Vermont High School Girls Basketball Playoff Championship, Matchups, Schedule (VPA) - March 1, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Vermont high school girls basketball championship games

The 2026 Vermont high school girls basketball playoffs continue this week on Monday, March 2.

High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every bracket from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Divison 4 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 4 Girls Basketball State Championship

Monday, March 2, 2026

(1) Richford vs (4) Mid Vermont Christian - 5:30 PM EST

(7) Rivendell Academy vs (3) West Rutland - 7:30 PM EST

Championship: Saturday, March 7, 2026 - 12:00 PM EST

Divison 3 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 3 Girls Basketball State Championship

Thursday, March 5, 2026

(1) Hazen vs (5) Vergennes - 5:30 PM EST

(2) Windsor vs (3) Oxbow - 7:30 PM EST

Championship: Saturday, March 7, 2026 - 7:30 PM EST

Divison 2 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 2 Girls Basketball State Championship

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

(1) Lamoille vs (5) Middlebury Union - 5:30 PM EST

(2) Hartford vs (3) Milton - 7:30 PM EST

Championship: Saturday, March 7, 2026 - 3:45 PM EST

Divison 1 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 1 Girls Basketball State Championship

Monday, March 2, 2026

(2) Rutland vs (3) St. Johnsbury Academy - 5:30 PM EST

(1) Mt. Mansfield vs (4) North Country Union - 7:30 PM EST

Championship: Friday, March 6, 2026 - 7:00 PM EST

