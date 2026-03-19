Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 19, 2026

We are back for another week of the Mississippi high school softball player of the week poll, and our nominees put together some outstanding performances last week.

Our nominees include individuals who put together dominant pitching performances, eye-catching offensive performances and a combination of both in games played from March 9-14.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Addison Davis, George County

Davis went 2-0 on the week with wins over Hernando and Brandon. She pitched two innings in the 5-3 win over Hernando, and she struck out three batters. In the 8-1 win over Brandon, she pitched a complete game allowing one hit, one earned run and struck out 12 batters.

Leona-Klaire Stokes, Lewisburg

In a week that saw the Patriots go 4-1, Stokes was 14/22 with one home run, one double, three triples, eight RBIs, 12 runs scored, five stolen bases and was walked three times.

Lexi Edmiston, Lewisburg

Like Stokes, Edmiston had a terrific week from the plate last week. She went 9/16 with one home run, one double, three triples, 15 RBIs, two stolen bases and reach based on two walks. Edmiston was also dealing from the circle as she went 2-1 which includes a one hit outing versus Brentwood Academy (TN). She pitched 14 innings allowing 11 hits, four earned runs, four walks with 18 strikeouts.

Grady Beck Wilson, South Panola

Wilson continues to further solidify herself as one of the top pitchers in the state after a 2-1 week last week. In the three games combined, she pitched 20 innings, allowed 16 hits, four earned runs, three walks and struck out 31 batters.

Mary Taylour Wilbourn, Grenada

Wilbourn had two fantastic outings from the circle last week. In the wins over Newton County and Myrtle, she pitched 14 combined innings allowing six hits, zero earned runs and struck out 25 batters. In the third game of the week, which was a 9-1 loss to Smithville, Wilbourn was still proficient from the circle as she allowed zero earned runs and struck out six more batters.

Anna Etter, Lewisburg

In five games, Etter was 10/20 with one triple, five doubles, 11 RBIs, six stolen bases, nine runs scored and reached base on four walks.

Ele Smith, Choctaw Central

In three games last week, Smith finished with six hits, three home runs, two doubles, 11 RBIs and three runs scored. She also picked up the win over Raleigh in five innings of work that saw her allow six hits, one earned run with one strikeout.

Gracie Wilson, Tishomingo County

In the wins over East Lawrence (AL) and Belgreen (AL), Wilson pitched 14 combined innings allowing six hits, two earned runs while striking out 20 batters.

Mary White, Eupora

In the wins over Ethel and South Pontotoc, White tallied three hits, two home runs, eight RBIs and scored five runs.

Addison Collum, West Union

In four games last week, Collum tallied nine hits with seven RBIs from the plate. From the circle, she did equal damage to the opposition. Collum pitched 11 total innings allowing three hits, one run and struck out 15 batters over the span of two games.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.