they had a terrific season, and they were led by Hannah Jo Sullivan who batted .579 with 14 home runs.
10. DeSoto Central (23-5)
The Jaguars' season also came to an end when they were upset by Clinton in two games. However, they proved to be one of the most consistent teams in the state throughout the season.
11. East Central (26-6)
The Hornets have made it to the semifinals of the playoffs after they defeated North Pike in a hard-fought three-game series last week.
12. East Union (26-3)
The Urchins have been successful all season long, and they will battle with Sebastopol with the winner advancing to the state championship.
13. Sumrall (26-7)
The Bobcats had their season cut short when they lost to Poplarville in two games last week. Prior to that, they had won 11-straight games.
14. Itawamba Agricultural (30-7)
After losing game one 2-1 in extra innings to West Lauderdale, the Indians rebounded and won the next two games 9-7 and 7-1 respectively.
15. Lafayette (24-6)
The Commodores are red-hot at the moment, and they come into the series versus New Hope exuding confidence.
16. New Hope (22-7)
The matchup with Lafayette should be one of the best of the week as the Trojans have only lost once dating back to early March. That one loss was to Lafayette by a score of 9-4 with the Trojans winning the second game of that series 10-6.
17. Booneville (26-3)
After defeating East Webster in two games with a combined score of 15-2, the Blue Devils have their sights on a decisive matchup with Nettleton.
18. Choctaw Central (22-7)
After defeating Tishomingo County in two games, the Warriors are set to due battle with Itawamba with the winner playing for state.
19. Neshoba Central (22-8)
The Rockets have a tall order ahead of them when they take on South Panola. You should expect them to play loose and easy as they have nothing to lose.
20. Sebastopol (26-5)
We have another top 25 showdown this week as the Bobcats take on East Union. They have the capability on offense to get the job done as they have six players currently batting over .300.
21. Poplarville (19-10-1)
The Hornets caught fire at the right time as they have yet to drop a game in the postseason so far defeating Quitman, Sumrall and Columbia.
22. West Marion (26-4)
The Trojans are riding high as it has been almost a month since their last loss. The offense should be on display when they take on Enterprise as the Trojans have scored double-digit runs in four of their six playoff games.
23. Pisgah (24-8)
The Dragons' offense has been all gas, no brakes, as they have scored at least 10 runs in five of their six games in the post season.
24. Clinton (19-13)
The Arrows were up and down all season, but they did manage to make some noise in the playoffs by defeating DeSoto Central before they ultimately fell to Madison Central.
25. Lewisburg (19-15)
The Patriots round out this latest addition of the top 25 after a chaotic season. This team has a lot of promise next season as they return the majority of their offensive production.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App