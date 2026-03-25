High School On SI Reveals The 2025-26 Missouri Boys All-State Teams

The Missouri boys high school basketball season has concluded. Here’s our all-state teams from multiple classes. These recognitions are based on season long performance and impact on winning. We’ve selected ten players in each class making this one of the most prestigious awards in the state.



Class 6

Player of the Year

Jonny Jordan, Chaminade

All-State

Brody Owen, Marquette

Ethan Brown, Rolla

Jordan Boyd, De Smet

Eli Herbert, Grain Valley

Reese Kimrey, Kickapoo

Brandon Rooks, Battle

Cohen Robinson, Rockhurt

Nolan Struckmann, St. Dominic

Keller Daugherty, Lee’s Summit

Class 6 represents the largest and most talent-rich classification in Missouri high school basketball, and this year's group lived up to that reputation. From the metro St. Louis corridor to Kansas City and the outstate programs that made serious postseason noise, the ten players on this list were the faces of their respective programs and some of the most impactful performers in the entire state.

Jonny Jordan and Jordan Boyd carried the standard for two of Missouri's most storied Catholic school programs in Chaminade and De Smet, both of which remained competitive on the biggest stages throughout the season. Reese Kimrey continued to be one of the most reliable offensive weapons in the southwest corner of the state, while Brandon Rooks gave Battle a versatile and disruptive presence on both ends of the floor.

Keller Daugherty of Lee's Summit rounds out this list and is one of the most intriguing names in Missouri basketball regardless of classification. The 6-foot-10 junior evolved dramatically this season — physically, statistically, and as a competitor. He enters his senior year as one of the most coveted prospects in the state. His combination of shooting, shot-blocking, and overall skill at his size makes him a player to watch at the next level.

Class 5

Player of the Year

Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves

All-State

Kobe Thomas, Sikeston

Oliver Puljic, Summit

Chase Duke, Vianney

Will Powers, Westminster

Tyler Ray, MICDS

Brandon Clemens, MICDS

Henry Kokal, Parkway Central

Kyrese Simpson, Hillcrest

Mavrick Hawkins, Pembroke Hill

Class 5 was a deep and competitive classification in Missouri this season from top to bottom, and the ten players on this list represent the full geographic and stylistic breadth of what the classification had to offer.

Scottie Adkinson of Webster Groves was one of the most talked-about players in the state all season long, a legitimate Player of the Year candidate whose impact went well beyond the box score. Kobe Thomas out of Sikeston was a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and one of the most productive scorers in the bootheel region. Oliver Puljic continued to establish himself as one of the most skilled players in the St. Louis metro, combining court vision with scoring ability in a way that few players at this level can.

MICDS makes a strong statement by placing two players — Tyler Ray and Brandon Clemens — on this list, a reflection of the balanced, team-first approach that helped the program reach the pinnacle of Missouri large school basketball this season. Chase Duke and Henry Kokal gave Vianney and Parkway Central two of the most dependable two-way contributors in the St. Louis metro, while Mavrick Hawkins capped a breakout season at Pembroke Hill that has college programs paying close attention.

Class 4

Player of the Year

Chase Branham, Logan-Rogersville

All-State

Sabastian Bolden, Clayton

Abraham Nayou, Maplewood

Emery Woehrmann, Borgia

Gary Johnson, St. Mary’s

Kain McCaskill, Vashon

Jimmy McKinney III, Vashon

Karson Gerdeman, St. Charles West

Titus Moore, Logan-Rogersville

Lincoln Goodwin, Benton

Class 4 was home to some of the most compelling individual stories and team performances in Missouri this season, and this all-state group reflects that richness. The classification featured dominant programs, elite individual talent, and postseason battles that went down to the wire.

Vashon makes its presence felt with two selections in Kain McCaskill and Jimmy McKinney III, continuing the program's tradition of producing high-level talent and competing for championships year after year. Logan-Rogersville mirrors that achievement with Chase Branham and Titus Moore both earning recognition — a testament to the program's depth and the culture built around winning in the Ozarks region.

Gary Johnson of St. Mary's was the most disruptive defensive presence in the entire classification, a 6-foot-4 athlete with elite instincts, shot-blocking ability that defied his size, and a motor that never stopped. Abraham Nayou gave Maplewood a physically imposing and technically advanced guard presence, and Emery Woehrmann's production for Borgia was central to everything the program accomplished this year.

Class 3

Player of the Year

Quentin Coleman, Principia

All-State

Korbin Kinder, Woodland

Carluan Nelson, Miller Career

Sekou Cisse, Principia

Gassim Toure, Principia

Wyatt Slay, Principia

Kolby James, Willow Springs

Jax Baxter, Stocktown

Deandre Stewart, Whitfield

Quantarious McVay, Caruthersville

Class 3 this season had a dominant force at the top — and then a very compelling collection of talent surrounding it. That dominant force, of course, was Principia.

The Panthers place four players on this all-state team in Quentin Coleman, Sekou Cisse, Gassim Toure, and Wyatt Slay, a remarkable achievement that underscores just how loaded this program was from top to bottom. Coleman, the state's Player of the Year, was the headliner — a national-caliber prospect who delivered one of the great individual postseason performances in Missouri history with his 50-point championship game explosion. Cisse, Toure, and Slay were not passengers on the ride that was an incredible season. Each contributed meaningfully to a 29-2 season that featured wins over nationally ranked opponents and a 98-34 championship game blowout.

Beyond Principia, this class had legitimate stars. Quantarious McVay of Caruthersville was one of the most dynamic offensive players in the southern part of the state, and Kolby James gave Willow Springs a foundational piece around which the program could build deep postseason runs. Carluan Nelson's impact at Miller Career went well beyond statistics, as his leadership and competitive presence helped elevate a program that punched above its weight class all season. Korbin Kinder and Jax Baxter rounded out a group of outstate players who reminded the metro-heavy recruiting world that great basketball is being played in every corner of Missouri.

Deandre Stewart of Whitfield was one of the most impactful players in the classification. His scoring lifted Whitfield during much of the season.

These All-State teams reflect the extraordinary depth of talent across Missouri high school basketball in 2025-26. The players recognized here represent not only individual excellence but the programs they represent.