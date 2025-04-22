Vote: Who are the top returning Mississippi high school quarterbacks for 2025?
One of the main topics of discussion this offseason will be the the top returning high school football players across the country for this upcoming season. As spring football continues for high schools throughout the country, it is time to focus on some of the top returning players in the Magnolia State. These next few recruiting cycles appear to be the best as they have ever been in Mississippi which includes some outstanding quarterbacks who made tremendous strides last season.
These signal-callers led their teams to fantastic seasons, and they will look to do the same next season. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning quarterback in the state of Mississippi.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will conclude on May 14th, 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
George Wilcox, Leake Academy
Wilcox will be one of the top quarterbacks to watch in the Magnolia State in his senior season begins. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 3,623 yards with 41 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He had six games where he passed for over 300 yards along with eight games where he had at least three touchdown passes. In the second half of the season, Wilcox also showed some mobility in the pocket that saw him rush for over 20 yards in the final four games of the season. He finished the season with 320 rushing yards on 87 rushes with nine touchdowns.
Samuel Stockett, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Stockett is the second MAIS quarterback to make this list as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the state. In his junior season, he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,239 yards with 33 touchdowns and two interceptions. He put the entire state on notice last year when the Patriots defeated Oak Grove 51-13. In that game, he was 23/29 for 437 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He should grow and improve as a passer as he looks to lead the Patriots to the state championship this upcoming season.
Sladen Shack, Brandon
As he enters his junior season, Shack will look to continue his growth and progression as an outstanding quarterback for the Bulldogs. Last season he completed just under 65 percent of his passes for 2,586 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He possessed good decision by limiting his turnovers, and his yardage and touchdown numbers should improve while keeping his interception total in the single digits.
Keonnis Davis, Tylertown
Last season, Davis completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also returns as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. His playmaking ability with his feet should improve even more as he enters his senior season. He rushed for 581 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries. His season high in rushing came in the 18-17 win over Enterprise when he rushed for 94 yards on seven carries. He also rushed for two touchdowns in three games last season.
Victor Baker, Greenville St. Joe
Last season, Baker completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,147 yards and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He showed the ability to push the ball down the field as he averaged 13.3 yards per attempt. Baker also showed the ability to make plays with his feet when he needs to. He rushed for 198 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 carries last season. In the back half of the season, he did start to use his feet more which was highlighted in the 42-0 win over Central Holmes Christian when he rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.
Kellen Hall, Oak Grove
Hall completed 70 percent of his passes last season for 2,144 yards with 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He had one 300-yard performance when he passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-7 win over Laurel. He also threw for five touchdowns in the 59-30 win over Northwest Rankin. Like some of the quarterbacks mentioned, Hall has shown the ability to escape the pocket and pick up crucial yardage when he needs to. He only had two games where he rushed the ball three or more times, but he did gain positive yardage in these games. Look for him to potentially showcase his running ability more this season.
Braden Shettles, New Albany
Last season, Shettles proved to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the state as he led New Albany to an 11-1 record. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,112 yards with 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries. With Shettles coming back, you can expect the Bulldogs to make another run at Class 4A state championship.
Chase Craft, Heidelberg
As arguably the top athlete in the state a season ago, Craft led the Oilers to the state championship where they defeated Charleston 38-6. He completed just under 72 percent of his passes for 2,090 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was also a nightmare to stop on the ground as he rushed for 1,229 yards and 17 touchdowns on 147 carries.
Paris Trivillion, Pass Christian
As he enter his junior season, Trivillion will look to take that next step in his growth at quarterback. He has already showcased the necessary tools to succeed, and that should only continue next season. Last year, he completed just under 59 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is also an exceptional runner of the ball. He rushed for 767 yards with eight touchdowns on 83 carries.
Wyatt McDaniels, Mooreville
Last season, McDaniels completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,780 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries. His best game last season was in the 42-6 win over East Union where he passed for 356 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. As he enters his junor season, his numbers should only improve as he continues to grow as a quarterback.