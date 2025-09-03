Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
There were numerous matchups featuring teams inside the top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings last week, and each matchup lived up to the hype and billing. No game was more exciting than the shootout between Oak Grove and Starkville that saw the Yellow Jackets make a statement in week 1 with a 57-54 win.
Meanwhile, Tupelo won last year's 7A state championship rematch with Brandon 36-15. After a dominant win like that, the Golden Wave appear to be well on their way to being the best team in the state for a second straight season.
Down in the Pine Belt, one of the most surprising results took place between Hattiesburg and Petal as the Panthers trounced the Tigers 50-28.
And lastly, Columbia, Clinton, DeSoto Central and Gautier enter the top 25 for the first time this season after impressive week 1 victories.
1. Tupelo (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Brandon 36-15
Next up: Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)
2. Madison Central (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Pearl 20-6
Next up: vs. Brandon
3. Grenada (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Pine Bluff (AR) 42-6
Next up: at Winona
4. West Point (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Louisville 9-7
Next up: at Noxubee County
5. Starkville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 57-54
Next up: at Meridian
6. Ocean Springs (1-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Meridian 35-0
Next up: vs. Petal
7. Petal (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Hattiesburg 50-28
Next up: at Ocean Springs
8. Louisville (0-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to West Point 9-7
Next up: at Shannon
9. Brandon (0-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Tupelo 36-15
Next up: at Madison Central
10. Hartfield Academy (0-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Columbia 22-21
Next up: vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy
11. Jackson Academy (1-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Oak Forest Academy (LA) 42-6
Next up: vs. Leake Academy
12. Oak Grove (0-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Starkville 57-54
Next up: at Germantown
13. Picayune (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Gulfport 31-28
Next up: at Northshore (LA)
14. Noxubee County (1-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Heidelberg 44-32
Next up: at Kemper County
15. Northwest Rankin (1-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Germantown 24-17
Next up: at Clinton
16. Pascagoula (1-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Moss Point 47-0
Next up: at Biloxi
17. Hattiesburg (0-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Petal 50-28
Next up: at Laurel
18. Columbia (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 22-21
Next up: vs. West Marion
19. Clinton (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Warren Central 45-13
Next up: vs. Northwest Rankin
20. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (1-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Jefferson Davis County 47-6
Next up: at Hartfield Academy
21. DeSoto Central (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated South Panola 42-39
Next up: vs. Lake Cormorant
22. Gulfport (0-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Picayune 31-28
Next up: at Laurel on Sept. 12
23. Gautier (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated George County 35-0
Next up: vs. D'Iberville
24. Poplarville (0-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to West Harrison 34-18
Next up: at Stone
25. South Panola (0-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to DeSoto Central 42-39
Next up: vs. Oxford