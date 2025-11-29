Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — November 29, 2025
There are 14 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Kearney vs Festus.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — November 29, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There are three Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by Nixa vs Pattonville. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There are three Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by Carthage vs Cardinal Ritter. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There are two Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, including Hannibal vs St. Marys. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There are two Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by Blair Oaks vs Liberty. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There are two Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025, highlighted by St. Pius X vs Monroe City. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There are two Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
There are two Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Saturday, November 29, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 8-man scoreboard
