Five Star Texas Commit Addison Bjorn Drops School-Record 48 points in Park Hill South’s Season-Opening Win
Addison Bjorn is no stranger to making waves on the basketball court.
One of the top high school girls basketball recruits in the country, the 6-foot-2 guard and small forward was already a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball before stepping on the court as a senior. She made waves for dunking in a game during her junior season, and on Nov. 20 made more headlines when she committed to play collegiately at Texas.
But on Monday night, the senior, ranked No. 10 in the nation on the 2026 ESPN Sportscenter Next 100, generated a new buzz with the performance of her career in Park Hill South’s season opener. The five-star standout delivered a double double with a school-record 48 points and added 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in the Lady Panthers’ 57-51 win at Liberty North.
Bjorn Opens Senior Year With a Career-High Performance
Park Hill South, which started 28-0 last season before bowing out to Staley in the Class 6 District 8 title game, improved to 1-0. Liberty North, which finished 17-10 last season, is 0-1.
Even when her opponents knew the ball was going to her, there was little the Lady Eagles could do to slow her down. A “hack-a-Shaq” approach didn’t work either, as Bjorn shot 60.9% from the field, draining 14 of 23 attempts, and sank 18 of 21 free throws (85.7%). Those 21 free throws tied her career high for single-game attempts, previously set on Dec. 19, 2023, in a 47-43 win against Gilbert (Arizona).
She pulled down six offensive rebounds and added 10 defensive boards in the win.
Efficient Shooting and Heavy Workload Fuel Record 48-Point Night
The performance was a major step above her 2024-25 averages, when she scored 21.9 points per game and grabbed 11.62 rebounds. It was also a far cry from last season’s opener against Liberty North, when she scored 18 points (4-for-10 from the field and 9-for-12 at the line) and pulled down 17 rebounds with three assists and no blocks in a 69-64 win.
Monday’s outing shattered her previous career high of 36 points, scored on Feb. 18, 2025, in a 66-42 win against Liberty. Before that, she scored 35 against Liberty as a sophomore during the 2023-24 season, a year in which she averaged 18.71 points and 11.46 rebounds. She scored 32 as a freshman against West Plains in 2022-23 and had 30 as a sophomore against Blue Valley North.
Bjorn’s 16 rebounds Monday were four shy of her career high of 20, which she tallied in a 64-38 win against Liberty as a sophomore. She now has 1,684 career points.
Three-Time USA Basketball Gold Medalist Continues to Shine
Bjorn’s rise has also been shaped by a decorated international career with USA Basketball. She owns three gold medals, most recently helping the United States win the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Brno, Czechia. She averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in six games, including an 11-point, 7-rebound performance against China. Earlier that summer, she earned a spot on the U19 national team after three days of trials in Colorado Springs, and she also took part in the Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in Tampa.
Her path with USA Basketball began in 2023, when she made the U16 national team and helped the United States claim gold at the FIBA Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico. She followed that with another strong run in 2024, averaging 9.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the gold medal-winning U17 World Cup team in Leon, Mexico. Between competitions, she continued to earn national-team invitations and remained one of the program’s most consistent performers at junior national events.