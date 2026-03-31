Decade In Review: A Class-by-Class Look at the Show-Me State's Basketball Talent

Missouri doesn't market itself as a basketball factory but that's exactly what it has grown to become.

The NBA credibility is well-established at this point. Jayson Tatum is an NBA champion and perennial All-Star. Michael Porter Jr. has a ring. Ochai Agbaji was a lottery pick and Big 12 Player of the Year. Dajuan Harris Jr. was the point guard for Kansas' 2022 national championship team. Ryan Kalkbrenner made it to the pros out of Creighton. Caleb Love has played professional basketball. The pipeline runs deep — and it keeps getting replenished.

But the broader story of Missouri basketball isn't just about the names that make it to the highest level. It's about the sheer volume of Division I talent this state consistently produces, the way it punches above its weight nationally, and how players from both ends of the state — St. Louis and Kansas City, with everything in between — keep showing up in college basketball programs at every level of competition.

For years, Missouri has faced the same national perception problem: respected locally, overlooked nationally. Recruiting services lean toward Texas, California, Florida and Georgia. Missouri rarely generates the same volume of top-100 prospects in any given class. But what it lacks in star-rated volume, it tends to make up for in impact and development. The players who come out of this state — from Webster Groves to Vashon, from Rock Bridge to Chaminade, from Kickapoo to Father Tolton — know how to play.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

What follows is a class-by-class look at Missouri's high school basketball talent from 2016 through 2026, tracking both the nationally ranked prospects and the names that may not have generated headlines at the time but found a way to matter at the next level.

2016

Division 1 Prospects: 9

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Jayson Tatum, Tyler Cook and Xavier Sneed

Other Notable Names: Jordan Barnes, Jeriah Horne, Zeke Moore, Aaron Cook, and Christian Willis

This was, at the time, one of the most talented classes Missouri had ever produced — and it's only grown more impressive in hindsight. Jayson Tatum was the top-ranked player in the country, a 6-foot-8 wing out of Chaminade College Prep in Creve Coeur who had already drawn comparisons to the best in the sport. Coaches from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas all came calling, and the Cameron Crazies chanted his name during his official visit. He chose Duke, went one-and-done, and was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics in 2017. He is now an NBA champion and one of the game's premier players. Tyler Cook, Tatum's teammate at Chaminade, went on to Iowa and had a professional career. Xavier Sneed had a decorated run at Kansas State. This class set the standard for what Missouri could produce in a single cycle — and it remains one of the better individual-year outputs the state has ever seen.

2017

Division 1 Prospects: 13

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter

Other Notable Names: Jared Ridder, Levi Stockard, Jacob Gilyard, Elijah Childs, Ryan Stipanovich, and Caleb Bennett

If 2016 had Tatum, 2017 had the Porter family — and the story around their recruitment was unlike anything Missouri basketball had seen in years. Michael Porter Jr. had spent his first three high school seasons at Father Tolton Regional Catholic in Columbia before transferring to Nathan Hale in Seattle for his senior year. He won the Naismith, Gatorade, and McDonald's All-American Game MVP awards — only the fifth player in history to accomplish that trifecta, joining LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Chris Webber and Alonzo Mourning. His younger brother Jontay — himself a five-star prospect and the 12th-ranked player in the 2018 class — reclassified to join him in Columbia. Together they helped push Mizzou's 2017 recruiting class to No. 3 in the country.

2018

Division 1 Prospects: 13

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Courney Ramey, Carte’Are Gordon and Jericole Hellems

Other Notable Names: Ocahi Agbaji, Christian Bishop, Yor Anei, Shaun Williams, Torrence Watson, Fred Thatch and Kale Catchings

Quietly one of the most impactful Missouri classes of the decade when you look at what these players accomplished at the college level. Courtney Ramey of Webster Groves won the Mr. Show-Me Basketball award and went on to become the starting point guard at Texas, where he helped the Longhorns to deep tournament runs. Jericole Hellems, another Chaminade product, had a late recruiting explosion in July before his senior year and ultimately committed to NC State. Perhaps the most understated name in this class is Ochai Agbaji, who came out of Oak Park in Kansas City as a three-star recruit. He committed to Kansas, redshirted his freshman year, and by his senior season was the Big 12 Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the tournament's Most Outstanding Player as the Jayhawks won the 2022 national championship. He was taken 14th overall by Cleveland. Christian Bishop had a long college career, eventually ending up at Texas. Torrence Watson, the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, committed to Missouri. This class is a strong reminder that recruiting stars don't always tell the full story of what a prospect can become.

2019

Division 1 Prospects: 10

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Dajuan Harris

Other Notable Names: Isaiah Mosley, Mario McKinney, Yuri Collins, Marcedus Leech, Jamonta Black and Tyem Freeman

On the surface, this looks like one of the lighter classes of the decade. But Dajuan Harris Jr. — out of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia — is the headliner, and his story is one of the more compelling of any Missouri prospect in recent memory. Harris had originally committed to Missouri State before decommitting, reclassifying, and eventually landing at Kansas, where he became the starting point guard for the Jayhawks' 2022 national championship team. He was a disciplined, pass-first floor general who made everyone around him better — exactly the profile that tends to be undervalued in recruiting rankings. Yuri Collins, a 6-foot pass-first point guard out of St. Mary's in St. Louis went on to become the all-time assists leader at Saint Louis. Isaiah Mosley went on to win the Mr. Show-Me Basketball award and have a strong career at Missouri State. This class's value appreciated significantly once the college careers played out.

2020

Division 1 Prospects: 12

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Caleb Love, Jordan Nesbitt, Cam’Ron Fletcher and Ryan Kalkbrenner

Other Notable Names: Luke Kasubke, Davion Bradford, Phillip Russell, Garry Clark, Coban Porter and Dylan Branson

One of the deepest classes Missouri has produced all time. Nearly all of the top talent was from the St. Louis metro area. Caleb Love out of Christian Brothers College High School was the state's latest McDonald's All-American, a five-star guard who chose North Carolina over Missouri and other blue-blood programs. He went on to have a decorated college career. Cam'Ron Fletcher from Vashon was one of the most physically gifted players in the country at his position — a dynamic wing who chose Kentucky. Ryan Kalkbrenner out of Trinity Catholic was a 7-footer who went largely unnoticed until his stock exploded; he ended up at Creighton, developed into one of the country's best shot-blockers, and reached the NBA. Jordan Nesbitt at St. Louis Christian Academy was another four-star wing. Missouri pursued several of these players aggressively — particularly Love, Fletcher, and Kalkbrenner — but came up empty on all of them. Still, the sheer volume of high-major talent produced from within state lines made this one of Missouri's most impressive outputs in recent years.

2021

Division 1 Prospects: 11

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Aminu Mohammed

Other Notable Names: Trevon Brazile, Isaac Haney, Nick Kern, Keshon Gilbert and Anton Brookshire

Headlined by Aminu Mohammed, a five-star Nigerian-born guard out of Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield who had moved to the United States at 14 and developed rapidly under coach Darren Taylor — the first Division I recruit Taylor had ever produced. Mohammed chose Georgetown. Springfield dominated this class in an unexpected way, also producing Trevon Brazile and Anton Brookshire, who both signed with Missouri. Brazile's story is one of the more unusual in recent Missouri basketball history: he was a football-first athlete who pivoted to basketball, was unknown to most scouts heading into his senior year, and had an explosive late-summer breakout that drew interest from Arkansas, Kansas, and Wisconsin — before Cuonzo Martin offered him first and he committed within hours. Brazile transferred to Arkansas after one season at Mizzou, where he became one of the Razorbacks' key pieces. The 2021 class is proof that the state's talent doesn't always announce itself on time.

2022

Division 1 Prospects: 16

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Tarris Reed and Jevon Porter

Other Notable Names: Bennett Stirtz, Luke Northweather, Brandon Mitchell-Day, Connor Turnbull, Braxton Stacker, Kellen Thames and Rob Martin

The largest class of the decade in terms of Division I production, with 16 prospects. Tarris Reed out of Chaminade was the top-ranked player in the state, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound interior presence who drew interest from Michigan State, Missouri, Creighton and others before ultimately signing with Michigan. He later transferred to UConn, where he's won a national championship. Jevon Porter out of Father Tolton is the youngest of the Porter brothers, a 6-foot-10 forward who committed to Pepperdine to play for family friend Lorenzo Romar. He eventually found his way to Missouri as a transfer. Perhaps the most remarkable name in this class, though, is Bennett Stirtz of Liberty High School — a player recruited primarily at the Division II level who went on to run Iowa's Big Ten offense and emerge as an NBA draft prospect. That kind of trajectory — Division II recruit to potential professional — doesn't happen often.

2023

Division 1 Prospects: 8

Nationally Ranked Prospects:

Other Notable Names: Kennard Davis, Cameron Manyawu, Kyan Evans, Kayden Fish, Kyle Pock, and BJ Ward

The 2023 class was the thinnest of the decade from a national ranking standpoint, but that's become a familiar refrain with Missouri — the absence of stars on recruiting boards doesn't always predict absence of impact on a basketball court. The class lacked a headliner, which in part reflects the natural ebb and flow of talent production in any state. Worth monitoring as these players work through their college careers.

2024

Division 1 Prospects: 9

Nationally Ranked Prospects: None

Other Notable Names: Dontrez Williams, Jadis Jones, Tate McCubbin, Isaia Howard, and All Wright

Another class without a national headliner, but the pipeline of Division I talent remained intact. Nine prospects finding homes at the college level is a solid baseline output for any state, and Missouri's consistent production in the 200-to-400 range of national rankings continues to reflect a state that develops players well even when it doesn't generate the volume of top-100 names that more traditional recruiting hubs do. The 2024 class will be worth watching as these players establish themselves in their college programs. Jadis Jones (OVC), All Wright (Missouri Valley), and Tate McCubbin (Atlantic Sun) all won freshman of the year in their first college season.

2025

Division 1 Prospects: 11

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Sheek Pearson and Aaron Rowe

Other Notable Names: Exavier Wilson, Corbin Allen, Zyree Collins, Luke Walsh, Trey Williams, Riley Massey, and PJ Farmer

The 2025 class marked a return to nationally ranked prospects for Missouri, led by Sheek Pearson out of John Burroughs School in St. Louis. Pearson ultimately committed to Marquette and reclassified to join the Golden Eagles immediately. Aaron Rowe signed with Missouri and gives Dennis Gates a long-term piece to develop at the guard position. Zyree Collins from St. Mary's in St. Louis is one of the more intriguing names in the supporting group after winning Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year. The 2025 class reflects a state that's beginning to generate more visibility for its prospects again.



2026

Division 1 Prospects: 14

Nationally Ranked Prospects: Quentin Coleman and Tristan Reed

Other Notable Names: Ethan Brown, Jordan Boyd, Jonny Jordan, Eli Herbert, Ian Thomas, and Tre Paulding

The second largest class of the entire window we're examining, with 14 Division I prospects, and perhaps the most interesting one to watch unfold in real time. Quentin Coleman out of Principia School in St. Louis is a top-35 guard who decommitted from Wake Forest and has drawn interest from blue blood programs. Tristan Reed, a 6-foot-9 center committed to Mississippi State. Jonny Jordan at Chaminade continues that program's tradition of producing top prospects. Ethan Brown out of Rolla is a name to watch at Illinois. With 14 Division I prospects and multiple top-100 names in the cycle, 2026 may ultimately stand as one of the strongest classes this state has produced during this entire stretch.