Festus vs. Lutheran North: Live score, updates from Missouri high school football Class 4 finals
Festus and Lutheran North are about 45 miles away from each other in the St. Louis metro area.
However, dating back to 2004 they have not played each other but that changes Friday morning at Faurot Field.
Festus (11-2) will look to win its first-ever state championship — in its first-ever state finals berth.
Meanwhile, Lutheran North (12-1) is in the finals for the eighth time overall, the first since 2019. The Crusaders have won in six of the previous seven trips to the finals.
This will mark the second time in the last three years that two St. Louis-area schools have met in the Class 4 finals. In 2022, St. Louis Southside beat St. Dominic in the finals.
Festus and Lutheran North both have solid defenses, giving up 13.2 points per game and 14 points per game, respectively.
Lutheran North, winners of 11 in a row, has the edge on offense averaging nearly 50 points. The Tigers score 31 points per game.
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
About Festus
Key players—QB Essien Smith (68-for-126, 1,083 yards, 9 TDs); RB Leauntae Williams (1,048 yards, 11 TDs); RB Kamden Yates (737 yards, 11 TDs); WR Trey Lacey (16/438/6); DE Owen Gardner (74 tackles, 7 sacks); LB Mason Schirmer (142 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INTs/Missouri baseball signee)
About Lutheran North
Key players—RB Martez Stephenson (1,300 yards/16 TDs), QB Jonathan Moore (101-for-171, 2,008 yards, 36 TDs); WR Mike Clark (41/791/12); WR Trey Bass (38/752/14); LB James Bryant (99 tackles, 4 sacks); S/LB Karvon Jefferson (96 tackles, 3 INTs)
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4 Missouri high school school football state championship game, which is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 6
You can also watch Lutheran North vs. Festus on MSHSAA.tv (purchase required).
Lutheran North vs. Festus, Class 4 championship game live updates
Will update when game starts
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivesports