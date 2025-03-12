Vote: Mississippi High School Softball Player of the Week (3/11/2025)
With another week of the softball season in the Magnolia State completed, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week. These players had outstanding performances, and there were plenty of exciting games in Mississippi last week as well. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi softball player of the week.
Voting will close on March 16 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominees...
Macie Dever Boaz, Hernando
Boaz has been nothing short of consistent so far this season. In three games last week, Boaz finished with six hits, six RBIs, one double, one triple, eight stolen bases and scored seven runs.
Maddie Byrd, Pisgah
Byrd was the epitome of cluth in the batter's box last week. In three games, Byrd went five-for-seven with four home runs, one double and nine RBIs.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock
DeWitt had one of her best pitching performances of the season in the 11-0 win over Columbia. She pitched five innings, allowed zero hits and struck out 14 batters.
Lilly Andrews, Yazoo County
In the 15-0 win over Ridgeland, Andrews pitched three innings, allowed zero hits and runs while striking out eight batters. She also went three-for-three from the plate with one double, one RBI and scored three runs.
Hannah Jo Sullivan, Brandon
In the three wins versus Madison Central, North Pike and Germantown, Sullivan finished her week with eight hits, one home run, two doubles, five RBIs and seven runs.
Leah Clark, Bruce
In the 22-1 win over Houlka, Clark went two-for-two with one home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Rayne Killingsworth, Choctaw Central
In four games last week, Killingsworth finished her week by tallying five hits, two home runs, two doubles, two stolen bases, eight RBIs and scoring six runs.
Jayla Dukes, Oxford
In the first two games versus Pontotoc and Horn Lake, Dukes finished with three hits, one triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. In the 9-7 loss to Pearl, she hit two home runs, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Madilyn Graham, Stringer
Graham pitched in three games last week earning the wins versus Mize and Northeast Jones. She pitched 18 and one-thirds innings allowing just seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 33 batters. Graham also tallied four hits, one home run, two doubles, five RBIs and scored twice.
Bella White, Eupora
In four games last week, three of which were wins, White pitched 13 innings where she allowed just three runs and struck out 24 batters.
Leona-Klaire Stokes, Lewisburg
In the wins over Mantachie, Horn Lake and Arlington, Stokes was five-for-six with one home run, three stolen bases, seven RBIs and nine runs scored. She also had a perfect fielding percentage with eight putouts in as many chances.
Karly Hollingsworth, Southeast Lauderdale
In the 18-2 win over Kemper County, Hollingsworth recorded one hit which was a double, one RBI and scored one run. She also pitched two innings, allowed one hit, two unearned runs and struck out six batters. Later in the week in the 10-6 loss to Union, she finished with three hits, one triple, one double, one RBI and two runs scored.