Missouri High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - October 26, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football playoffs begin on Thursday, October 30 with 16 games in the District Quarterfinals.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Missouri high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.
CLASS 8 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Quarterfinals
Lockwood/Golden City Co-op — BYE
Greenfield vs. New Heights Christian Academy - 10/31 7 p.m.
Jasper — BYE
Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op — BYE
Archie — BYE
Lincoln vs. Osceola - 10/31 7 p.m.
Appleton City/Montrose Co-op — BYE
Drexel vs. Rich Hill - 10/31 7 p.m.
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op — BYE
Albany vs. Stanberry - 10/31 7 p.m.
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison — BYE
King City/Union Star Co-op vs. Princeton/Mercer Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.
Knox County — BYE
Schuyler County vs. Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.
North Shelby — BYE
Paris — BYE
Northwest — BYE
Sweet Springs vs. Santa Fe - 10/31 7 p.m.
Concordia — BYE
St. Paul Lutheran vs. Slater - 10/31 7 p.m.
Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op — BYE
Orrick vs. Northland Christian - 10/31 7 p.m.
Wellington-Napoleon — BYE
Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op — BYE
Bishop LeBlond — BYE
Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op vs. DeKalb - 10/31 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Christian — BYE
South Holt — BYE
Rock Port — BYE
Tarkio vs. South Nodaway - 10/31 7 p.m.
West Nodaway — BYE
Mound City vs. North Andrew - 10/31 7 p.m.
CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Quarterfinals
Charleston — BYE
Portageville vs. Malden - 10/31 7 p.m.
Saxony Lutheran — BYE
Hayti — BYE
Grandview — BYE
Louisiana vs. TBD - 10/31 7 p.m.
Van-Far — BYE
Crystal City — BYE
Salisbury — BYE
Fayette vs. Westran - 10/31 7 p.m.
Marceline — BYE
Harrisburg — BYE
Putnam County — BYE
Highland vs. Milan - 10/31 7 p.m.
Scotland County — BYE
South Shelby — BYE
Thayer — BYE
Ash Grove vs. Pierce City - 10/31 7 p.m.
Marionville — BYE
Miller vs. Cabool - 10/31 7 p.m.
Tipton — BYE
Skyline vs. Linn - 10/31 7 p.m.
Cole Camp — BYE
Russellville — BYE
Windsor — BYE
Crest Ridge vs. Sherwood - 10/31 7 p.m.
Adrian — BYE
Midway vs. Polo - 10/31 7 p.m.
West Platte — BYE
Penney vs. Maysville/Winston Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.
North Platte — BYE
Gallatin vs. Plattsburg - 10/31 7 p.m.
CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Quarterfinals
Caruthersville — BYE
Jefferson vs. New Madrid County Central - 10/31 7 p.m.
St. Pius X vs. East Prairie - 10/31 7 p.m.
St. Vincent vs. Kelly - 10/31 7 p.m.
Montgomery County — BYE
Hermann vs. Cuba - 10/31 7 p.m.
Bowling Green — BYE
Priory vs. Duchesne - 11/01 1 p.m.
Monroe City — BYE
Palmyra vs. Clark County - 10/31 7 p.m.
Brookfield — BYE
Macon vs. Mark Twain - 10/31 7 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan — BYE
Lawson vs. East Buchanan - 10/31 7 p.m.
Cameron vs. Trenton - 10/31 7 p.m.
South Harrison vs. Lathrop - 10/31 7 p.m.
Liberty — BYE
Fair Grove vs. Ava - 10/31 7 p.m.
Springfield Catholic vs. Willow Springs - 10/31 7 p.m.
Forsyth vs. Houston - 10/31 7 p.m.
Lamar — BYE
Butler vs. Sarcoxie - 10/31 7 p.m.
Holden vs. Diamond - 10/31 7 p.m.
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op vs. El Dorado Springs - 10/31 7 p.m.
Blair Oaks — BYE
North Callaway vs. Father Tolton - 10/31 7 p.m.
Centralia vs. Versailles - 10/31 7 p.m.
Warsaw vs. South Callaway - 10/31 7 p.m.
Summit Christian Academy — BYE
Lafayette County vs. Hogan Prep Charter - 10/31 7 p.m.
Carrollton vs. Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.
KIPP KC Legacy High School vs. Lexington - 10/30 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Quarterfinals
Dexter — BYE
Scott City vs. Kennett - 10/31 7 p.m.
Central vs. Fredericktown - 10/31 7 p.m.
Potosi vs. Doniphan - 10/31 7 p.m.
Valle Catholic — BYE
Herculaneum vs. Burroughs - 10/31 7 p.m.
Lift for Life Academy vs. Lutheran South - 11/01 1 p.m.
Ste. Genevieve vs. Normandy - 10/31 7 p.m.
Knob Noster — BYE
St. Michael vs. University Academy Charter - 10/31 7 p.m.
Boonville vs. Center - 10/31 7 p.m.
Clinton vs. Oak Grove - 10/31 7 p.m.
Maryville — BYE
Pembroke Hill vs. Central - 10/31 7 p.m.
Richmond — BYE
Chillicothe vs. Lafayette - 10/31 7 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia — BYE
Wright City vs. Principia - 10/31 7 p.m.
St. Clair vs. Owensville - 10/31 7 p.m.
St. Charles West vs. Winfield - 10/31 7 p.m.
Osage — BYE
Hallsville vs. Eldon - 10/31 7 p.m.
Moberly vs. California - 10/31 7 p.m.
Southern Boone vs. Fulton - 10/31 7 p.m.
Mountain Grove — BYE
Salem vs. Buffalo - 10/31 7 p.m.
Clever vs. Pleasant Hope - 10/31 7 p.m.
St. James vs. Strafford - 10/31 7 p.m.
Seneca — BYE
Hollister vs. East Newton - 10/31 7 p.m.
Cassville vs. Reeds Spring - 10/31 7 p.m.
Mt. Vernon vs. Aurora - 10/31 7 p.m.
CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Quarterfinals
Festus — BYE
Hillsboro vs. Sikeston - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Perryville vs. Windsor - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
DeSoto vs. North County - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Vianney — BYE
Westminster Christian vs. Pacific - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Sullivan vs. Bayless - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Union vs. Affton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Warrensburg — BYE
Lincoln College Prep vs. Raytown South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Nevada vs. Southeast - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Harrisonville vs. Pleasant Hill - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Kearney — BYE
Van Horn vs. Excelsior Springs - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Savannah vs. Northeast - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Smithville vs. Benton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Gateway Tech — BYE
Lutheran North vs. McCluer North - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
St. Mary's — BYE
Jennings vs. Confluence Prep Academy - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Parkway North — BYE
Holt vs. Brentwood/Clayton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Orchard Farm vs. St. Charles - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
University City vs. Lutheran of St. Charles - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Hannibal — BYE
Mexico vs. Kirksville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Odessa — BYE
Warrenton vs. Marshall - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
West Plains — BYE
Monett vs. McDonald County - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Logan-Rogersville vs. Marshfield - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Carl Junction vs. Bolivar - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Quarterfinals
Farmington — BYE
Fox vs. Poplar Bluff - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Central vs. Mehlville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Webster Groves vs. Miller Career Academy - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Kirkwood — BYE
Rolla vs. Washington - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Eureka — BYE
Rockwood Summit vs. Parkway South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Grain Valley — BYE
Belton vs. Ruskin - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Smith-Cotton vs. Grandview - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Raytown vs. Battle - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Platte County — BYE
St. Pius X vs. Winnetonka - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Rockhurst vs. Chrisman - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Fort Osage vs. Truman - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Hazelwood East — BYE
Ladue Horton Watkins vs. MICDS - 11/01 1:00 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. McCluer - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Chaminade vs. Riverview Gardens - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt North — BYE
Timberland vs. Fort Zumwalt East - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Parkway West vs. Parkway Central - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
North Point vs. Fort Zumwalt South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Lebanon — BYE
Jefferson City vs. Camdenton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Capital City vs. Hillcrest - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Glendale vs. Waynesville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Carthage — BYE
Branson vs. Neosho - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Republic vs. Willard - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Webb City vs. Parkview - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Quarterfinals
Jackson — BYE
Oakville vs. Lindbergh - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Seckman — BYE
Northwest — BYE
Christian Brothers — BYE
De Smet Jesuit vs. Marquette - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Lafayette — BYE
St. Louis University — BYE
North Kansas City — BYE
Lee's Summit West vs. Park Hill South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Lee's Summit — BYE
Lee's Summit North — BYE
Liberty — BYE
Central vs. Staley - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Park Hill — BYE
Liberty North vs. Oak Park - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Pattonville — BYE
Hazelwood West vs. Howell North - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Ritenour — BYE
Hazelwood Central — BYE
St. Dominic — BYE
Troy-Buchanan vs. Howell - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Liberty — BYE
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Howell Central - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Nixa — BYE
Ozark vs. Raymore-Peculiar - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Joplin — BYE
Kickapoo — BYE
Blue Springs South — BYE
Blue Springs vs. Rock Bridge - 10/31 6:00 p.m.
Helias — BYE
Hickman — BYE