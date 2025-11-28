High School

Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 27, 2025

Knox Kiffin passed for over 200 yards and one touchdown in last week's 37-27 win over Horn Lake

Reed Green

Horn Lake vs Oxford from Nov. 21, 2025
Horn Lake vs Oxford from Nov. 21, 2025 / Mary Scott

After another week of the high school football playoffs completed in Mississippi, not much as changed in the top 10 as each team held firm to their spot.

West Point maintains their stranglehold atop the polls with Tupelo making an argument to take the top spot once the season is completed.

The biggest jump in this week's poll is Raleigh climbing to 17 after being unranked last week.

The Brandon Bulldogs are also showing that they're capable of making it back to the class 7A state championship game with their win over Oak Grove in overtime last week.

This week should be the most exciting to date as the state championship matchups will be decided once the clocks hit zero on Friday night.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. West Point (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Pontotoc 37-0, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Holmes County Central, Class 5A Playoffs

2. Tupelo (12-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Germantown 35-28, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Oxford, Class 7A Playoffs

3. Columbia (13-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Pass Christian 41-6, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Poplarville, Class 4A Playoffs

4. Oxford (11-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Horn Lake 37-27, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Tupelo, Class 7A Playoffs

5. Gulfport (10-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Petal 45-10, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Brandon, Class 7A Playoffs

6. Louisville (10-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Clarksdale 34-16, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Kosciusko, Class 4A Playoffs

7. Kosciusko (12-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Corinth 14-3, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: at Louisville, Class 4A Playoffs

8. Jackson Academy (11-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 50-14, MAIS Class 4A - Division I State Championship

Next up: Season complete

9. Warren Central (10-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Lake Cormorant 24-7, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Ridgeland, Class 6A Playoffs

10. Hattiesburg (11-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 35-20, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Picayune, Class 6A Playoffs

11. Picayune (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Hancock 52-20, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: at Hattiesburg, Class 6A Playoffs

12. Noxubee County (10-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Choctaw County 34-33

Next up: at Winona

13. Heidelberg (11-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Clarkdale 64-14, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Mize, Class 2A Playoffs

14. Ridgeland (11-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Neshoba Central 55-45, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: at Warren Central, Class 6A Playoffs

15. Parklane Academy (11-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Heritage Academy 45-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division II State Championship

Next up: Season complete

16. Brandon (7-5)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 30-27 in OT, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Gulfport, Class 7A Playoffs

17. Raleigh (12-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Union 35-21, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Seminary, Class 3A Playoffs

18. Germantown

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Tupelo 35-28, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

19. Oak Grove (9-4)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Lost to Brandon 30-27 in OT, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

20. Horn Lake (8-4)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Lost to Oxford 37-27, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

21. Lake Cormorant (9-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to Warren Central 24-7, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

22. McComb (10-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Poplarville 55-20, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

23. Ocean Springs (9-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: Season complete

24. D'Iberville (8-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Season complete

25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: Season complete

Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

