Missouri's top 2025 high school football recruits
The Class of 2024 football prospects coming from Missouri high schools will likely go down in history as one of the strongest groups from the Show-Me State.
That impressive bunch was led by five prospects ranked in the top 100 nationally in Lee's Summit North defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (Missouri signee), St. Louis University High wide receiver Ryan Wingo (Texas), Rockhurst offensive tackle Andrew Sprague (Michigan), CBC wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (Oregon) and Raymore-Peculiar tight end Jaden Reddell (Georgia). Hannibal running Aneyas Williams (Notre Dame) wasn't a top 100 prospect but pieced together one of the best high school football careers in the state of Missouri.
The Class of 2025 in Missouri currently doesn't have anyone among the top 100 prospects in 247Sports' rankings, but there are several prospects who have been heavily recruited by big-time Division I programs and will go on to have good college careers.
With the start of the football season just around the corner, we put together this early look at the top 50 prospects in Missouri in the Class of 2025. There were several talented players who didn't make the list but could very well work their way into the mix with strong senior seasons.
Top 2025 Missouri high school football prospects
1. Jack Lange, Eureka OT (committed to Missouri)
The Eureka Wildcats' 6-8, 285-pound left tackle is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, On3 and the On3 industry rankings. Ranked by Rivals as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri. On3 (industry) ranks him as the No. 14 offensive tackle prospect in the class and the No. 169 prospect nationally.
2. Isaiah Mozee, Lee’s Summit North WR (committed to Oregon)
Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, On3 (industry) and Rivals. On3 ranks him as the fifth-best prospect in Missouri. Lee's Summit North's electric playmaker was named the Suburban Silver Conference offensive player of the year as a junior as well as first-team all-state after snagging 72 catches for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns.
3. Corey Simms, CBC WR
A 6-3, 185-pounder, Simms is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025. On3 (industry) ranks him as the No. 3 prospect in the state, while 247Sports rates him as the fifth-best prospect and On3 ranks him as the No. 6 prospect. Simms had a breakout junior season in which he had 79 receptions for 1,049 yards and 12 TDs as CBC finished second in the state. He narrowed his college choices to Missouri, USC and Penn State before pledging to the USC Trojans on June 30.
4. Dejerrian Miller, Cardinal Ritter WR
A 6-3, 190-pounder, Miller is ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 and by 247Sports, by On3 (industry) as the No. 6 prospect and by On3 as the No. 9 prospect. His breakout junior season included 66 catches for 1,361 yards and 24 touchdowns during Cardinal Ritter’s run to its second straight state title. Has received more than 20 offers from schools stretching coast to coast and took visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Kentucky in June.
5. Jamarion Parker, Cardinal Ritter RB (committed to Nebraska)
Ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, the No. 5 prospect by On3 (industry) and as the No. 10 prospect by On3. Dynamic running back ran for 1,644 yards and 22 touchdowns and added 267 yards and four TDs receiving during Ritter’s championship season. Originally committed to Arkansas but later decommitted and ended up pledging to Nebraska instead.
6. Lucas Allgeyer, MICDS OL-DL (committed to Iowa)
A 6-6, 280-pounder, Allgeyer is ranked by On3 as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, No. 7 by On3 (industry rankings), No. 10 by Rivals and No. 11 by 247Sports. He was recruited by some colleges, including Iowa, as an offensive lineman and by some as a defensive lineman. He recorded 64 tackles (21 for loss) and 15 sacks during his junior season at MICDS.
7. Daeden Hopkins, Hermann DE (committed to Missouri)
Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by On3 and 247Sports, No. 5 prospect by On3 (industry rankings) and the No. 9 prospect in the state by Rivals. The Hermann standout, who also plays tight end, recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks as a junior and accounted for 691 yards and 11 TDs on offense.
8. Ka’Mori Moore, Lee’s Summit North DT (committed to Oklahoma)
A 6-1, 290-pounder, Moore is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, by On3 (industry) as the No. 10 prospect, by On3 as the No. 12 prospect and by Rivals as the No. 15 prospect. Committed to Oklahoma before the start of his junior season. Racked up 42 tackles (12 for losses) and two sacks as a junior.
9. Carson Boyd, Cardinal Ritter QB (committed to Illinois)
Ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 9 prospect, by 247Sports as No. 10 and by On3 as the No. 16 prospect. Boyd has put up big numbers during Ritter’s back-to-back state championship seasons despite splitting time with since-graduated Antwon McKay Jr. Threw for 2,224 yards and 29 touchdowns (with one interception) and ran for 576 yards and six scores as a junior.
10. Andrew Williams, Kirksville OT (committed to BYU)
Kirksville's 6-7, 275-pound offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and by On3 as the No. 11 prospect. Took official visits to Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and BYU in June and then committed to BYU on June 27.
11. Dillon Duff, De Smet QB (committed to Kansas State)
A 6-2, 200-pounder, Duff is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by On3, the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and On3 (industry) and by 247Sports as the No. 14 prospect. Threw for 1,863 yards and 15 touchdowns (with five INTs) and ran for 595 yards and eight TDs as a junior, his first season as a starter at De Smet. Also led the Spartans to the Missouri Class 5 basketball championship last winter.
12. Will Kemna, Helias OT (committed to Kansas State)
A 6-5, 250-pounder, Kemna is ranked by On3 as the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by Rivals as the No. 7 prospect, by On3 (industry) as the No. 8 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 9 prospect.
13. Ryver Peppers, Fort Osage RB (committed to Iowa State)
Ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and On3 (industry) and the No. 13 prospect by On3’s industry rankings. The Fort Osage standout ran for 1,642 yards, averaging 8 yards per carry, and 31 touchdowns as a junior. Also caught 16 passes for 149 yards and two TDs.
14. Gabe Fields, St. Joseph Central RB (committed to Vanderbilt)
A 6-0, 200-pounder, Fields is ranked by On3 as the No. 18 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as No. 19 and by 247Sports as the No. 22 prospect. Ran for 1,642 yards, averaging 7.97 yards per carry, and 31 touchdowns during his junior season at Central.
15. Jason King, De Smet LB (committed to Missouri)
A 6-1, 210-pounder, King is ranked by On3 (industry) as the No. 11 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by Rivals as the No. 13 prospect, by 247Sports as the No. 14 prospect and by On3 as the No. 19 prospect. Racked up 90 tackles (15 for losses), four sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior.
16. Jackson Kohl, CBC TE
A 6-5, 240-pounder, Kohl is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Has received offers from Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, Georgia Tech and many more. As a junior, Kohl caught 10 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
17. Landon Pace, St. Louis University TE
The son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, Landon is ranked by Rivals as the No. 11 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 15 prospect, by On3 as the No. 21 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 23 prospect. As a junior he caught 29 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns for St. Louis University High.
18. Drew Clemens, Oak Park TE (committed to Utah)
A 6-4, 215-pounder, Clemens is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025 by On3, the No. 16 prospect by On3 (industry) and No. 17 prospect by 247Sports. Had 14 receptions for 295 yards and seven TDs as a junior for run-heavy Oak Park, which went 11-1. Picked Utah over offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas State and others.
19. RJ Collins, Staley CB-WR
A 5-11, 175-pound track standout for Staley who plays cornerback and wide receiver, Collins is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Ran 10.56 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.23 in the 200 at the Missouri Class 5 track and field championships. Received an offer from Kansas State in late June.
20. Robby Preckel, Lafayette ATH (committed to Northwestern)
A 6-3, 230-pounder who plays wide receiver, tight end and linebacker for Lafayette (Wildwood), Preckel received scholarship offers from Northwestern, Air Force, North Dakota State, Tennessee-Martin and others. He committed to Northwestern in late June. He broke out as a junior when he caught 55 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.
21. Triston Abram, CBC DE (committed to Indiana)
Ranked by Rivals as the No. 12 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 14 prospect, by On3 as the No. 17 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 24 prospect.Abram had a breakout junior season with 66 tackles (14 for loss) and six sacks.
22. Antonio Parker Jr., Cardinal Ritter S (committed to UNLV)
Ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 as the No. 7 prospect, by On3 (industry) as No. 17 and by 247Sports as the No. 29 prospect. Was credited with 17 tackles and one interception as a junior during Ritter’s state championship campaign.
23. Brady Davidson, Rock Bridge QB (committed to Northern Illinois)
Rock Bridge's 6-5, 205-pound quarterback is ranked by On3 as the No. 15 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025, by On3 (industry) as the No. 20 prospect and by 247Sports as the No. 33 prospect. Threw for 983 yards and seven touchdowns (with three interceptions) as a junior while splitting time with another Division I quarterback.
24. Liam Russo, De Smet TE (committed to Northern Illinois)
A 6-6, 230-pounder who also plays basketball and competes in track and field, Russo is ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. As a junior, he caught 13 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown.
25. Cameron Kossmann, Marquette TE
A 6-6, 240-pounder with strong academics, Kossmann has received offers from Ball State, Kent State, Tennessee-Martin, Dartmouth, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, Indiana State, Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. Caught 10 passes for 101 yards as a junior at Marquette.
26. Vinaz Cobb, Cardinal Ritter S (committed to UNLV)
Ranked as the No. 27 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Racked up 58 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery as a junior as Ritter won its second straight state title.
27. Lance Walker, CBC LB (committed to Arkansas State)
Ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Racked up 86 tackles (10 for loss) and four sacks during his breakthrough junior season. Committed to Arkansas State in late June.
28. Gabriel Cunningham, Holt TE (committed to North Dakota State)
Holt's 6-4, 245-pounder, who plays tight end and defensive end, is ranked as the No. 31 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Had 41 catches for 742 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
29. Charles Brooks, Cardinal Ritter DE (committed to Northern Illinois)
A 6-5, 200-pounder, Brooks is ranked by On3 as the No. 20 prospect in Missouri in the Class of 2025. Recorded 33 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery as a junior.
30. Travon Pankey, Oak Park RB (committed to South Dakota State)
A speedy 6-1, 200-pounder, Pankey earned Class 6 first-team all-state honors as a junior after racking up 1,837 total yards and scoring 28 touchdowns.
31. Austin Tillman, CBC ATH (committed to Northern Illinois)
Ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Recorded 19 tackles and one interception during junior season.
32. Carter Briddell, North Point OL (committed to Lindenwood)
North Point's standout 6-3, 280-pound offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.
33. Quincy Byas, De Smet DE (committed to Eastern Michigan)
Ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Byas was named the defensive player of the year in the Metro Catholic Conference as a junior after racking up 51 tackles (20 for losses), 14 sacks, three interceptions and scoring three touchdowns.
34. Donovan Fitzmaurice, Marquette DT
A strong 6-3, 280-pounder, Fitzmaurice has received offers from Ball State, Missouri State, Indiana State, Southeast Missouri State, Austin Peay, Southern Illinois and Lindenwood, among others. Had 51 tackles (10 for losses), one sack and one fumble recovery as a junior.
35. Preston Brown, Hillsboro QB (committed to North Dakota State)
A 6-2, 200-pounder, Brown received offers from Wyoming, North Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Illinois before committing to North Dakota State in late June. A dual-threat QB, Brown passed for 2,334 yards and 31 TDs (with 10 INTs) and ran for 1,144 yards and 16 scores in leading Hillsboro to the state title game as a junior.
36. Isaiah Hung, Liberty LB (committed to South Dakota State)
A 6-2, 210-pound outside linebacker, Hung is a strong and physical linebacker who is also an accomplished state champion wrestler. Picked the Jackrabbits over offers from Army, Air Force and Lindenwood, among others.
37. Trevor Bindel, Liberty OL
A physical 6-5, 295-pounder who is also a successful heavyweight wrestler, Bindell has received offers from Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee-Martin, among others.
38. Hoyt Gregory, North Point QB (committed to Lindenwood)
Ranked as the No. 36 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Completed 73.7 percent of his passes for 1,541 yards and 18 touchdowns (with four interceptions) as a junior and also ran for a team-high 1,068 yards, averaging 6.5 per carry, and eight touchdowns.
39. Theo Grace, Kearney LB
A 6-2, 215-pounder who also excels in track and field (javelin), Grace was a tackling machine during his junior season as Kearney won the Class 4 state championship and earned first-team all-state honors. Grace has received offers from North Dakota and Southeast Missouri State, among others.
40. Brock Camp, Hickman TE
A 6-7, 235-pound football and basketball standout for Hickman who has attracted attention from colleges for both sports, Camp is ranked as the No. 33 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Had 43 catches for 581 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He has received offers from Kent State, Northern Iowa and Lindenwood, among others.
41. Karvon Jefferson, Lutheran North S
A 6-0, 195-pounder, Jefferson is ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Racked up 156 tackles (25 for losses) and seven sacks during junior season at Lutheran North. Has offers from Miami-Ohio, Ball State, Kent State, Wyoming, Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State and Lindenwood, among others.
42. Chase Pearsall, Lee’s Summit North LB
Ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Received offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, Kent State, Toledo, Illinois, Kansas State, UNLV and several others.
43. Gionni McBride, North Kansas City CB
North Kansas City's 6-3 cornerback is ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Has received offers from Kansas, Northern Iowa, Tennessee-Martin, Missouri State and Army.
44. Motie Williams, Liberty North OL
A two-time wrestling state champion, the 6-2, 270-pounder was one of the driving forces up front for Liberty North’s state championship run in football last season. Has offers from Missouri State and Northern Iowa after receiving an offer from Kentucky in 2022.
45. Larry Robinson, Kirkwood WR
A 6-3, 190-pounder who also plays basketball and competes in track, Robinson has received offers from Northern Illinois, Kent State and Tennessee-Martin. Had 23 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Kirkwood.
46. Quade Chatmon, Lee’s Summit North RB
Has received offers from Kent State, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State.
47. Carter Foote, John Burroughs ATH (committed to Fordham)
An athletic, 6-2, 180-pound cornerback and wide receiver, Foote is ranked as the No. 34 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Had 18 catches for 169 yards and recorded 17 tackles as a junior at John Burroughs. He committed to Fordham on June 22.
48. Trey Bass, Lutheran North WR
A 5-10, 175-pounder, Bass is ranked as the No. 36 prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. As a junior, he caught 51 passes for 1,175 yards and 17 TDs and had a team-high 20 total touchdowns. Has received offers from Alcorn State, Army, Illinois State and Lindenwood.
49. Antonio Strong, St. Mary’s ATH
A 5-10, 160-pounder, Strong has been an impact player for the Dragons the past few years. Led St. Mary's in receiving as a junior with 31 receptions for 576 yards and seven TDs.
50. Aiden Grote, Bowling Green TE (committed to Lindenwood)
A 6-5, 245-pounder, Grote was a Class 2 first-team all-state selection a year ago for Bowling Green. He has excelled as a blocker for the Bobcats but also caught seven passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns during junior season.
Watch Missouri high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Missouri high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com