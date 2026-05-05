In Iowa, we still play high school softball during the summer months, as the sport brings an end to the current school year.

With several spring sports putting the finishing touches on things with state tournaments on the horizon, now is the perfect time to begin getting ready for Iowa high school softball.

Several of those listed below among the statistical leaders were named to the High School on SI Iowa all-state softball team last year including elite selections Sophia Schlader of Waukee Northwest, Julia Roth from Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Jordyn Kennedy of Ankeny Centennial.

Schlader has been named the No. 1 player in the Class of 2028.

Here are leaders from the 2025 season from numbers on the Bound website who are projected to return for the current season.

Iowa High School Softball 2026 Returning Leaders

Home Runs

Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 24

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 21

Jenah Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 18

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Senior, 16

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore, 15

Maddyn Gates, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Junior, 15

Sam Gripp, Indianola, Junior, 15

Trinity Flowers, Davenport North, Junior, 14

Avery Staver, Creston, Senior, 14

Mady Ott, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 14

Dylan Amling, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Sophomore, 14

Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 13

Doubles

Rachel Eglesder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 22

Peyton Weber, Jesup, Junior, 21

Anna Prosise, Central DeWitt, Senior, 20

Jadyn Woods, Southeast Polk, Senior, 20

Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, Senior, 19

Kylee Bond, Grinnell, Senior, 19

Madelyn Klever, North Polk, Junior, 17

Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 17

Lauren Hoover, Pocahontas Area, Senior, 17

Lexi Galvan, Panorama, Freshman, 17

Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, Senior, 16

Paige Kampman, Clarksville, Senior, 16

Melanie Runde, Western Dubuque, Senior, 16

Hailey Burriola, Des Moines Roosevelt, 16

Runs Batted In

Rachel Eglesder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 66

Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 64

Aubree Land, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Senior, 63

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 61

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Senior, 59

Paige Kampman, Clarksville, Senior, 59

Mady Ott, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 57

Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Senior, 57

Amanda Finck, Cedar Falls, Senior, 53

Jenah Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 53

Lily Delperdang, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior, 53

Runs Scored

Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 63

Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Senior, 63

Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 60

McKenna Baker, West Monona, Junior, 60

Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior, 60

Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, Junior, 59

Leighton Salazar, Washington, Senior, 59

Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, Sophomore, 59

Faith Dugan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Sophomore, 57

Ashley Hansen, Pleasant Valley, Senior, 57

Kaitlyn Hahn, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 54

Amiyah Drew, Sioux City East, Senior, 54

Sophia Caudle, Davenport Assumption, Sophomore, 53

Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, Senior, 53

Stolen Bases

Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills, Senior, 71

Sophia Caudle, Davenport Assumption, Sophomore, 64

Aubrey Leonard, Ogden, Senior, 57

Chloe Roling, Carlisle, Sophomore, 56

Leighton Salazar, Washington, Senior, 54

McKenna Baker, West Monona, Junior, 54

Ella Whitney, Wayne, Junior, 53

Livy VanDerSluis, Grand View Christian, Senior, 49

Chloe Gehling, Kuemper Catholic, Junior, 46

Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, Junior, 45

Paisley Heidgerken, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore, 45

Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, Sophomore, 45

Marlie Schissel, Jesup, Junior, 45

Pitching Strikeouts

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore, 296

Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman, Senior, 296

Grace Pence, Albia, Senior, 274

Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 254

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, Junior, 249

Harper Morrison, Waverly-Shell Rock, Freshman, 220

Peyton Grabenbauser, East Marshall, Senior, 216

Riah Boege, GMG, Sophomore, 216

Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, Junior, 210

Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, Senior, 207

Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North, Senior, 203

Tessa Jones, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 201

Pitching Wins

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore, 30

Sydney Lovrien, Clarksville, Senior, 29

Peyton Schafer, Riverside, Sophomore, 25

Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, Senior, 24

Grace Pence, Albia, Senior, 24

Jessica Lyons, West Monona, Junior, 23

Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman, Senior, 23

Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, Senior, 22

Tessa Jones, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 22

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, Junior, 21

Jersey Metz, Williamsburg, Senior, 21

Maddie Zlomke, Valley, Junior, 21

Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, Junior, 21

Saves

Lauren Hagedorn, ADM, Senior, 10

Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 6

Paityn West, Missouri Valley, Freshman, 6

Trinity Carlson, Grinnell, Freshman, 5

Edgen Ladehoff, BCLUW, Sophomore, 4

Ella Mize, Hillcrest Academy, Freshman, 4

Mallie Stoner, Carlisle, Senior, 4