Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — November 29, 2025

Get MSHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Missouri high school football season continues November 29

Ben Dagg

Missouri playoff football
Missouri playoff football / David Smith

There are 14 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.

This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Kearney vs Festus.

Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — November 29, 2025

MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There are three Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by Nixa vs Pattonville. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There are three Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by Carthage vs Cardinal Ritter. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There are two Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, including Hannibal vs St. Marys. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.

MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There are two Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by Blair Oaks vs Liberty. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There are two Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by St. Pius X vs Monroe City. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.

MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There are two Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.

MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

There are two Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.

Published
