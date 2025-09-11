Top 25 teams eye statement wins as Missouri high school football enters Week 3
Missouri’s high school football season is starting to take shape, and the slate of games this week could shake up the state rankings in a big way. From heavyweight clashes between unbeaten powers to rivalry matchups with plenty of intrigue, the top 25 teams have no shortage of tests lined up.
Check out High School on SI's Missouri top 25 state rankings.
No. 1 Platte County has looked unstoppable so far, scoring 110 points in two games, and the Pirates will look to continue that trend against Fort Osage (1-1) on Friday night. A win at home would further solidify their No. 1 spot.
In southwest Missouri, No. 2 Nixa will try to stay perfect against rival Joplin in a matchup that always delivers intensity. The Eagles edged Webb City last week in a 28-20 battle, but Joplin - sitting at 1-1 - will be looking to capitalize.
One of the week’s marquee games comes in St. Louis, where No. 3 CBC takes on undefeated Chaminade. The Cadets already proved their mettle by rolling past Cardinal Ritter, while Chaminade has quietly built momentum. With both teams unbeaten, this could be an early-season classic.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Lee’s Summit North returns home after the surprise resignation of head coach Jason Rogers. The Broncos, who throttled Staley last week, host Kansas powerhouse Mill Valley in what could be a defining test of their resolve.
Defending champions and traditional contenders dot the rest of the schedule. No. 6 Kearney welcomes unbeaten Smithville in a Class 4 showdown, while No. 8 Kirkwood and No. 16 Lafayette put their perfect seasons on the line in a defensive battle that promises fireworks.
The slate also features a pair of ranked-versus-ranked battles in the St. Louis area. No. 9 De Smet and No. 21 SLUH collide after both squads flexed muscle in Week 2, while No. 23 Seneca hosts undefeated Nevada - a team in serious consideration for our top 25 - in a big southwest Missouri clash.
Elsewhere, fast-rising Rockhurst has stormed into the top 10 and takes its dominance on the road against Olathe North in Kansas. Blue Springs South and Blue Springs are both unbeaten and looking to continue their strong starts, while Blair Oaks and Jackson aim to keep momentum rolling in tough road games.
Here’s a look at the Missouri Top 25 matchups for Week 3:
(1) Platte County (2-0) vs. Fort Osage, 7 p.m. Friday
(2) Nixa (2-0) at Joplin (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
(3) CBC (2-0) at Chaminade (2-0), 6 p.m. Friday
(4) Lee’s Summit North (2-0) vs. Mill Valley (Kansas) (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(5) Blue Springs South (2-0) at (19) Lee’s Summit (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
(6) Kearney (2-0) vs. Smithville (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(7) Rockhurst (2-0) at Olathe North (Kansas) (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(8) Kirkwood (2-0) vs. (16) Lafayette (Wildwood) (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(9) De Smet (1-1) vs. (21) SLUH (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(10) Liberty (2-0) at Raytown South (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
(11) Jackson (2-0) at Edwardsville (Illinois) (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
(12) Blair Oaks (2-0) at Osage (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(13) Helias Catholic (2-0) at Battle (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
(14) Lutheran North (0-1) at John Burroughs (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
(15) Cardinal Ritter (0-2) vs. Francis Howell (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
(17) Blue Springs (2-0) at Raymore-Peculiar (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
(18) Rock Bridge (1-1) at Jefferson City (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(20) Eureka (2-0) at Hazelwood Central (1-1), 6 p.m. Friday
(22) Webb City (1-1) vs. Kickapoo (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
(23) Seneca (2-0) vs. Nevada (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
(24) Republic (1-1) vs. Ozark (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
(25) Carthage (2-0) vs. Glendale (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
With so many ranked teams facing legitimate challenges, this week has the potential to shake up the Missouri football landscape. A handful of programs can solidify their championship aspirations, while others may find themselves fighting to hold their spots in the rankings.