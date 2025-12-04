High School

Missouri High School Football Championship Schedule, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — December 4-6, 2025

Get MSHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Missouri high school football season wraps up December 4-6

Ben Dagg

Missouri high school football championship weekend
Missouri high school football championship weekend / David Smith

There are seven high school football championship games in Missouri this weekend, starting on Thursday, December 4. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.

This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Carthage vs Platte County.

Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — December 4-6, 2025

MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6

There is one Class 6 high school football game in Missouri on Saturday, December 6, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard

View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5

There is one Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, December 5, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard

View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6

There is one Class 4 high school football game in Missouri on Saturday, December 6, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.

View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5

There is one Class 3 high school football game in Missouri on Friday, December 5, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard

View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6

There is one Class 2 high school football game in Missouri on Saturday, December 5, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.

View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5

There is one Class 1 high school football game in Missouri on Friday, December 5, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.

View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 4

There is one Class 8-man high school football game in Missouri on Thursday, December 4, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.

View full MSHSAA Class 8-man scoreboard

