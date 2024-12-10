Vote: Mississippi high school boys basketball player of the week (12/10/2024)
As the season rolls on in the state of Mississippi, there have been some exciting players that have been putting up video game numbers. Some of these players were expected to have big years while some have been a pleasant surprise. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 2-7. Here are the eight nominees for player of the week...
Tyrese Ricardo, Resurrection Catholic (Pascagoula, MS)
In two games last week, Ricardo scored 70 points in two games which is a ridiculous feat for any basketball player. He scored 40 points in the win over St. Luke's Episcopal (Mobile, AL), and he scored 30 in the loss to D'Iberville. He also managed to get 11 offensive rebounds and 16 defensive rebounds in these two games. He recorded seven steals, but his most impressive stat might be that he only committed five turnovers in these two games.
Caleb Hearns, Coahoma County
In two of the three games for the Red Panthers, Hearns put up double digit points. Hearns scored 24 points in the win over West Tallahatchie, and then he scored 21 points in a close loss to Greenville. He recorded a double-double in each of these two games as well. He pulled in 10 rebounds against the Choctaws and 20 against the Hornets. Lastly, he recorded eight steals in the two games.
Cody Bost, Ingomar (New Albany, MS)
Bost was nothing but consistent versus North Pontotoc last week. He scored 14 points while hauling in six rebounds in the win. In the two point loss versus New Albany, he did everything he could to try and help his team win. He scored 13 points and recorded five rebounds and two steals in the game.
Will Bizot, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
The junior guard put up 23 points and caused havoc on the defensive end by recording six steals in the 65-35 win over the Bayou Academy Colts. In the loss to Oak Forest Academy, Bizot scored 15 points with four rebounds and four steals. His playmaking ability on being able to steal the basketball as frequent as he does leads to easy points for the Patriots, and that could be the difference in a win or loss throughout the season.
Phil Nelson, Ridgland
The senior guard once again put up outstanding numbers for the Titans. In two games, he scored 14 and 31 points respectively. He recorded 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal. He is proving himself to be one of the best players in the state in the early stages of the season. If he keeps producing at the level he is, Ridgeland will be one of the favorites to take home the Class 6A state championship.
Kamarrius Rush, Clarksdale
In two games he put up 51 points including 33 points in the loss versus Cleveland Central. He tallied eight assists in these two games with seven of them coming in the 50-47 win over Central (AR). Lastly, he recorded four steals which topped his week of fantastic play.
Demartric Houston, South Panola
In two games, Houston was able to get a double-double in both games. In the win over Charleston, Houston scored 10 points, pulled in 10 rebounds, recorded three assists, one steal and one block. In the loss to Lake Cormorant, Houston scored 13 points, recorded 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Cole Sinclair, Woodlawn Prep (Columbia, MS)
In three games, Sinclair scored 84 points including 32 points in the win over Salem and 34 points in the win over Mt. Salus Christian. He grabbed 10 rebounds versus Salem and nine more in the two other games combined. He also recorded 10 steals over the course of three games. His scoring output has been nothing short of spectacular this season.
