Missouri High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - October 26, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Missouri high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Chrisman vs Platte County
Chrisman vs Platte County / RaDel Hinckley

The 2025 Missouri high school football playoffs begin on Thursday, October 30 with 16 games in the District Quarterfinals.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Missouri high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5. 

CLASS 8 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket)

District Quarterfinals

Lockwood/Golden City Co-op — BYE

Greenfield vs. New Heights Christian Academy - 10/31 7 p.m.

Jasper — BYE

Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op — BYE

Archie — BYE

Lincoln vs. Osceola - 10/31 7 p.m.

Appleton City/Montrose Co-op — BYE

Drexel vs. Rich Hill - 10/31 7 p.m.

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op — BYE

Albany vs. Stanberry - 10/31 7 p.m.

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison — BYE

King City/Union Star Co-op vs. Princeton/Mercer Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.

Knox County — BYE

Schuyler County vs. Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.

North Shelby — BYE

Paris — BYE

Northwest — BYE

Sweet Springs vs. Santa Fe - 10/31 7 p.m.

Concordia — BYE

St. Paul Lutheran vs. Slater - 10/31 7 p.m.

Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op — BYE

Orrick vs. Northland Christian - 10/31 7 p.m.

Wellington-Napoleon — BYE

Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op — BYE

Bishop LeBlond — BYE

Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op vs. DeKalb - 10/31 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Christian — BYE

South Holt — BYE

Rock Port — BYE

Tarkio vs. South Nodaway - 10/31 7 p.m.

West Nodaway — BYE

Mound City vs. North Andrew - 10/31 7 p.m.

CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

District Quarterfinals

Charleston — BYE

Portageville vs. Malden - 10/31 7 p.m.

Saxony Lutheran — BYE

Hayti — BYE

Grandview — BYE

Louisiana vs. TBD - 10/31 7 p.m.

Van-Far — BYE

Crystal City — BYE

Salisbury — BYE

Fayette vs. Westran - 10/31 7 p.m.

Marceline — BYE

Harrisburg — BYE

Putnam County — BYE

Highland vs. Milan - 10/31 7 p.m.

Scotland County — BYE

South Shelby — BYE

Thayer — BYE

Ash Grove vs. Pierce City - 10/31 7 p.m.

Marionville — BYE

Miller vs. Cabool - 10/31 7 p.m.

Tipton — BYE

Skyline vs. Linn - 10/31 7 p.m.

Cole Camp — BYE

Russellville — BYE

Windsor — BYE

Crest Ridge vs. Sherwood - 10/31 7 p.m.

Adrian — BYE

Midway vs. Polo - 10/31 7 p.m.

West Platte — BYE

Penney vs. Maysville/Winston Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.

North Platte — BYE

Gallatin vs. Plattsburg - 10/31 7 p.m.

CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

District Quarterfinals

Caruthersville — BYE

Jefferson vs. New Madrid County Central - 10/31 7 p.m.

St. Pius X vs. East Prairie - 10/31 7 p.m.

St. Vincent vs. Kelly - 10/31 7 p.m.

Montgomery County — BYE

Hermann vs. Cuba - 10/31 7 p.m.

Bowling Green — BYE

Priory vs. Duchesne - 11/01 1 p.m.

Monroe City — BYE

Palmyra vs. Clark County - 10/31 7 p.m.

Brookfield — BYE

Macon vs. Mark Twain - 10/31 7 p.m.

Mid-Buchanan — BYE

Lawson vs. East Buchanan - 10/31 7 p.m.

Cameron vs. Trenton - 10/31 7 p.m.

South Harrison vs. Lathrop - 10/31 7 p.m.

Liberty — BYE

Fair Grove vs. Ava - 10/31 7 p.m.

Springfield Catholic vs. Willow Springs - 10/31 7 p.m.

Forsyth vs. Houston - 10/31 7 p.m.

Lamar — BYE

Butler vs. Sarcoxie - 10/31 7 p.m.

Holden vs. Diamond - 10/31 7 p.m.

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op vs. El Dorado Springs - 10/31 7 p.m.

Blair Oaks — BYE

North Callaway vs. Father Tolton - 10/31 7 p.m.

Centralia vs. Versailles - 10/31 7 p.m.

Warsaw vs. South Callaway - 10/31 7 p.m.

Summit Christian Academy — BYE

Lafayette County vs. Hogan Prep Charter - 10/31 7 p.m.

Carrollton vs. Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op - 10/31 7 p.m.

KIPP KC Legacy High School vs. Lexington - 10/30 6 p.m.

CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

District Quarterfinals

Dexter — BYE

Scott City vs. Kennett - 10/31 7 p.m.

Central vs. Fredericktown - 10/31 7 p.m.

Potosi vs. Doniphan - 10/31 7 p.m.

Valle Catholic — BYE

Herculaneum vs. Burroughs - 10/31 7 p.m.

Lift for Life Academy vs. Lutheran South - 11/01 1 p.m.

Ste. Genevieve vs. Normandy - 10/31 7 p.m.

Knob Noster — BYE

St. Michael vs. University Academy Charter - 10/31 7 p.m.

Boonville vs. Center - 10/31 7 p.m.

Clinton vs. Oak Grove - 10/31 7 p.m.

Maryville — BYE

Pembroke Hill vs. Central - 10/31 7 p.m.

Richmond — BYE

Chillicothe vs. Lafayette - 10/31 7 p.m.

St. Francis Borgia — BYE

Wright City vs. Principia - 10/31 7 p.m.

St. Clair vs. Owensville - 10/31 7 p.m.

St. Charles West vs. Winfield - 10/31 7 p.m.

Osage — BYE

Hallsville vs. Eldon - 10/31 7 p.m.

Moberly vs. California - 10/31 7 p.m.

Southern Boone vs. Fulton - 10/31 7 p.m.

Mountain Grove — BYE

Salem vs. Buffalo - 10/31 7 p.m.

Clever vs. Pleasant Hope - 10/31 7 p.m.

St. James vs. Strafford - 10/31 7 p.m.

Seneca — BYE

Hollister vs. East Newton - 10/31 7 p.m.

Cassville vs. Reeds Spring - 10/31 7 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Aurora - 10/31 7 p.m.

CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

District Quarterfinals

Festus — BYE

Hillsboro vs. Sikeston - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Perryville vs. Windsor - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

DeSoto vs. North County - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Vianney — BYE

Westminster Christian vs. Pacific - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Sullivan vs. Bayless - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Union vs. Affton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Warrensburg — BYE

Lincoln College Prep vs. Raytown South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Nevada vs. Southeast - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Harrisonville vs. Pleasant Hill - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Kearney — BYE

Van Horn vs. Excelsior Springs - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Savannah vs. Northeast - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Smithville vs. Benton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Gateway Tech — BYE

Lutheran North vs. McCluer North - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

St. Mary's — BYE

Jennings vs. Confluence Prep Academy - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Parkway North — BYE

Holt vs. Brentwood/Clayton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Orchard Farm vs. St. Charles - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

University City vs. Lutheran of St. Charles - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Hannibal — BYE

Mexico vs. Kirksville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Odessa — BYE

Warrenton vs. Marshall - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

West Plains — BYE

Monett vs. McDonald County - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Logan-Rogersville vs. Marshfield - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Carl Junction vs. Bolivar - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

District Quarterfinals

Farmington — BYE

Fox vs. Poplar Bluff - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Central vs. Mehlville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Webster Groves vs. Miller Career Academy - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Kirkwood — BYE

Rolla vs. Washington - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Eureka — BYE

Rockwood Summit vs. Parkway South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Grain Valley — BYE

Belton vs. Ruskin - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Smith-Cotton vs. Grandview - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Raytown vs. Battle - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Platte County — BYE

St. Pius X vs. Winnetonka - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Rockhurst vs. Chrisman - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Fort Osage vs. Truman - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Hazelwood East — BYE

Ladue Horton Watkins vs. MICDS - 11/01 1:00 p.m.

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. McCluer - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Chaminade vs. Riverview Gardens - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Fort Zumwalt North — BYE

Timberland vs. Fort Zumwalt East - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Parkway West vs. Parkway Central - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

North Point vs. Fort Zumwalt South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Lebanon — BYE

Jefferson City vs. Camdenton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Capital City vs. Hillcrest - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Glendale vs. Waynesville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Carthage — BYE

Branson vs. Neosho - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Republic vs. Willard - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Webb City vs. Parkview - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

District Quarterfinals

Jackson — BYE

Oakville vs. Lindbergh - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Seckman — BYE

Northwest — BYE

Christian Brothers — BYE

De Smet Jesuit vs. Marquette - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Lafayette — BYE

St. Louis University — BYE

North Kansas City — BYE

Lee's Summit West vs. Park Hill South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Lee's Summit — BYE

Lee's Summit North — BYE

Liberty — BYE

Central vs. Staley - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Park Hill — BYE

Liberty North vs. Oak Park - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Pattonville — BYE

Hazelwood West vs. Howell North - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Ritenour — BYE

Hazelwood Central — BYE

St. Dominic — BYE

Troy-Buchanan vs. Howell - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Liberty — BYE

Fort Zumwalt West vs. Howell Central - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Nixa — BYE

Ozark vs. Raymore-Peculiar - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Joplin — BYE

Kickapoo — BYE

Blue Springs South — BYE

Blue Springs vs. Rock Bridge - 10/31 6:00 p.m.

Helias — BYE

Hickman — BYE

Published
Ben Dagg
