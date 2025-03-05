Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week? (3/5/2025)
The high school sports calendar rolls on for another week in the Magnolia State. This season has provided some exciting moments, thrilling upsets and tremendous performances. We can expect more of the same throughout the season. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on the High School on SI Mississippi high school athlete of the week.
Voting closes on March 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Stanford Spearman, Coffeeville
Spearman finished with 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists in the 58-41 win over East Marion. In the Class 1A State Championship, he finished with 37 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals as they defeated Baldwyn 63-45.
Phil Nelson, Ridgeland
In the 70-60 overtime win over Pascagoula, Nelson finished with 16 points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist. In the Class 6A State Championship, Nelson finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists as they walked away victorious over Olive Branch 79-53.
Shamira Morton, Canton
In the 42-40 win over Laurel, Morton finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. In the 41-39 loss to Pontotoc, she finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Zoe Alford, Parklane Academy
In the 58-54 win over Jackson Prep, Alford finished with 25 points. In the MAIS Girls Overall State Championship, she led her team to victory with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Macie Dever Boaz, Hernando
Over the course of five games, Boaz was 9/14 with two extra base hits, two home runs and six RBIs. She also scored seven runs and recorded 10 stolen bases.
Ashlynn Dabbs, Hatley
In the 16-0 win over Vardaman, Dabbs earned the win by throwing a complete game in five innings. She allowed zero hits and struck out 12 batters.
Colby Young, DeSoto Central
In the 10-1 win over Grenada back on February 24, Young went 3/4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched seven innings and earned the win. She allowed only three hits, one earned run and struck out 15 batters. Her week was not done from the mound following that win. She earned the win versus Lafayette and Petal too. In those two games, she pitched 13 combined innings while allowing seven total hits, five earned runs and struck out 17 batters.
Colby Dooley, Sebastopol
Dooley was the jack-of-all-trades for Sebastopol in their 12-0 win over Nanih Waiya. He went 3/3 with all three of his hits going for home runs, and he finished with five RBIs. From the mound, Dooley pitched a no-hitter that saw him strike out six batters.
Sullivan Reed, Lamar School
In two games for the Raiders, Reed was 4/5 with two home runs, one double, eight RBIs and he scored eight runs in the wins over St. Andrew's and Newton County Academy.
Charley Dunn, Washington School
In four games last week, Dunn was 7/12 with two extra base hits and one home run. He finished with 10 RBIs, five stolen bases and scored five runs. He also pitched in two games where he earned the win in both. He threw 10 and one-third innings combined with 14 strikeouts.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.