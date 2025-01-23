Vote: Who should be the Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/23/2025)
With another week of play under our belt, it is time to look at some of the standout high school boys basketball players from the state of Mississippi last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 12-18.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ashton Magee of South Jones
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on January 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Jayce Taylor, Biggersville
Taylor had an exceptional week of play. He finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds in the 79-51 win over TCPS. In the 83-60 win over Wheeler, he finished with 20 points and 20 rebounds for his second double-double of the week.
Jordan Simmons, Horn Lake
Last week, Horn Lake defeated Oxford 70-66 and Southaven 65-50 thanks to two big games from Simmons. In the Oxford victory, he finished with 28 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. In the victory over Southaven, Simmons finished with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
B.J. Portis, Northeast Lauderdale
The Trojans picked up two wins last week over Choctaw Central and Newton County. Portis helped led the way to victory with his scoring output. In the win over Choctaw Central, he scored 31 points. In the latter victory, he finished with 17 points.
Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol
Sebastopol dropped two games last week, but McGarrity did everything he could to try and help his team win. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in the 76-69 overtime loss to Eupora. He scored 26 points while also recording 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the 50-48 loss to J.Z. George.
Montavis Hobbs, Mendenhall
In two games combined, Hobbs managed to score 53 points. In the 66-24 win over Northeast Jones, Hobbs almost scored half of the teams points when he finished with 32.
Cory Guyton, Jr., Kosciusko
Guyton had an electric offensive performance in the 82-40 win over Houston. He finished with 39 points, two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block.
Mike Hood, Columbus
Hood had a consistent week last week as he helped lead the Falcons to two victories. In the 71-35 win over Neshoba County, he finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. In the 67-57 win over Ridgeland, he scored 21 points while also pulling in eight rebounds.
Phil Nelson, Ridgeland
Nelson has been one of the most consistent players all season in the state. In the 81-54 win over Callaway, he finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. In the matchup with Columbus, he finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Michael Wallace, McLaurin
Wallace scored over 20 points while also shooting over 40 percent from the field last week. In the 79-9 win over Enterprise, he finished with 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists and five steals. In the 61-29 win over Kemper County, Wallace finished with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Crayden Shannon, Saltillo
Shannon scored 25 points and recorded six rebounds, two assists and one steal in the 58-53 win over Center Hill. In the 63-55 loss to Lake Cormorant, Shannon finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and one steal.