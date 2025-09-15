Missouri high school football state rankings: Week 4 (09-15-2025)
Missouri high school football is starting to heat up as the calendar flips to Week 4, and the top of the state rankings still looks rock solid.
Platte County, Nixa and CBC have all taken care of business against tough competition, leaving little doubt about their standing among Missouri’s elite. But this week brings another round of big matchups that could shuffle the deck in a hurry.
Several teams in the middle of the pack made strong statements last week. Lafayette (Wildwood) continued its climb with a hard-fought win over Kirkwood, sliding into the top 10 for the first time this season. SLUH delivered the biggest leap, jumping from No. 21 to No. 14 after rolling past De Smet in front of Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz. On the flip side, De Smet, the defending Class 6 champions, fell to No. 19 after back-to-back losses that have left the Spartans searching for answers.
The back half of the rankings showed plenty of movement as well. North Kansas City broke into the top 25 for the first time this year after lighting up the scoreboard again, while Carthage continued to rise with a convincing win that kept its unbeaten record intact.
Seneca also kept rolling with another offensive outburst, as did Webb City and Republic, reinforcing that Missouri’s depth runs far deeper than just the Kansas City and St. Louis heavyweights.
Now comes the real drama. Undefeated showdowns like Nixa vs. Carthage, along with Lee’s Summit North’s trip to Arkansas powerhouse Bentonville, could further shake things up.
If the first three weeks are any indication, the next chapter of Missouri high school football is set to bring more statement wins, more surprises and more movement in the rankings.
Check our our top 25 rankings for Week 4 below.
Missouri high school football top 25 rankings - Week 4
Sept. 15, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: Platte County (3-0) at Topeka Washburn Rural (Kansas) (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
New week, same result. The Pirates remain firmly entrenched in the No. 1 spot after rolling past Fort Osage 46-7. They’ve absolutely dominated opponents, outscoring them 156-37. This week will be their toughest test so far. Washburn is coming off a 31-30 win over Blue Valley.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: Carthage (3-0) at Nixa (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Tested early this season, the Eagles have faced three quality opponents (Republic, Webb City and Joplin) and have managed to remain unscathed. Their last two games have been relatively close (28-20 over Webb City and 28-14 over Joplin), and they’ll have their hands full again at undefeated Carthage this week.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: De Smet Jesuit (1-2) at CBC (3-0), 6 p.m. Friday
Just like their win on Friday, the Cadets have been impressive in all phases. They did just about anything they wanted and walloped Chaminade College Prep 64-7. They’re catching De Smet Jesuit at the right time, as the Spartans are reeling from a blowout loss at home against SLUH.
4. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: Lee’s Summit North (3-0) at Bentonville (Arkansas) (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In their toughest test to date, the Broncos survived a tough Mill Valley (Kansas) team in a 31-21 shootout. This week presents their toughest challenge, as they travel to Arkansas to take on 2-0 Bentonville – who has wins over Tulsa (Oklahoma) Union 28-14 and Conway (Arkansas) 41-17.
5. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: Raymore-Peculiar (0-3) at Blue Springs South (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Jaguars continued to prove that they are for real. They had little trouble dispensing Lee’s Summit 31-7 on Friday. They’ve played two teams that were in our top 25 at the time they squared off (Liberty North and Lee’s Summit) and handled both with ease.
6. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: Kearney (3-0) at Park Hill (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Kearney continues to get it done on both sides of the ball. They handed Smithville its first loss in a 34-12 blowout, and the Bulldogs have allowed only 35 points on defense through three games.
7. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: Rockhurst (3-0) at Lee’s Summit West (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Traveling across state lines, Rockhurst handed Olathe North (Kansas) its first loss of the season on Friday, rolling to a dominant 35-14 victory. The Hawklets have outscored opponents 107-36 through three games.
8. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: Park Hill South (1-2) at Liberty (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Coming off a convincing 73-7 home win against a winless Raytown South squad that has been outscored 153-22, the Blue Jays now get set to face a Park Hill South squad coming off back-to-back losses to Blue Springs South (44-21) and Oak Park (28-27).
9. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: Jackson (3-0) at Farmington (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Two of Jackson’s three games this season have been nail-biters. Playing their final game of the season against an out-of-stat opponent, the Indians traveled to Edwardsville (Illinois) and came away with a 33-28 win. This week, they’ll face a Farmington squad that has scored at least 49 points in every game so far.
10. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: Lafayette (3-0) at Parkway Central (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
If you weren’t taking this team seriously, you should. The Lancers turned a corner last season and haven’t slowed down. They finally allowed their first points last week and won a shootout against Kirkwood, 35-28.
11. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 2-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: McCluer North (0-3) at Kirkwood (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
We anticipated a close game, and Friday’s game certainly didn’t disappoint. The Pioneers, however, came out on the losing end against an evenly matched Lafayette (Wildwood) squad, 35-28. They’ll try to bounce back against winless McCluer North.
12. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: California (0-3) at Blair Oaks (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Three games in, the Falcons haven’t scored fewer than 42 points or allowed more than 26. They dished Osage its first loss of the season last week, walloping them 42-6. They face an 0-3 California team that has scored a total of 13 points through three games.
13. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: Camdenton (0-3) at Helias Catholic (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Since their nailbiter in Week 1, the Crusaders have been on a tear. They thumped Hickman in Week 2 and followed that up with a 66-6 blowout against Battle last week. They take on a struggling Camdenton squad at home on Friday.
14. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) at SLUH (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Playing inspired football in front of Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who helicoptered in for the game, the Jr. Bills went to De Smet Jesuit and smacked the reigning Class 6 champs 31-14. They’ll host a Lutheran St. Charles squad coming off its first win – a 48-28 decision over Madison (Illinois).
15. Lutheran North Crusaders
Current Record: 1-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next Game: Lutheran North (1-1) at Westminster Christian Academy (2-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Ah. There’s the Crusaders we know. Dropping their first game in Week 2 (they were idle Week 1), Lutheran North had it all working on Friday. The Crusaders thumped John Burroughs 56-14. They take on a Westminster Christian Academy squad reeling from a 35-13 loss to MICDS.
16. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 1-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: Cardinal Ritter (1-2) at St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
They took a bit of a slide with opening losses to ranked opponents Jackson (23-20) and CBC (34-12). But the Lions came storming back this week, impressing in every fashion in a 50-0 blowout of Francis Howell, who fell to 1-2.
17. Blue Springs Wildcats
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: Staley (1-2) at Blue Springs (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Defense has been an asset for the Wildcats through the first three games. Allowing only 13 combined points in the first two weeks, they surrendered 21 to Raymore-Peculiar last week but still rolled to a comfortable 38-21 win.
18. Rock Bridge Bruins
Current Record: 2-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Next Game: Rock Bridge (2-1) at Capital City (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
We expected a battle against 2-0 Jefferson City in Jeff City last week, but the Bruins had other ideas. They rolled into Adkins Stadium and embarrassed the Jays on homecoming, 45-0. They’ll go back there this week to take on a Capital City team reeling from a 34-24 loss at Hickman.
19. De Smet Jesuit Spartans
Current Record: 1-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: De Smet (1-2) at CBC (3-0), 6 p.m. Friday
The defending Class 6 champs haven’t had the start they’d hoped for, and last week’s game is one they’d certainly like to flush and never see again. They took on an inspired SLUH team and lost 31-14.
20. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: Fox (1-2) at Eureka (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
They haven’t allowed a point since a 34-22 win against Francis Howell in Week 1. Since then, they have outscored their last two opponents – Marquette and Hazelwood Central – 91-0. They host a Fox team coming off an overtime loss to Seckman in Week 2 and a 24-23 loss to Ritenour last week.
21. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
Next Game: Seneca (3-0) at Monett (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Seneca squashed any thoughts of a close game against the talented Nevada Tigers, as the Indians dominated with their high-powered offense and rolled to a 54-33 win. They’ll face a pass-happy Monett squad this week that got blown out by Nevada in Week 1 (63-34) but rallied with wins of 70-0 and 60-16 over Strafford and Aurora, respectively.
22. Webb City Cardinals
Current Record: 2-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
Next Game: Webb City (2-1) at Ozark (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Splitting a pair of 28-20 decisions to start the season against Lebanon (win) and Nixa (loss), the Cardinals hosted a struggling Kickapoo squad last week and blew them out 49-21. They’ll travel to Ozark this week to face a Tigers team coming off back-to-back losses to ranked opponents Carthage (49-21) and Republic (55-33).
23. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 2-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next Game: Republic (2-1) at Kickapoo (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Since their Week 1 loss to Nixa, the Tigers have been on a tear. They blanked Waynesville 56-0 and answered again last week with a 55-33 win against Ozark. They’ve got a showdown at 0-3 Kickapoo this week, who lost to Webb City 49-21 last week.
24. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next Game: Carthage (3-0) at Nixa (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In their first defense since landing on these rankings last week, the Tigers did nothing to disappoint. They had it all working at home against Glendale and sent the Falcons back to Springfield with a 48-15 loss. They face their biggest test of the season at No. 2 Nixa.
25. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 3-0
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: North Kansas City (3-0) at St. Joseph Central (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Rolling out an offense that can rack up points in a hurry, the Hornets answered a 69-point performance against Park Hill in Week 2 with a 48-10 thumping of Excelsior Springs at home on Friday.