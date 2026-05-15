2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 19

The 2026 Missouri high school softball districts wrapped up this week with sixteen winners across the state. With the district playoffs now decided, these Missouri softball teams have punched their ticket to the state championships. The state brackets are set to commence next week for Class 1 and Class 2. The quarterfinals will begin on May 19, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All MSHSAA Classes will play their quarterfinal games on May 19. The 2026 MSHSAA state championships will begin on May 26. The tournaments will be held at the Killian Softball Complex located in Springfield, Missouri.

A couple of teams to watch out for in Class 1 include the Holcomb Hornets, who outscored their opponents 42-2 in the Class 1 District 1 playoffs earlier this week. Another strong candidate for the title will be the Oakridge Bluejays. The Bluejays ended their season on a strong note defeating Leopold 11-1 in the Class 1 - District 2 final.

Class 2 has some favorites as well, with the Houston Tigers beating their first-round opponent 31-0 in the Class 2 District 3 bracket. Another fun squad to keep an eye on is the Central Rebels. The Rebels were able to squeeze out two tight wins in the District 2 playoffs, winning both the semifinal and final by one run. The stage is set for a fun week of high school softball playoffs

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MSHSAA) - May 19, 2026

2026 Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 1 Softball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

Class 1 Tournament Dates:

May 19 : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals May 25 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25 : Third Place game

: Third Place game May 26: Championship Round

Quarterfinals

Holcomb vs. Oak Ridge, May 19, 4:30 p.m.

Bernie vs. Plato, May 19, 4:30 p.m.

Purdy vs. Lockwood, May 19, 5:00 p.m.

Sweet Springs vs. Kingsville, May 19, 4:30 p.m.

2026 Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 2 Softball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

Class 2 Tournament Dates:

May 19 : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals May 25 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25 : Third Place game

: Third Place game May 26: Championship Round

Quarterfinals

Kennett vs. Central, May 19, 4:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Thayer, May 19, 5:00 p.m.

Clever vs. Mt. Vernon, May 19, 5:30 p.m.

Skyline vs. Lone Jack, May 19, 4:30 p.m.

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