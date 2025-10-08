Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 8, 2025
We are back with another set of top 25 rankings for Mississippi high school football.
Last week produced some exciting results and thrilling upsets, opening the door for three new teams to enter the latest edition of the Mississippi high school football top 25 rankings.
Oak Grove checks in at No. 20 on the heels of a four-game winning streak. Their latest victory was a 28-25 win over Houston. Kellen Hall has also been playing lights out from the quarterback position, having now passed for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns.
McComb is currently playing like one of the top teams in the state, as they are 6-0 at the halfway point this season. Their high-flying offense has them looking to make a run at the state championship, with the Tigers currently averaging 39 points per game.
Meanwhile, St. Martin comes in ranked No. 22 after a stellar 5-1 start, with their latest win coming over Biloxi. Three of their final four games of the season will be the ultimate test as the Yellowjackets have Gulfport, D'Iberville and Ocean Springs looming on their schedule.
Lastly, No.1 West Point has a stranglehold on the top spot as they appear to be far and away the best team in the state this season.
Check out the full Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings below:
1. West Point (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Callaway 42-0
Next up: vs. Pontotoc
2. Tupelo (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 35-0
Next up: vs. Southaven
3. Columbia (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Lawrence County 48-0
Next up: vs. McComb
4. Picayune (4-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Pascagoula
5. D'Iberville (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated West Harrison 25-7
Next up: vs. Ocean Springs
6. Oxford (5-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Madison Central 16-14
Next up: vs. Germantown on Oct. 17
7. Starkville (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Germantown
8. Louisville (4-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Yazoo City 42-8
Next up: vs. Kosciusko
9. Grenada (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Center Hill
10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Catholic (LA) 27-26
Next up: vs. Parklane Academy on Oct. 17
11. Kosciusko (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Gentry 45-8
Next up: at Louisville
12. Jackson Academy (5-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Magnolia Heights 52-0
Next up: vs. Jackson Prep
13. Noxubee County (4-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Philadelphia 28-20 in OT
Next up: vs. Winona
14. Gulfport (3-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 41-28
Next up: vs. St. Martin
15. Ocean Springs (5-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Gulfport 41-28
Next up: at D'Iberville
16. Parklane Academy (6-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Riverfield Academy (LA) 35-0
Next up: vs. Brookhaven Academy
17. Petal (4-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated 45-6
Next up: at Oak Grove
18. Brandon (3-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 3-0
Next up: vs. Petal on Oct. 17
19. Clinton (3-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Murrah
20. Oak Grove (4-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Houston 28-25
Next up: vs. Petal
21. McComb (6-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Poplarville 35-34
Next up: at Columbia
22. St. Martin (5-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Biloxi 28-24
Next up: at Gulfport
23. Warren Central (3-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Ridgeland
24. Madison Central (3-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Oxford 16-14
Next up: at Murrah on Oct. 17
25. Hattiesburg (3-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Jim Hill