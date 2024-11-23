Vote: Who should be Mississippi high school football player of the week? (11/23/24)
There were some exciting game in the second round of the Class 1A-4A playoffs as well as the opening round of the Class 5A-7A playoffs that took place last week in the state of Mississippi. The MAIS playoffs also delivered some exciting games with their state championships taking place this weekend. As always, there were some players that put on a spectacular performance as they led their teams to victory. We ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think was the Mississippi high school football player of the week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Laird Johnson, Jackson Prep
Johnson was a force on the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots in their win over Jackson Academy. He recorded nine total tackles including four solo tackles and two and half tackles for a loss in their playoff victory. He also managed to get to the quarterback once for a sack. You can expect Johnson to play a key role for the Patriots defense in their state championship matchup versus Hartfield Academy.
KaMario Taylor, Noxubee County
Taylor keeps showcasing his skills on a weekly basis as one of the top players in the state. He passed for 150 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 142 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns in their 31-6 win over Jefferson Davis County. A lot of football is left to be played, but the Class 3A playoffs could potentially see Caleb Cunningham and Choctaw County take on Taylor and the Tigers in the state championship game.
Tyson Robinson, Brandon
In the 43-28 win over D'Iberville, Robinson rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries which was good for a staggering 9.2 yards per rush. He added two touchdowns on the ground which gets him to 20 rushing touchdowns on the season, but he was also vital in the passing game. He recorded four receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown. This season, he has quietly proved that he is one of the best running backs in the state and the numbers prove that.
Lazarick Brown, Forest
The senior had one of his best games of the season in the 23-20 win over Lanier. On the defensive side, he made a crucial interception, and on the offensive side, Brown was unstoppable from the receiver position. He caught six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Jamarcus Flowers, South Panola
In the 34-27 win over Ridgeland, Flowers had one of his best rushing games of the season. He rushed for 159 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns. You can expect him to get even more carries in their game versus Warren Central on Friday. He stepped up when it mattered, and the Tigers will look to rely on him in a big way.
Kaden Catchings, Hartfield Academy
In a highly anticipated matchup versus Madison-Ridgeland Academy, the Hawks leaned on Catchings en route to a 17-14 win. He rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries for 6.7 yards per rush. His running ability allowed the Hawks to control the clock which helped them secure the win. He also made his prescense known on defense with three total tackles and one sack.
Tyshun Willis, Velma Jackson
Willis once again delivered for the Falcons. On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 188 yards on 10 carries with his longest rush being 63 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded nine total tackles with four tackles for a loss. He also recorded two sacks which increased his sack total to 14 this season.
Caleb Cunningham, Choctaw County
Cunningham continues to prove that he is one of the best players in the country. This time it was at the expense of Winona. He only caught three passes, but it was for a staggering 133 yards in the win. Two of these catches were for touchdowns which showcases his big play ability. Look for him to have another big game versus Rosa Fort on Friday.