Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 8, 2025

After starting the season 0-2, Oak Grove is on a four-game winning streak, coming in at No. 20 in our latest rankings

Oak Grove Warriors' quarterback Kellen Hall (12) passes the ball during the game against the Germantown Mavericks in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
We are back with another set of top 25 rankings for Mississippi high school football.

Last week produced some exciting results and thrilling upsets, opening the door for three new teams to enter the latest edition of the Mississippi high school football top 25 rankings.

Oak Grove checks in at No. 20 on the heels of a four-game winning streak. Their latest victory was a 28-25 win over Houston. Kellen Hall has also been playing lights out from the quarterback position, having now passed for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns.

McComb is currently playing like one of the top teams in the state, as they are 6-0 at the halfway point this season. Their high-flying offense has them looking to make a run at the state championship, with the Tigers currently averaging 39 points per game.

Meanwhile, St. Martin comes in ranked No. 22 after a stellar 5-1 start, with their latest win coming over Biloxi. Three of their final four games of the season will be the ultimate test as the Yellowjackets have Gulfport, D'Iberville and Ocean Springs looming on their schedule.

Lastly, No.1 West Point has a stranglehold on the top spot as they appear to be far and away the best team in the state this season.

Check out the full Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings below:

Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings

1. West Point (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Callaway 42-0

Next up: vs. Pontotoc

2. Tupelo (5-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 35-0

Next up: vs. Southaven

3.  Columbia (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Lawrence County 48-0

Next up: vs. McComb

4. Picayune (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Pascagoula

5. D'Iberville (6-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated West Harrison 25-7

Next up: vs. Ocean Springs

6. Oxford (5-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Madison Central 16-14

Next up: vs. Germantown on Oct. 17

7. Starkville (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Germantown

8. Louisville (4-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Yazoo City 42-8

Next up: vs. Kosciusko

9.  Grenada (4-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Center Hill

10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (6-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Catholic (LA) 27-26

Next up: vs. Parklane Academy on Oct. 17

11. Kosciusko (6-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Gentry 45-8

Next up: at Louisville

12. Jackson Academy (5-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Magnolia Heights 52-0

Next up: vs. Jackson Prep

13. Noxubee County (4-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Philadelphia 28-20 in OT

Next up: vs. Winona

14. Gulfport (3-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 41-28

Next up: vs. St. Martin

15. Ocean Springs (5-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Gulfport 41-28

Next up: at D'Iberville

16. Parklane Academy (6-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Riverfield Academy (LA) 35-0

Next up: vs. Brookhaven Academy

17. Petal (4-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated 45-6

Next up: at Oak Grove

18. Brandon (3-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 3-0

Next up: vs. Petal on Oct. 17

19. Clinton (3-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Murrah

20. Oak Grove (4-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Houston 28-25

Next up: vs. Petal

21. McComb (6-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Poplarville 35-34

Next up: at Columbia

22. St. Martin (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 28-24

Next up: at Gulfport

23. Warren Central (3-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Ridgeland

24. Madison Central (3-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Oxford 16-14

Next up: at Murrah on Oct. 17

25. Hattiesburg (3-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Jim Hill

More Mississippi Football Coverage from High School On SI

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

