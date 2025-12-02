Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
With one week left in the Mississippi high school football season, it is time to take a look at the top 25 state rankings as we get ready for the state championships this week.
West Point and Tupelo maintain their positions at the #1 and #2 in the rankings with the winner most likely finishing as the top team in the state. However, even if West Point does lose in their state championship game and Tupelo wins, the Green Wave have a case to still finish as the top ranked team in the state. Their main argument is that they have the head-to-head win over the Golden Wave.
As we take a look at the rest of the top five, Columbia would have a case to be ranked #1 if they are able to finish the season at 15-0.
Meanwhile, Gulfport takes on Tupelo and Kosciusko will take on Columbia this weekend. So, therefore each team has a stake to finish first atop the final rankings, and the wonderful thing about this is that this will all be sorted out on the field.
Meanwhile, Warren Central will play Hattiesburg with the winner of this 6A state championship game most likely claiming a stake in the top five.
As we round out the top 10, the winner of Noxubee County versus Raleigh will find themselves inside the top 10 in the final rankings, and Heidelberg will also finish in the top 10 with a win over East Webster.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. West Point (13-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Holmes County Central 20-6, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Brookhaven, Class 5A State Championship
2. Tupelo (13-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Oxford 21-20, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Gulfport, Class 7A State Championship
3. Columbia (14-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Poplarville 20-14, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Kosciusko, Class 4A State Championship
4. Gulfport (11-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Brandon 40-7, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Tupelo, Class 7A State Championship
5. Kosciusko (13-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Louisville 17-7, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Columbia, Class 4A State Championship
6. Warren Central (11-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Ridgeland 45-42, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Hattiesburg, Class 6A State Championship
7. Hattiesburg (12-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Picayune 47-27, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Warren Central, Class 6A Playoffs
8. Jackson Academy (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: Season complete
9. Noxubee County (11-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Winona 54-21, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Raleigh, Class 3A State Championship
10. Heidelberg (12-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Mize 46-14, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. East Webster, Class 2A State Championship
11. Raleigh (13-1)
Previous Ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Seminary 27-14, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Noxubee County, Class 3A State Championship
12. Oxford (11-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Tupelo 21-20, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
13. Louisville (10-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Kosciusko 17-7, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
14. Picayune (10-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Hattiesburg 47-27, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
15. Parklane Academy (11-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: Season complete
16. Ridgeland (11-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Warren Central 45-42, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
17. Brandon (7-6)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Gulfport 40-7, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
18. Germantown (8-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season complete
19. Oak Grove (9-4)
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: Season complete
20. Horn Lake (8-4)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season complete
21. Lake Cormorant (9-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season complete
22. McComb (10-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season complete
23. Ocean Springs (9-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season complete
24. D'Iberville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete
25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: Season complete