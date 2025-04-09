Vote: Mississippi high school softball player of the week (4/8/2025)
As the high school softball season rolls on in the Magnolia State, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's games. There were some exciting games and thrilling upsets in the week that was. These players went above and beyond to do everything they could to help their team to victory. With the pressure mounting as the playoffs approach, players from all over are doing their best to help see their team through to the finish. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Mississippi high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Chloe Skelton of Saltillo
Voting will close on April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Leona-Klaire Stokes, Lewisburg
Lewisburg got back to their winning ways when they defeated Southaven 12-5, and Stokes was a key reason for that. She went three-for-three with two home runs, two RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Adrinae Aikens, East Marion
In three games last week, Aikens finished with six hits, four home runs, one double, 14 RBIs and seven runs scored.
Maddi Byrd, Pisgah
In the 10-0 win over Wesson, Byrd went three-for-three with one home run, two doubles, six RBIs and one run scored. In the 5-4 loss to Raleigh and the 12-2 win over Pelahatchie, she finished with two hits, one double and three RBIs.
Mary Taylour Wilbourn, Grenada
Wilbourn earned two wins last week in 12 innings of work over Lake Cormorant and Starkville where she allowed five hits, two runs, 13 walks and struck out 23 batters. She also finished her week with three hits and three RBIs.
Makenzie Houston, South Panola
In the 18-0 win over Olive Branch, Houston went two-for-two with one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Bella Pierce, Northwest Rankin
The Cougars defeated Petal 9-0 and Pierce picked up the win while pitching a complete game. She allowed two hits, one walk and struck out 11 batters. She also pitched 3.1 innings allowing two hits with four strikeouts in the 8-3 win over Madison Central.
Marleigh Grace Russell, Lawrence County
In the three wins over McComb, Richland and Loyd Star, Russell finished with five hits, two home runs, two doubles, 12 RBIs and four runs scored. She also pitched seven combined innings across this three-game stretch. Russell allowed eight hits, four runs and struck out eight batters.
Haley Parker, Vardaman
In the 21-4 win over Calhoun City, Parker finished with four hits in five at-bats with one home run, five RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored.
Ava Jefcoat, Stringer
In the 16-1 win over Taylorsville and the 10-0 win over Bay Springs, Jefcoat finished with three hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored.
Hayden Hodge, Hernando
In the 11-3 win over Oxford, Hodge went two-for-three with one double, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. In the pivotal matchup George County, Hodge displayed clutch hitting that helped her team seal the 2-0 win. She went two-for-three with one double and two RBIs.
Addison Collum, West Union
In the 11-0 and 9-4 wins over Vardaman, Collum pitched 13 combined innings allowing just three hits with 25 strikeouts.
Lexi McBrayer, New Hope
In the 9-2 and 10-0 wins over Corinth, McBrayer finished with four hits, one home run, one triple, three RBIs and four runs scored. In the final game of the week which was a 10-6 win over Hamilton, McBrayer went three-for-three with one double, one RBI and three runs scored.