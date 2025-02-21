Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/20/2025)
It has been an exciting season of high school girls basketball in the Magnolia State. There have been tremendous performances, devastating defeats and thrilling upsets throughout the season. As the MAIS crowned their state champions and with the MHSAA playoffs heating up even more, it is time to recognize the player of the week nominees from February 10-15. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school girls basketball player of the week.
Voting will close on February 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Meg Barbour, Jackson Prep
Barbour's play help the Patriots won the MAIS Class 6A State Championship over Presbyterian Christian School 37-29. She finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the victory. She performed even better in the semifinals versus Jackson Academy where the Patriots won 44-38. In that game, she finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.
Shamira Morton, Canton
Morton once again finished with a double-double last week in the 68-33 win over Lafayette. She finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists. This was her 22nd double-double of the season.
Olivia Tunstall, Thrasher
Tunstall finished with two double-doubles last week in the 52-43 win over Falkner and the 61-27 win over Vardaman. She scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds versus Falkner, and she finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds versus Vardaman.
Taylor Garner, Falkner
Garner is another nominee who also finished with a double-double last week. She scored 20 points and hauled in 15 rebounds in the 86-29 win over Coffeeville.
Laylah Johnson, Pigsah
In the 62-29 win over Amite County, Johnson scored 26 points while shooting 62 percent from the field. She finished with 17 rebounds and 12 steals as she earned her triple-double. She also recorded three assists and one block in the win.
Macie Phifer, Ingomar
In last week's action, Phifer continued her excellent play that she has showcased all season. In the 71-10 win over Charleston, Phifer finished with 26 points on 11/14 shooting. She also added four rebounds, one assist and one block to her statline.
Chloe Chism, New Site
In the 81-37 win over Philadelphia (MS), Chism had an all-around complete game. She finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks.
Marleigh Myers, Leake Academy
Myers scored 20 points while shooting 64 percent from the field in the 76-59 win over Brookhaven Academy. She also finished with six rebounds and two assists in the win.
Ella Robertson, Sumrall
In the 60-49 win over the Richland Rangers, Robertson scored nearly half of her team's points when she finished with 27. She also recorded six rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win.
Kayllis Walker, Laurel
In the 57-27 win over Brookhaven, Walker scored 19 points while shooting 40 percent from the field. She also finished with six rebounds, five of which were offensive boards, three assists, two steals and one block in the win.
Carlyle Carruth, Parklane Academy
In the two-point win that saw Parklane win 54-52 over Simpson Academy, Carruth finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds and two assists in the win. In the 61-57 win over Leake Academy, she finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Lastly, in the heartbreaking 53-48 loss to East Rankin, she finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.