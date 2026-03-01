Vermont High School Girls Basketball Playoff Championship, Matchups, Schedule (VPA) - March 1, 2026
The 2026 Vermont high school girls basketball playoffs continue this week on Monday, March 2.
High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every bracket from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.
Vermont High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (VPA) - March 1, 2026
Divison 4 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 4 Girls Basketball State Championship
Monday, March 2, 2026
(1) Richford vs (4) Mid Vermont Christian - 5:30 PM EST
(7) Rivendell Academy vs (3) West Rutland - 7:30 PM EST
Championship: Saturday, March 7, 2026 - 12:00 PM EST
Divison 3 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 3 Girls Basketball State Championship
Thursday, March 5, 2026
(1) Hazen vs (5) Vergennes - 5:30 PM EST
(2) Windsor vs (3) Oxbow - 7:30 PM EST
Championship: Saturday, March 7, 2026 - 7:30 PM EST
Divison 2 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 2 Girls Basketball State Championship
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
(1) Lamoille vs (5) Middlebury Union - 5:30 PM EST
(2) Hartford vs (3) Milton - 7:30 PM EST
Championship: Saturday, March 7, 2026 - 3:45 PM EST
Divison 1 State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Vermont (VPA) Division 1 Girls Basketball State Championship
Monday, March 2, 2026
(2) Rutland vs (3) St. Johnsbury Academy - 5:30 PM EST
(1) Mt. Mansfield vs (4) North Country Union - 7:30 PM EST
Championship: Friday, March 6, 2026 - 7:00 PM EST
