Doniphan vs. Benton: Missouri (MSHSAA) girls Class 4 basketball state championship; preview, scoring, live updates
For the first time in school history, Benton’s boys and girls will both take the floor to play for state championships on the same day. While the boys have a tough matchup against Vashon, the girls have the nightcap on Saturday against Doniphan in the Class 4 Show-Me Showdown at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Benton (25-6) is making its third trip to the state finals in the last four years. The Lady Cardinals took second in 2021-2022 and again in 2022-2023. They also took fourth at state in 2020-2021.
The Lady Cardinals’ last state title happened on the heels of their perfect 32-0 campaign in 2015-2016. They enter today’s game averaging 67.6 points on offense. They have sacrificed a little defense in the process, going from a squad that routinely held opposing offenses in the 30s in past years to allowing 47.9 points per game this year – which are still solid numbers.
Their only losses this season came against the state’s top teams. They dropped two close games, including one in overtime, to St. Teresa’s Academy, who plays for the Class 5 championship today at 4 p.m. They also lost to Tipton, who already took third in Class 2, dropped another to Smithville, who went 20-8 in Class 5 this year, and lost single games to Park Hill South and Staley. Those last two are notable because Park Hill South was 28-0 in Class 6 before Staley knocked them off. Staley then went on to finish second in Class 6 earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the Donettes from Doniphan are seeking their first state championship in only their second finals appearance – which is a bit hard to believe considering their recent success.
Since the 2018-2019 season they’ve won at least 20 games every season while never losing more than eight. In the last seven seasons they’ve combined to go 166-31, including a 25-1 record last season and a 26-3 campaign the year before that.
Despite the early playoff setbacks of previous years, the Donettes zig-zagged across the state from Aurora to West Plains to Columbia, picking up wins by the bushel before finally breaking through in the playoffs this season.
They got things started with a District 1 championship over Fredericktown – their fourth in six years – and then beat Park Hills Central 42-27 in sectionals. They survived a 51-49 scare against St. James in the quarterfinal round before downing MICDS 55-47 in their semifinal on Friday.
This could be a low-scoring affair, as Doniphan’s defense has been even better than Benton’s this year. The Donettes have held opposing offenses to just 34.7 points this season while scoring 60.6 on offense. They held 11 opponents under 30 points this year, including three under 20. They held Twin Rivers, who finished 20-8 this season, to just 10 points on Feb. 10.
Bookmark this page and check back often as High School on SI will post expanding live updates and scoring in the space below once the game begins.
Doniphan vs. Benton: MSHSAA Class 4 girls championship; scoring, live updates
Live updates will go here once the game begins.
More Missouri high school sports links:
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: