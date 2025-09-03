High School

Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025

After an exciting first week of action, four new teams enter this week's top 25 rankings

The Yellow Jackets and Warriors' offense exploded last Friday night combining for 111 points and nearly 1,300 total yards of offense in the 57-54 Starkville win. / Austin Frayser

There were numerous matchups featuring teams inside the top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings last week, and each matchup lived up to the hype and billing. No game was more exciting than the shootout between Oak Grove and Starkville that saw the Yellow Jackets make a statement in week 1 with a 57-54 win.

Meanwhile, Tupelo won last year's 7A state championship rematch with Brandon 36-15. After a dominant win like that, the Golden Wave appear to be well on their way to being the best team in the state for a second straight season.

Down in the Pine Belt, one of the most surprising results took place between Hattiesburg and Petal as the Panthers trounced the Tigers 50-28.

And lastly, Columbia, Clinton, DeSoto Central and Gautier enter the top 25 for the first time this season after impressive week 1 victories.

1. Tupelo (1-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Brandon 36-15

Next up: Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)

2. Madison Central (1-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Pearl 20-6

Next up: vs. Brandon

3. Grenada (1-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Pine Bluff (AR) 42-6

Next up: at Winona

4. West Point (1-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Louisville 9-7

Next up: at Noxubee County

5. Starkville (1-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 57-54

Next up: at Meridian

6. Ocean Springs (1-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Meridian 35-0

Next up: vs. Petal

7. Petal (1-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Hattiesburg 50-28

Next up: at Ocean Springs

8. Louisville (0-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to West Point 9-7

Next up: at Shannon

9. Brandon (0-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Tupelo 36-15

Next up: at Madison Central

10. Hartfield Academy (0-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Columbia 22-21

Next up: vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy

11. Jackson Academy (1-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Oak Forest Academy (LA) 42-6

Next up: vs. Leake Academy

12. Oak Grove (0-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Starkville 57-54

Next up: at Germantown

13. Picayune (1-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Gulfport 31-28

Next up: at Northshore (LA)

14. Noxubee County (1-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Heidelberg 44-32

Next up: at Kemper County

15. Northwest Rankin (1-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Germantown 24-17

Next up: at Clinton

16. Pascagoula (1-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Moss Point 47-0

Next up: at Biloxi

17. Hattiesburg (0-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Petal 50-28

Next up: at Laurel

18. Columbia (1-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 22-21

Next up: vs. West Marion

19. Clinton (1-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Warren Central 45-13

Next up: vs. Northwest Rankin

20. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (1-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Jefferson Davis County 47-6

Next up: at Hartfield Academy

21. DeSoto Central (1-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated South Panola 42-39

Next up: vs. Lake Cormorant

22. Gulfport (0-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to Picayune 31-28

Next up: at Laurel on Sept. 12

23. Gautier (1-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated George County 35-0

Next up: vs. D'Iberville

24. Poplarville (0-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to West Harrison 34-18

Next up: at Stone

25. South Panola (0-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Lost to DeSoto Central 42-39

Next up: vs. Oxford

