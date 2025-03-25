Vote: Mississippi high school softball player of the week (3/24/2025)
With another week of the softball season in Mississippi gone, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week. These players displayed tremendous playmaking ability and skill as they helped their team to victory. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Mississippi high school softball player of the week.
Voting will close on March 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Leona-Klaire Stokes, Lewisburg
In three games last week, Stokes batted .667 with three singles, one double, one triple, one home run and two RBIs. She scored five runs and stole five bases. Her double was a walk-off hit as they defeated Itawamba Agricultural 3-2. Lastly, she ended her week with 136 career hits which broke the school record.
Hannah Jo Sullivan, Brandon
In three games, Sullivan finished with six hits, two home runs, two doubles, two RBIs, two steals and five runs scored. Her two home runs was her third multi-HR game of the season.
Caroline Craven, Baldwyn
In the 18-10 win over Thrasher, Craven finished with four hits in five at-bats with one triple, one double, one RBI, two steals and four runs scored. In the next game, a 6-5 loss to Jumpertown, she finished with one triple and one run scored.
Molly Harlow, Caledonia
In three games, Harlow finished with six hits, one home run, one double, one triple, four RBIs and seven runs scored.
Caliann Mitchell, Kossuth
In the wins over Belmont, McNairy Central (TN) and Corinth, Mitchell went 11-for-13 with six doubles, one home run, one triple and 12 RBIs.
Addie Tungett, Greene County
In the 17-1 over Bay and the 6-3 win over Enterprise, Tungett finished with four hits, one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. She also picked up the win from the mound in both games. She pitched 10 innings combined allowing eight hits, four runs, three walks with 13 strikeouts.
Mary Madison Kelley, Lafayette
Kelley had a busy week from the plate last week. In their four wins, she finished with six hits, one home run, two doubles, eight RBIs, two steals and five runs scored.
Hanna Boleware, Sebastopol
In four games, Boleware finished with six hits, three doubles, seven RBIs, two steals and five runs scored. She also had a perfect fielding percentage with seven putouts.
Madison Woodard, Grenada
In six games last week, Woodard finished with eight hits in 13 at-bats with two doubles, one home run, one RBI, three steals and five runs scored.
Charlie Holmes, Potts Camp
In the 19-2 win over Biggersville, Holmes hit two doubles and finished with three RBIs, two steals and one run scored. In the 20-0 win over Hickory Flat, she finished with one hit, one RBI, three steals and two runs scored.
Makenah Jefferson, Cleveland Central
In three games, Jefferson went 8-for-10 with two home runs, one triple, one double, nine RBIs, two steals and eight runs scored.
Paytan Sanders, East Webster
In the 15-0 win over Aberdeen, Sanders went three-for-three with one home run, two doubles, five RBIs and one run scored. Later in the week, Sanders hit one triple and finished with one RBI and one run scored in the 7-2 win over Mooreville. She also pitched nine innings combined in the two games. She allowed seven hits, two earned runs and struck out nine batters.
