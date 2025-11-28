Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 27, 2025
After another week of the high school football playoffs completed in Mississippi, not much as changed in the top 10 as each team held firm to their spot.
West Point maintains their stranglehold atop the polls with Tupelo making an argument to take the top spot once the season is completed.
The biggest jump in this week's poll is Raleigh climbing to 17 after being unranked last week.
The Brandon Bulldogs are also showing that they're capable of making it back to the class 7A state championship game with their win over Oak Grove in overtime last week.
This week should be the most exciting to date as the state championship matchups will be decided once the clocks hit zero on Friday night.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. West Point (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Pontotoc 37-0, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Holmes County Central, Class 5A Playoffs
2. Tupelo (12-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Germantown 35-28, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Oxford, Class 7A Playoffs
3. Columbia (13-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Pass Christian 41-6, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Poplarville, Class 4A Playoffs
4. Oxford (11-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Horn Lake 37-27, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Tupelo, Class 7A Playoffs
5. Gulfport (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Petal 45-10, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Brandon, Class 7A Playoffs
6. Louisville (10-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Clarksdale 34-16, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Kosciusko, Class 4A Playoffs
7. Kosciusko (12-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Corinth 14-3, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: at Louisville, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Jackson Academy (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 50-14, MAIS Class 4A - Division I State Championship
Next up: Season complete
9. Warren Central (10-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Lake Cormorant 24-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Ridgeland, Class 6A Playoffs
10. Hattiesburg (11-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 35-20, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Picayune, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Picayune (10-2)
Previous Ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Hancock 52-20, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Hattiesburg, Class 6A Playoffs
12. Noxubee County (10-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Choctaw County 34-33
Next up: at Winona
13. Heidelberg (11-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Clarkdale 64-14, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mize, Class 2A Playoffs
14. Ridgeland (11-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Neshoba Central 55-45, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Warren Central, Class 6A Playoffs
15. Parklane Academy (11-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Heritage Academy 45-0, MAIS Class 4A - Division II State Championship
Next up: Season complete
16. Brandon (7-5)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 30-27 in OT, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Gulfport, Class 7A Playoffs
17. Raleigh (12-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Union 35-21, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Seminary, Class 3A Playoffs
18. Germantown
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Tupelo 35-28, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
19. Oak Grove (9-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Brandon 30-27 in OT, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
20. Horn Lake (8-4)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost to Oxford 37-27, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
21. Lake Cormorant (9-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Warren Central 24-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
22. McComb (10-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Poplarville 55-20, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
23. Ocean Springs (9-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season complete
24. D'Iberville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete
25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: Season complete