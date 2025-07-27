60 Missouri high school offensive linemen you should know entering the 2025 season: Vote for the best
With the start of the high school season about a month away, we continue our position-by-position top returners across the state.
Here are 60 top returners we have identified as being top returners and impact players for their teams in the 2025 season. Now, we’re asking you to check out these top candidates and cast your votes for the player you think will be the top offensive lineman in the 2025 season.
We compiled our list based on several factors such as recruiting rankings (using Rivals, On3, 247Sports and ESPN), all-state, all-district and the discretion of our staff. Of course, the talent pool across the state runs much deeper than these 60.
Did we miss someone? Do you have a rising player we should keep our eye on? Is the best player not even on this list? While it is never our intention to miss worthy candidates, it’s a big state with a lot of talent, so feel free to let us know who you think we missed out on.
You may vote in the poll at the bottom of the page as many times as you’d like after answering a simple security question. Voting ends Saturday, Aug. 2, at 11:59 p.m. Central. Feel free to share this page on all socials.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Candidates for top returning offensive lineman in Missouri
Andrew Alvarez, sr., Branson
The Pirates rolled to a 10-1 record and scored 448 points with Alvarez (6-2, 280), a Class 5 all-district selection, helping anchor the line.
Barrett Armbruster, jr., Rock Bridge
At 6-3, 280, Armbruster played every spot along the line last year, didn’t miss a single snap, and the two-time team captain earned first team all-conference, first team all-district, and third team all-state honors as a sophomore in 2024.
Brock Barrows, soph., Lee’s Summit West
Barrows (6-3, 275) is one of the top up-and-coming interior offensive linemen in the state. The Under Armour All-American and all-district selection holds three Division I offers (Tennessee, Arkansas and Iowa State) and took camp visits this summer to Nebraska, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa, Mizzou, Arkansas, Kansas and Kansas State.
Gavin Beachner, sr., Carl Junction
Another dominant Southwest Missouri lineman, the 6-6, 310 tackle/guard stacked 56 pancakes last season and didn’t allow a sack while earning first team all-conference, all-district, all-region and Class 4 second team all-state honors for the Bulldogs.
Logan Bennett, sr., Grain Valley
Also a standout southpaw and slugging first baseman on the baseball diamond, Bennett’s athleticism stands out along the offensive line, where the left guard earned Class 5 all-district honors. He holds an offer to play football at Benedictine.
Colin Bogedain, sr., Warrensburg
He will be playing somewhere at the collegiate level next season, but first the 6-5, 265 mauler will try to help Warrensburg build off of its 11-2 record and district title last season – a year that also earned Bogedain Class 4 second team all-state honors.
Preston Brashear, sr., Fort Osage
Explosive and quick off the ball, Brashear (6-3 260) earned second team all-state honors while helping Fort Osage’s offense amass 2,009 rushing yards and 3,059 total yards. He holds five collegiate offers and will be a vital senior leader in 2025.
Tanner Burch, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
A first team Class 5 all-conference and all-district selection, Burch (6-2, 315) holds offers from Lincoln, Benedictine, Central Methodist, William Jewell and Ottawa.
Lucas Burns, sr., Lafayette County
A two-way star at offensive tackle and defensive end, the husky Husker (6-4, 260) was a first team all-conference, all-district and Class 2 all-state selection after helping the Huskers reach the Class 2 quarterfinals, getting within two points of reaching the state semis. He will again anchor both lines this season and holds an invitation to participate in the 2025 Hawaii Tiki Bowl in Honolulu in December.
Jackson Cantwell, sr., Nixa
Nixa is expected to compete for the Class 6 title again, and the 6-foot-8, 320-pound five-star and Miami Hurricanes commit will be a huge part of realizing that. Missouri's 2024 Gatorade Football Player of the Year, he had 158 pancake blocks as a junior, 91 as a sophomore and 55 as a freshman. His record for pancakes in a single game is 22 (done twice: against Republic as a sophomore and a junior against Kirkwood), while he also had 21 in shortened action in a blowout win against Webb City last year.
Bryson Cecil, sr., Harrisonville
The all-conference and all-district pick used his 6-foot-6, 213-pound frame to open lanes for Wildcats runners to amass 3,020 yards last year.
Miles Coleman, sr., MICDS
Committed to Army, Coleman (6-3, 295) picked up Class 5 first team all-state honors after helping the Rams to an 11-3 season while the offense racked up 4,818 yards of total offense (2,539 rushing, 2,279 passing).
Braylon Ellison, sr., Boonville
Another of the state’s top-tier recruits, Ellison is a big-time player and was a huge get for the Mizzou Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz. He gave them his commitment on July 1, but first the 6-4, 285-pound three-star recruit has some unfinished business to take care of in 2025 at Boonville.
Phillip Fields, sr., Blue Springs
A heavyweight wrestler at Blue Springs, Fields (6-3, 280) earned Class 6 all-district honors on the gridiron last season and the multi-year starter will be back in that role again this season.
Tyler Fox, jr., Warrensburg
He helped Warrensburg go 11-2 and reach the Class 4 state quarterfinals last season, earning all-district honors along the way.
Bennett Fraser, sr., Kirksville
A three-star recruit, Fraser (6-5 270) committed to Kansas State on June 11 while holding seven Division I offers. The state champion discus thrower picked up Class 4 first team all-state honors on the gridiron at offensive tackle in 2024 after helping his squad run for 1,817 yards and amass 3,246 total yards in 10 games.
Taylor Freese, jr., Union
Union didn’t have its best showing in 2024, but Freese (6-0, 230) had a solid sophomore season that earned him all-district honors.
Ben Gelinas, sr., Washington
A standout on the baseball diamond for the Bluejays, as well, Gelinas helped pave the way for Washington to go 8-4 last season while scoring 331 points. Among other honors, he was named Class 5 all-district for his efforts.
Nate Gibson, sr., Francis Howell Central
The Spartans hope to turn around last season’s 4-7 mark and doing that gets a whole lot easier with a player like Gibson, a Class 6 all-district selection, back in the trenches.
Chance Gimlin, sr., Republic
One of two key returners for Republic among our candidates, Gimlin helped the district champions get to the Class 5 quarterfinals and a 10-3 record last season while being named all-conference, all-district and all-region.
Landon Harper, sr., Republic
To say the Tigers are a run-heavy team is a bit of an understatement. They ran it a ton in 2024, and Harper (6-3, 280) picked up all-conference and all-state honors while helping pave the way for 4,253 rushing yards and 4,778 total yards of offense.
Zach Harsha, jr., Lee’s Summit
The big man barely had time to catch his breath last season between starting all 11 games on offense at tackle and eight more across the way at defensive tackle. Harsha (6-5, 270) picked up all-conference and all-district accolades.
Leighton Hilderman, sr., Mexico
A two-way star along both the offensive and defensive lines, Hilderman picked up all-conference and all-district nods while helping block for an offense that averaged 209 rushing yards per game.
Baron James, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
The Lancers went 12-2 last season and fell two points shy of playing against Platte County for the Class 5 state championship. If they are to get over that hump this season, it will certainly help having the all-conference and all-district play of James, who goes 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, back in the fold.
Lonnie Johnson Jr., jr., Lutheran North
A workout warrior and physical specimen at 6-2, 305, Johnson has already earned all-conference, all-district and all-state honors and is a Class 4 state champion within his first two years of high school. That’s a pretty good start, though he’s got his sights set on more hardware in 2025.
Rob Johnson, sr., Pacific
At 6-foot-3, 285-pounds, Johnson is a big presence along the line and a key returner for Pacific in 2025. He is an all-district selection who helped the offense rack up 444 points.
Vance Kitchen, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
He does a great job of keeping defenders out of his quarterback’s kitchen. An all-conference and all-district guard, Kitchen (6-1, 300) will start serving pancakes again in a few short weeks.
Elijah Knowles, jr., Lutheran North
A leader on a line that helped state champion Lutheran North rush for 3,376 yards and amass 5,756 yards of total offense, Knowles (6-2, 270) is an all-state selection and a big piece to the offense’s success.
Eli Krill, jr., Orchard Farm
Krill (6-4, 250) is an all-district performer who had a big impact as a sophomore. The Eagles went 10-2 and racked up 410 points on offense with the big man in the trenches.
Brody Kueker, sr., Marshall
A standout on the basketball court, Kueker (6-6, 250) puts his freakish athleticism to use at the line of scrimmage. The big man earned Class 4 all-district honors last season.
Kyler Kuhn, jr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
A four-star recruit who is ranked by On3 and Rivals as the nation’s No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, Kuhn (6-4, 285) earned a multitude of honors following his dominant sophomore campaign, including Class 5 first team all-state. The No. 2 overall 2027 prospect in the state by 247Sports, Kuhn – the Class 3 heavyweight state wrestling champion and a two-time Fargo All-American – holds 13 Division I offers.
Ethan Leonard, jr., Jefferson City
Among the best interior linemen in mid-Missouri, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Leonard didn’t allow a sack all season as he picked up all-conference and all-district honors on the heels of a solid sophomore campaign with the Jays.
Quinn Lightle, sr., Platte County
Tasked with keeping all-state quarterback Rocco Marriott unscathed, he also helped pave the way for an offense that ran for 2,009 yards and cruised to the Class 5 state championship. Lightle (6-2, 245) was named first team all-conference, all-district and all-state.
Hudson Lundberg, sr., Blue Springs South
Formerly at Park Hill South, Lundberg (6-4, 260), an all-district performer, was a key offseason addition for Blue Springs South.
Mason Markel, sr., Blue Springs
An athletic and powerful offensive lineman who can really move, Markel (6-5, 255) is a three-star prospect by On3 and one of the top linemen in the Kansas City area. He is committed to Northern Illinois.
Hayden Mays, sr., Nixa
A prominent fixture on the Eagles’ dominant offensive line, Mays is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound road grader who has earned all-conference and all-region honors for his play on the offensive line. Beyond the gridiron, Mays is a five-time all-state thrower in the shot and discus. He currently holds offers from Missouri Western, Sioux Falls, Benedictine, South Dakota Mines, Augustana, Northwest Missouri State, and Southwest Baptist.
Mace McKim, jr, Maryville
Still seemingly growing, McKim has gone from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-6 and teetering right around 300 pounds. The all-district selection – who plays both offensive and defensive tackle for the Spoofhounds – recently took a visit to Texas A&M.
Jack Morris, sr., Warrenton
Among the state’s best interior linemen, Morris garnered Division I attention after his junior season, picking up an offer from UT Martin along the way. The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder is an all-metro, all-state and two-time all-conference and all-district selection.
Vance Nally, sr., Logan-Rogersville
While Logan-Rogersville has some big questions to answer leading into the 2025 season, Nally (6-5, 290) is not one of them. He’s coming off a campaign that saw him earn Class 4 all-district and all region honors.
Logan Nichols, sr., Warrenton
Playing both tackle and guard along a talented Warrenton line, the versatile Nichols (6-4, 245) teamed with Jack Morris to shove his way to an all-conference and all-district selection of his own.
Jonathan Pearcy, sr., Liberty
An all-state selection and one of the most widely recruited Missouri high school athletes for the 2026 class, Pearcy (6-4, 290) held 30 Division I offers before making his commitment to Wyoming on June 26.
Hayden Perkins, sr., Lebanon
The YellowJackets’ left tackle, Perkins (6-4, 278) earned all-conference, all-district and all-area selections as a junior. Lebanon knows how to develop linemen, and Perkins is another prime example.
Connor Poole, sr., Cape Girardeau Central
He helped the Tigers run for 2,036 yards and 48 touchdowns a year ago, earning several honors, Class 5 all-district status along the way.
Jake Rebman, sr., Lebanon
Expect a big season for Rebman (6-5, 330) who earned all-conference, all-district, all-region and Class 5 all-state honors after helping the Yellowjackets rush for 3,971 yards and amass 4,784 of total offense. He also earned the team’s Justin Britt award for its top offensive lineman – named after the former Yellowjackets and NFL star.
Evan Reed, jr., Cameron
An interior lineman who plays both guard and center for the Dragons, Reed (6-2, 275) is a returning Class 3 all-district selection with high upside. Expect him to pile up plenty of defenders and hardware over these next two seasons.
Jace Renfro, sr., Seneca
Since the Tom Hodge days, Seneca has always had an abundance of hard-nosed country boys who love wrestling, home-cooked meals, and blocking for 1,000-yard rushers. Count Renfro as part of that tradition, pride and class, as the all-state lineman blocked for a trio of 1,000-yard rushers last season in helping the tribe reach the state finals.
Kaden Schulte, sr., Blair Oaks
A two-time state champion, Schulte, an all-conference and all-district selection, can play any position along the line and is a returning starter who will help fill a huge leadership role after the six-time state champion Falcons lost a host of seniors to graduation – including all-state performers Justin Koetting and Carson Rustemeyer and all-district performer Zach Bonnett along the offensive line.
Will Seiler, jr., Lee’s Summit
Massive and athletic at 6-6, 295, Seiler’s name should start getting a lot more buzz this season. He is another top young lineman in the Kansas City area, and he will be a big part of a team that ran for 1,673 yards and amassed 4,361 yards a year ago.
Traven St. Clair, sr., Union
One of two Union players on this list of candidates, St. Clair (6-0, 220) is a Class 4 all-district selection.
Ben Stevens, sr., Carl Junction
There are some questions as to who will get the bulk of Carl Junction’s carries in 2025, but Stevens, a Class 4 all-district selection, will be opening up lanes no matter who it is.
Romie Still, sr., North Kansas City
Kansas City has an abundance of talented linemen, and Still is one of them. A two-way star who also plays on the defensive line, the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder is coming off an all-district season.
Darrius Smiley, soph., St. Mary’s Southside
One of the youngest players among these candidates, Smiley (6-6, 270) earned all-district honors and picked up three collegiate offers – including Nebraska – after standing out as a freshman.
Mason Smith, sr., Truman
Smith was one of the few bright spots for the Patriots, who went 1-9 and were on the receiving end of some lopsided losses. He still played well enough to earn Class 6 all-district honors.
Excell Thomas, sr., Hazelwood East
Living up to his name, Thomas (6-0, 250) excelled along the line as a junior. He was part of a gritty group up front who helped push the Spartans to a 10-2 record and a trip to the third round of the Class 5 playoffs. For his efforts, Thomas was named first team all-district.
Anthony Tocco, sr., Marquette
The Mustangs (5-7) didn’t have the year they were hoping for, but Tocco stayed good all year. He was selected as a member of the Class 6 all-district team.
Mason Waitkoss, jr., Savannah
Savannah’s left tackle, Waitkoss (6-2, 260) was an all-district selection who helped block for an offense that amassed 3,697 yards of total offense and rushed for 2,425.
Devin Walker, soph., Rockwood Summit
If you forget his name, you’re going to be hearing it enough in the coming years to remember it. Walker is an impressive specimen at 6-foot-4, 300, and easily one of the top 2028 offensive linemen in the state. He earned Class 5 all-district honors as a freshman.
Holden Waring, sr., Lee’s Summit
Waring (6-2, 310) was the anchor to an offensive line that racked up 5,045 yards of total offense and scored 46 touchdowns, earning himself a Class 6 all-district nod. Lee’s Summit went 8-3.
Brysen Wessell, sr., Jackson
Like many linemen, Wessell also wrestles. And at 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, he mauls defenders and seemingly enjoys doing it. A two-way player along the line at left tackle and defensive end, Wessell is a returning Class 6 all-district and all-state selection who committed to Iowa State on June 15.
Hunter Williams, sr., Northwest (Cedar Hill)
Nimble for a big man at 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, Williams isn’t easy to get around and good luck trying to go through him. He’s a Class 6 all-district performer with something to prove as a senior.