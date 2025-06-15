Vote: Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Year (6/14/2025)
The Magnolia State continuously produces elite baseball talent who end up showcasing their skills at the collegiate ranks and in the MLB. The 2025 high school baseball season was no different.
There are numerous players that will take their talents to the Division 1 level, and some might possibly make it all the way to The Show. With that being said, there are 18 players that stood out above the rest who have been nominated for the High School on SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the year. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the player of the year.
Voting concludes July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominations:
Jacob Parker, Purvis
Parker, who is listed as the 107th best prospect in this year's MLB Draft, showed just how skillful he was this season. He batted .525 with an OBP of .678 and an OPS of 1.846 this season. He finished with 53 hits, 17 home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 54 RBIs, 39 stolen bases and 63 runs scored. Parker also pitched 35 total innings where he recorded an ERA of 2.80 with 56 strikeouts.
JoJo Parker, Purvis
The twin brother of Jacob, JoJo has become the 10th best MLB prospect for this year's draft after a stellar senior season. He batted .465 with an OBP of .665 and an OPS of 1.675. He finished with 46 hits, 13 home runs, two triples, 11 doubles, 35 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and 70 runs scored. Parker also appeared in 62.2 innings from the mound that saw him record an ERA of 2.68 with 99 strikeouts.
Trent Buckley, Columbia Academy
Buckley batted .477 this season with an OBP of .622 and an OPS of 1.678. He finished with 51 hits, 15 home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 51 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 50 runs scored. Buckley also appeared in 26.1 innings from the mound where he finished with an ERA of 2.92 with 50 strikeouts.
Bankston Walters, Presbyterian Christian
Walters, who recorded 125 strikeouts this season, is committed to play for Southern Mississippi and renowned pitching coach and current head coach, Christian Ostrander. Along with his 125 Ks, Walters won 11 games that saw him allow 19 earned runs with an ERA of 1.64 in 81.1 innings of work. He also batted .351 with 33 total hits, six home runs, five doubles, 38 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Talon Haley, Lewisburg
Haley, who is committed to Vanderbilt, was recently awarded the Mr. Baseball 7A award after an exceptional senior season. Offensively, he batted .410 with an OBP of .551 with an OPS of 1.218. He finished with 32 total hits, three home runs, one triple, nine doubles, 23 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 37 runs scored. He also pitched 38 innings where he recorded an ERA of 0.55 with 81 strikeouts.
Eric Booth Jr, Oak Grove
Booth is the second Vanderbilt commit to make this list of nominees after he batted .467 this season with an OBP of .634 with an OPS of 1.545. He tallied 42 hits, six home runs, five triples, 12 doubles, 25 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and 53 runs scored.
Landon Harmon, East Union
Harmon had a consistent season on offense and defense this season for the Urchins. He batted .554 with an OBP of .667 and an OPS of 1.721. He tallied 31 hits, seven home runs, one triple, five doubles, 35 RBIs, five stolen bases and 26 runs scored. He appeared in eight games from the mound where he went 6-0. Harmon pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 1.17 with five earned runs allowed and 60 strikeouts.
JP Abt, Hartfield Academy
This season, Abt batted .368 with an OBP of .437 with an OPS of 1.163. He tallied 43 hits, eight home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 46 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 34 runs scored. He also went 6-2 from the mound with 55.1 total innings pitched. He finished with an ERA of 2.53 with 68 strikeouts and 20 earned runs allowed.
Sullivan Reed, Lamar
Reed proved to be lethal from the plate as he batted .616 with an OBP of .702 and an OPS of 1.773 this season. He tallied 61 hits, nine home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 54 RBIs, nine stolen bases and 46 runs scored. He went 5-2 from the mound with 43.1 innings pitched. He finished with an ERA of 3.55 with 57 strikeouts and 22 earned runs allowed.
Herron Williams, North Delta
This season Williams batted .447 with an OBP of .566 and an OPS of 1.355. He finished with 55 total hits, six home runs, four triples, 16 doubles, 61 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Defensively, he recorded a fielding percentage of .982 in 218 total chances.
Tyler Johnson, Tupelo
Johnson finished with a .345 batting average with an OBP of .423 and an OPS of 1.070 this season. He tallied 40 hits, eight home runs, one triple, nine doubles, 37 RBIs, five stolen bases and 30 runs scored. Johnson also appeared in 19.1 innings from the mound where he finished with an ERA of 5.43 with 20 strikeouts.
Drew Stanton, Myrtle
Stanton is another standout player from the Magnolia State who hit at least 60 RBIs this season. He batted .505 with an OBP of .589 and an OPS of 1.424. To go along with his 60 RBIs, he tallied 52 hits, six home runs, 16 doubles, 12 stolen bases and 34 runs scored. He also appeared in 54 innings from the mound where he finished with an ERA of 2.59 with 59 strikeouts and 20 earned runs allowed.
Cole Prosek, Magnolia Heights
The Ole Miss commit was awarded as the 2025 MAIS 5A player of the year, and it is easy to see why. He batted .462 with an OBP of .583 and an OPS of 1.558. He finished with 54 hits, 16 home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 37 RBIs and 45 runs scored. From the mound, he pitched just shy of 59 innings where he recorded an ERA of 1.79 with 15 earned runs allowed and 67 strikeouts. Lastly, in 41 games played, Prosek finished with a .939 fielding percentage.
Ethan Barnes, Magnolia Heights
Barnes, who is a Liberty signee, was another outstanding player for the Chiefs this season as they captured another state championship. He batted .390 with an OBP of .513 with an OPS of 1.183. He tallied 46 hits, five home runs, 18 doubles, 53 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He also provided some timely hitting as his batting average with runners in scoring position was .390.
Tanner Beliveau, Petal
The standout for the Panthers batted .368 this season with an OBP of .500 and an OPS of 1.329. He tallied 28 hits, nine home runs, one triple, six doubles, 41 RBIs, five stolen bases and 19 runs scored. He also appeared in six games from the mound where he went 3-3 with 21 earned runs allowed with 25 strikeouts.
Matthew McKinley, Jackson Prep
The Patriots always produce elite talent, and McKinley is no different. He batted .330 with an OBP of .403 and an OPS of .898. He finished with 36 total hits, two home runs, 12 doubles, 26 RBIs and 22 runs scored. McKinley also pitched 47.2 innings where he allowed 18 earned runs with 57 strikeouts.
Jd Gibson, Lake
This season, Gibson batted .634 with 45 total hits. He finished with an OBP of .740 to go along with an OPS of 1.472. Gibson also tallied two triples, three doubles, 27 RBIs, 38 stolen bases and 54 runs scored.
Cooper Moreaux, Picayune
Moreaux batted .527 this season with an OBP of .609 and an OPS of 1.411. He finished with 48 hits, three home runs, two triples, 12 doubles, 40 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 22 runs scored.