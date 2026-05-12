2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 11-May 13
The 2026 Missouri high school softball playoffs continue with the semifinal and final round of action getting underway on May 11, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
All MSHSAA classes will play their semifinal and final games May 11-May 13, wrapping up the district tournaments. The first round of the 2026 MSHSAA softball state championships will begin on May 19.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MSHSAA) - May 11-13, 2026
CLASS 1 BRACKETS
District 1 (select to view full bracket details)
May 11- 4:30 PM: Holcomb vs. South Pemiscot
May 11 - 4:00 PM: Oak Ridge vs. Advance
May 11 - 5:45 PM: Leopold vs. Delta
May 12 - 2:00 PM: Bernie vs. Greenville
May 12 - 4:00 PM: Alton vs. Bloomfield
May 11 - 6:30 PM: Pleasant Hope vs. Plato
May 11 - 4:30 PM: Bakersfield vs. Mansfield
May 11 - 5:00 PM: Mansfield vs. Wheaton
May 11 - 4:30 PM: Crane vs. Exeter
May 11 - 5:30 PM: Lockwood vs. Exeter
May 11 - 5:30 PM: Liberal vs. Jasper
May 11 - 5:00 PM: Sweet Springs vs. Green Ridge
May 11 - 7:00 PM: Lincoln vs. Northwest
May 11 - 5:00 PM: Kingsville vs. Northwest
May 11 - 6:30 PM: Crest Ridge vs. Santa Fe
CLASS 2 BRACKETS
May 11 - 4:00 PM: Kennett vs. Malden
May 11 - 6:00 PM: East Prairie vs. New Madrid County Central
May 12 - 5:00 PM: Clearwater vs. Central
May 11 - 4:00 PM: Houston vs. Potosi
May 11 - 5:30 PM: Salem vs. Bourbon
May 11 - 4:00 PM: Thayer vs. Willow Springs
May 11 - 5:30PM: Mountain Grove vs. Ava
May 12 - 5:00 PM: Springfield Catholic vs. Reeds Spring
May 12 - 7:00 PM: Clever vs. Strafford
May 11 - 4:00 PM: Mt. Vernon vs. Miller
May 11 - 6:00 PM: East Newton vs. Diamond
May 12 - 4:30 PM: Skyline vs. El Dorado Springs
May 12 - 6:00 PM: Warsaw vs. Fair Grove
May 11 - 5:00 PM: Adrian vs. Windsor
May 11 - 6:30 PM: Lone Jack vs. Butler
ALL MISSOURI SOFTBALL DISTRICT BRACKETS
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.