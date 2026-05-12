2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 11-May 13

The 2026 Missouri high school softball playoffs continue with the semifinal and final round of action getting underway on May 11, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All MSHSAA classes will play their semifinal and final games May 11-May 13, wrapping up the district tournaments. The first round of the 2026 MSHSAA softball state championships will begin on May 19.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MSHSAA) - May 11-13, 2026

CLASS 1 BRACKETS

District 1 (select to view full bracket details)

May 11- 4:30 PM: Holcomb vs. South Pemiscot

District 2

May 11 - 4:00 PM: Oak Ridge vs. Advance

May 11 - 5:45 PM: Leopold vs. Delta

District 3

May 12 - 2:00 PM: Bernie vs. Greenville

May 12 - 4:00 PM: Alton vs. Bloomfield

District 4

May 11 - 6:30 PM: Pleasant Hope vs. Plato

May 11 - 4:30 PM: Bakersfield vs. Mansfield

District 5

May 11 - 5:00 PM: Mansfield vs. Wheaton

May 11 - 4:30 PM: Crane vs. Exeter

District 6

May 11 - 5:30 PM: Lockwood vs. Exeter

May 11 - 5:30 PM: Liberal vs. Jasper

District 7

May 11 - 5:00 PM: Sweet Springs vs. Green Ridge

May 11 - 7:00 PM: Lincoln vs. Northwest

District 8

May 11 - 5:00 PM: Kingsville vs. Northwest

May 11 - 6:30 PM: Crest Ridge vs. Santa Fe

CLASS 2 BRACKETS

District 1

May 11 - 4:00 PM: Kennett vs. Malden

May 11 - 6:00 PM: East Prairie vs. New Madrid County Central

District 2

May 12 - 5:00 PM: Clearwater vs. Central

District 3

May 11 - 4:00 PM: Houston vs. Potosi

May 11 - 5:30 PM: Salem vs. Bourbon

District 4

May 11 - 4:00 PM: Thayer vs. Willow Springs

May 11 - 5:30PM: Mountain Grove vs. Ava

District 5

May 12 - 5:00 PM: Springfield Catholic vs. Reeds Spring

May 12 - 7:00 PM: Clever vs. Strafford

District 6

May 11 - 4:00 PM: Mt. Vernon vs. Miller

May 11 - 6:00 PM: East Newton vs. Diamond

District 7

May 12 - 4:30 PM: Skyline vs. El Dorado Springs

May 12 - 6:00 PM: Warsaw vs. Fair Grove

District 8

May 11 - 5:00 PM: Adrian vs. Windsor

May 11 - 6:30 PM: Lone Jack vs. Butler

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