Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 13, 2025

With the first round of the Class 1-4A playoffs complete, and the regular season for Class 5-7A concluding, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding individual performances from last week.
These athletes went above and beyond in their performances as they did everything to will their team to victory. Our nominees include terrific quarterback play, running backs who excel in the ground game, elite pass catches and defensive players who can cause havoc throughout the entire game.
Here are this week's nominations:
Jaeden Hill, Tupelo
Hill rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the 42-19 win over DeSoto Central.
Braylen Williams, Tupelo
Williams also rushed for over 150 yards in last week's win. On 10 carries, Williams rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Kaison Koenenn, Hancock
In the 41-13 win over Long Beach, Koenenn was 18/34 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Kylen Knox, New Albany
In the 42-36 win over Shannon, Knox rushed for at least 150 yards for the fifth time this season. He carried the ball 22 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Knox also caught four passes for 29 yards.
Jarrad Loper Jr, Pascagoula
In the 49-12 win over Gautier, Loper had arguably his best game of the season. On just eight completions, Loper passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns. This was also his third game of the season where he completed over 70 percent of his passes.
Amarie Jackson, Pascagoula
Jackson rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in last week's win. This was his third straight multi-touchdown game.
Xae Mayes, Biggersville
Mayes continues to prove that he has been one of the top quarterbacks in the state this season. In the 40-0 win over Ashland, Mayes was 9/9 for 234 yards and six touchdowns.
Triston Edwards, Louisville
Edwards completed 16 of 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-7 win over Ripley.
Trey Tippett, Louisville
Tippett was the top target for Edwards last week as he caught five passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Jonterrious Herron, Kosciusko
In the 58-10 win over Rosa Fort, Herron finished with five solo tackles, six total tackles, three tackles for a loss and one interception which he took back for a touchdown.
Harlem McClendon, Myrtle
McClendon has been one of the top athletes in 2A this season, and his performance last week showed that. He caught four passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the 29-6 win over Hatley. Defensively, he finished with four total tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception and one pass deflection.
Ty Keys, Poplarville
Keys has arguably been not just the best running back in the state this season, but the top offensive player, and he continues to prove that every week. This time in the 49-20 win over Forrest County Agricultural, Keys rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Logan Greene, West Marion
In the 42-12 win over Port Gibson, Greene finished with three solo tackles, six total tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Camron King, Heidelberg
King made a living in the backfield in the Oilers' 78-6 win over Newton. He finished with seven total tackles, all of which were solo, four tackles for a loss and one quarterback hurry.
Chase Craft, Heidelberg
Craft was 10/12 for 169 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in last week's win. He also added 73 yards on the ground with two touchdowns on just three carries.
Jaquan Lizana, McComb
In the 68-26 over Greene County, Lizana was 15/21 for 347 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
Tylan Hutchins, Madison Central
In the 28-16 win over Clinton, Hutchins finished with six receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Michael Williams, Oxford
In the "Little Egg Bowl," Williams finished with two solo tackles, five total tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Jacob Jefferson, New Hope
In the 55-22 win over Caledonia, Jefferson rushed for 216 yards and five touchdowns.
Caleb Triplett, D'Iberville
Triplett, who entered this season as one of the top linebackers in the state, finished with five solo tackles, eight total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.
Titus Feaster, Pearl River Central
In the 28-21 win over Picayune, Feaster was 16/23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
