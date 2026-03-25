Final 2025-26 Missouri Top 25 Boys High School Basketball State Rankings

1. Principia (29-2)

Principia finishes the season in the same place they started as the best team in Missouri. This group proved it was the most complete team in the state from top to bottom. A championship-caliber roster that will be remembered for a long time.

2. Logan-Rogersville (29-3)

Logan-Rogersville was right there all season long. Chase Branham, Titus Moore, Marcus Moore and Sutton Shook were exactly the core that was expected to carry this program, and they did. The Wildcats were one of the best stories in Class 4 basketball this year.

3. De Smet (27-5)

De Smet re-established itself as one of Missouri's premier programs. Jordan Boyd, Ian Thomas and Will Foulk shouldered the load after heavy graduation losses from a year ago, and this group delivered. A strong finish to what was an important season.

4. Rockhurst (28-2)

Rockhurst was arguably the most consistent Class 6 team in the state this season. Twenty-eight wins speaks for itself. The Hawklets played with an edge all year and made a deep postseason run that reflected just how well-coached and talented this group was.

5. MICDS (27-4)

MICDS had one of the best seasons in program history. Twenty-seven wins is a remarkable achievement and this roster earned every one of them. A team that deserves a lot of recognition in the final rankings conversation.

6. Chaminade (23-6)

Chaminade continued to be one of the most competitive programs in the St. Louis metro. They returned key pieces from a year ago and built on the foundation established last season. A gritty group that made things difficult for everyone on the schedule.

7. Kickapoo (24-6)

Kickapoo was once again one of the best teams in southwest Missouri. The Chiefs played a tough schedule and came out on the right side of it the majority of the time. This program has built something sustainable.

8. Sikeston (29-3)

Twenty-nine wins from Sikeston. This program has been consistently excellent and this season was no different. A deep and talented roster that gave Class 5 competition fits all year long.

9. Blue Springs South (24-8)

Blue Springs South continued to build on the momentum from last season's surprising run. Twenty-four wins and another strong postseason appearance shows this is no longer a surprise — it's a legitimate program. The foundation here is real.

10. Benton (30-2)

Benton was one of the most impressive teams in the state this season. Thirty wins is a number that demands respect. Lincoln Goodwin, Jason Simmons and Mach Mayom delivered on every expectation and then some heading into this year.

11. Vianney (24-6)

Vianney took a big step forward this season. The Golden Griffins were competitive in every game and put themselves back in the conversation as one of the better programs in the St. Louis area. A successful season by any measure.

12. Webster Groves (21-8)

Webster Groves had another solid season under Justin Mathes. Twenty-one wins in a competitive district is nothing to take lightly. This program continues to develop talent and compete at a high level year in and year out. Scottie Adkinson will have a chance to break records in his senior season.

13. Vashon (24-5)

Vashon was a tough out for anyone on the schedule. Twenty-four wins in St. Louis is a strong statement. This group continued the tradition of tough, physical Wolverine basketball that has defined the program for years.

14. Cardinal Ritter (21-11)

Cardinal Ritter's record doesn't fully capture how difficult their schedule was. This is a program that competes in one of the toughest environments in Missouri basketball every single night. The Lions showed plenty of fight this season.

15. Oak Park (24-6)

Oak Park had the weight of a state championship on their shoulders entering this season and handled it well. Twenty-four wins and a competitive run shows the program didn't skip a beat even after losing significant production from last year's title team.

16. Marquette (20-10)

Marquette earned their spot in this ranking with a strong finish to the season. Twenty wins in a competitive suburban St. Louis district is a meaningful achievement. Brody Owen will be remembered as one of the best Mustangs in program history.

17. Westminster (20-8)

Westminster continued to develop 2027 standout Will Powers, who has firmly established himself among the best players in the state. The Wildcats won 20 games and were a tough matchup for anyone on their schedule down the stretch.

18. Clayton (24-8)

Clayton had a quietly impressive season before making a statement at state defeating Benton. Twenty-four wins is the headline but the way they competed night in and night out was the real story. A team that earned more respect as the season went on.

19. Francis Howell Central (25-5)

Twenty-five wins for Francis Howell Central. This was one of the better seasons in recent program history and a group that played with consistency and purpose throughout. A name to watch again next year.

20. Lee's Summit (23-6)

Lee's Summit was one of the better teams in the Kansas City metro this season. Twenty-three wins and a competitive record against a strong schedule puts them comfortably inside the final top 25.

21. St. Dominic (24-5)

St. Dominic had a tremendous season. Twenty-four wins is a program-building mark and this group proved they belong in the conversation with the best teams in the St. Louis area. A lot to be excited about moving forward with thier 2027 class.

22. North Kansas City (23-6)

North Kansas City remained consistent in Class 6. The Hornets won 23 games and continued to be one of the more reliable programs on the Kansas City side of the state. Steady and well-coached.

23. Hillcrest (22-10)

Hillcrest's record tells the story of a team that played a very tough schedule and held their own. Twenty-two wins from this group is an accomplishment. A program with a fast paced brand of basketball that showed up all season. Freshman Kaivon Alexander is a promising talent in SWMO.

24. Battle (20-9)

Battle held it down again in the CMAC. Brandon Rooks continued his development as one of the more promising young players in Mid-Missouri, and this team gave opponents problems all season. A program building toward something.

25. McCluer North (18-10)

McCluer North rounds out the final Top 25 with a competitive season in a tough district. Eighteen wins against a difficult schedule earned them a spot on this list and recognition as one of the state's better programs to close out the year.