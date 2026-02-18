Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Week? - Feb. 18, 2026
With the first week of the high school baseball season in Mississippi complete, it is time to take a look at some of the outstanding players from the first week of action.
We have nominated 10 outstanding players for our first player of the week poll, and these individuals went above and beyond to help their respective teams secure victory.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on February 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Mitchell Turner, Louisville
In the opening week of the season, Turner finished with four hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs five stolen bases and four runs scored,
Landon Swinney, Tupelo
In the first three games of the season, all of which were wins, Swinney tallied three total hits, two home runs, five RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored.
Dk Wallace, Ridgeland
Last week Wallace finished with six total hits, one home run, two triples, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored. He also pitched five innings from the mound in the 5-4 loss to Germantown. In that game, he allowed two earned runs and three walks, but he did strike out 10 batters.
Allen Paysinger, Water Valley
In the two wins over Independence last week, Paysinger tallied four hits, two home runs, one double, three RBIs and three runs scored. In the 16-8 win over Independence, he also pitched three innings where he struck out seven batters.
Tim Thomas, St. Andrew's Episcopal
In three games last week, Thomas finished with five hits, one home run, one double, eight RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.
Trevor Bateman, Strayhorn
In the 7-2 win over Southaven, Bateman pitched a complete game where he allowed zero earned runs and struck out nine batters in the process.
Myles Self, Hamilton
In the wins over Smithville and Hatley, Self finished with three hits, one home run, one triple, one double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Maddox Culpepper, Brandon
In the 16-5 win over Madison Central, Culpepper went 2/3 with one home run, six RBIs and two runs scored. In the second game of the week which was a 5-2 win over Columbia Academy, Culpepper picked up the win from the mound in five innings of work. He allowed zero earned runs, two walks and struck out three batters.
Hayes Algee, Simpson Academy
In the first two games of the season, Algee tallied three hits, one double, four RBIs and one run scored. In the 13-0 win over Magee, Algee pitched four innings where he allowed one hit, one walk and struck out 10 batters.
River Groue, St. Martin
In the 9-0 win over Gautier, Groue earned the win in 6.1 innings of work. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out 17 batters.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.