Iowa High School Softball 2026 Returning Leaders
In Iowa, we still play high school softball during the summer months, as the sport brings an end to the current school year.
With several spring sports putting the finishing touches on things with state tournaments on the horizon, now is the perfect time to begin getting ready for Iowa high school softball.
Several of those listed below among the statistical leaders were named to the High School on SI Iowa all-state softball team last year including elite selections Sophia Schlader of Waukee Northwest, Julia Roth from Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Jordyn Kennedy of Ankeny Centennial.
Schlader has been named the No. 1 player in the Class of 2028.
Here are leaders from the 2025 season from numbers on the Bound website who are projected to return for the current season.
Iowa High School Softball 2026 Returning Leaders
Home Runs
- Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 24
- Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 21
- Jenah Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 18
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Senior, 16
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore, 15
- Maddyn Gates, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Junior, 15
- Sam Gripp, Indianola, Junior, 15
- Trinity Flowers, Davenport North, Junior, 14
- Avery Staver, Creston, Senior, 14
- Mady Ott, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 14
- Dylan Amling, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Sophomore, 14
- Addie Abens, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 13
Doubles
- Rachel Eglesder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 22
- Peyton Weber, Jesup, Junior, 21
- Anna Prosise, Central DeWitt, Senior, 20
- Jadyn Woods, Southeast Polk, Senior, 20
- Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, Senior, 19
- Kylee Bond, Grinnell, Senior, 19
- Madelyn Klever, North Polk, Junior, 17
- Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 17
- Lauren Hoover, Pocahontas Area, Senior, 17
- Lexi Galvan, Panorama, Freshman, 17
- Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, Senior, 16
- Paige Kampman, Clarksville, Senior, 16
- Melanie Runde, Western Dubuque, Senior, 16
- Hailey Burriola, Des Moines Roosevelt, 16
Runs Batted In
- Rachel Eglesder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 66
- Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 64
- Aubree Land, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Senior, 63
- Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 61
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Senior, 59
- Paige Kampman, Clarksville, Senior, 59
- Mady Ott, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 57
- Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Senior, 57
- Amanda Finck, Cedar Falls, Senior, 53
- Jenah Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 53
- Lily Delperdang, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior, 53
Runs Scored
- Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior, 63
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, Senior, 63
- Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 60
- McKenna Baker, West Monona, Junior, 60
- Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior, 60
- Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, Junior, 59
- Leighton Salazar, Washington, Senior, 59
- Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, Sophomore, 59
- Faith Dugan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Sophomore, 57
- Ashley Hansen, Pleasant Valley, Senior, 57
- Kaitlyn Hahn, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 54
- Amiyah Drew, Sioux City East, Senior, 54
- Sophia Caudle, Davenport Assumption, Sophomore, 53
- Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, Senior, 53
Stolen Bases
- Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills, Senior, 71
- Sophia Caudle, Davenport Assumption, Sophomore, 64
- Aubrey Leonard, Ogden, Senior, 57
- Chloe Roling, Carlisle, Sophomore, 56
- Leighton Salazar, Washington, Senior, 54
- McKenna Baker, West Monona, Junior, 54
- Ella Whitney, Wayne, Junior, 53
- Livy VanDerSluis, Grand View Christian, Senior, 49
- Chloe Gehling, Kuemper Catholic, Junior, 46
- Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, Junior, 45
- Paisley Heidgerken, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore, 45
- Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, Sophomore, 45
- Marlie Schissel, Jesup, Junior, 45
Pitching Strikeouts
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore, 296
- Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman, Senior, 296
- Grace Pence, Albia, Senior, 274
- Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 254
- Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, Junior, 249
- Harper Morrison, Waverly-Shell Rock, Freshman, 220
- Peyton Grabenbauser, East Marshall, Senior, 216
- Riah Boege, GMG, Sophomore, 216
- Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, Junior, 210
- Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, Senior, 207
- Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North, Senior, 203
- Tessa Jones, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 201
Pitching Wins
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore, 30
- Sydney Lovrien, Clarksville, Senior, 29
- Peyton Schafer, Riverside, Sophomore, 25
- Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, Senior, 24
- Grace Pence, Albia, Senior, 24
- Jessica Lyons, West Monona, Junior, 23
- Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman, Senior, 23
- Avery DeHaan, Storm Lake, Senior, 22
- Tessa Jones, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior, 22
- Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, Junior, 21
- Jersey Metz, Williamsburg, Senior, 21
- Maddie Zlomke, Valley, Junior, 21
- Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, Junior, 21
Saves
- Lauren Hagedorn, ADM, Senior, 10
- Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior, 6
- Paityn West, Missouri Valley, Freshman, 6
- Trinity Carlson, Grinnell, Freshman, 5
- Edgen Ladehoff, BCLUW, Sophomore, 4
- Ella Mize, Hillcrest Academy, Freshman, 4
- Mallie Stoner, Carlisle, Senior, 4
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker