Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025

Tupelo will look to repeat as the Class 7A state champions when they take on Gulfport this weekend

Reed Green

With one week left in the Mississippi high school football season, it is time to take a look at the top 25 state rankings as we get ready for the state championships this week.

West Point and Tupelo maintain their positions at the #1 and #2 in the rankings with the winner most likely finishing as the top team in the state. However, even if West Point does lose in their state championship game and Tupelo wins, the Green Wave have a case to still finish as the top ranked team in the state. Their main argument is that they have the head-to-head win over the Golden Wave.

As we take a look at the rest of the top five, Columbia would have a case to be ranked #1 if they are able to finish the season at 15-0.

Meanwhile, Gulfport takes on Tupelo and Kosciusko will take on Columbia this weekend. So, therefore each team has a stake to finish first atop the final rankings, and the wonderful thing about this is that this will all be sorted out on the field.

Meanwhile, Warren Central will play Hattiesburg with the winner of this 6A state championship game most likely claiming a stake in the top five.

As we round out the top 10, the winner of Noxubee County versus Raleigh will find themselves inside the top 10 in the final rankings, and Heidelberg will also finish in the top 10 with a win over East Webster.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. West Point (13-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Holmes County Central 20-6, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Brookhaven, Class 5A State Championship

2. Tupelo (13-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Oxford 21-20, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Gulfport, Class 7A State Championship

3. Columbia (14-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Poplarville 20-14, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Kosciusko, Class 4A State Championship

4. Gulfport (11-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Brandon 40-7, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Tupelo, Class 7A State Championship

5. Kosciusko (13-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Louisville 17-7, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Columbia, Class 4A State Championship

6. Warren Central (11-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Ridgeland 45-42, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Hattiesburg, Class 6A State Championship

7. Hattiesburg (12-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Picayune 47-27, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Warren Central, Class 6A Playoffs

8. Jackson Academy (11-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: Season complete

9. Noxubee County (11-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Winona 54-21, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Raleigh, Class 3A State Championship

10. Heidelberg (12-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Mize 46-14, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: vs. East Webster, Class 2A State Championship

11. Raleigh (13-1)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Seminary 27-14, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Noxubee County, Class 3A State Championship

12. Oxford (11-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Tupelo 21-20, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

13. Louisville (10-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Kosciusko 17-7, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

14. Picayune (10-3)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Hattiesburg 47-27, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

15. Parklane Academy (11-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: Season complete

16. Ridgeland (11-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Lost to Warren Central 45-42, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

17. Brandon (7-6)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Gulfport 40-7, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

18. Germantown (8-4)

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: Season complete

19. Oak Grove (9-4)

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: Season complete

20. Horn Lake (8-4)

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: Season complete

21. Lake Cormorant (9-3)

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: Season complete

22. McComb (10-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: Season complete

23. Ocean Springs (9-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: Season complete

24. D'Iberville (8-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Season complete

25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: Season complete

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

