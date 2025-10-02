Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see Platte County vs Smithville in a highly awaited matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 2. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Gardner-Edgerton (3-1) vs. Olathe West (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 80 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, October 3. There are 24 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Bishop Miege vs Aquinas. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
McLouth (0-4) vs. Valley Falls (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson County North (4-0) vs. Onaga (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Jackson Heights (4-0) vs. Pleasant Ridge (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Wellsville (2-2) vs. Santa Fe Trail (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Osawatomie (0-4) vs. Bishop Ward (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Prairie View (3-1) vs. Humboldt (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (3-1) vs. Horton (0-4) at 7:00 PM
St. James Academy (3-1) vs. St. Pius X (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Centralia (2-1) vs. Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (1-3) at 7:00 PM
West Franklin (0-4) vs. Central Heights (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Baldwin (3-1) vs. Silver Lake (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Burlington (1-3) vs. Anderson County (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Eudora (3-1) vs. Louisburg (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Olathe North (2-2) vs. West (0-3) at 7:00 PM
South (2-2) vs. Olathe East (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (3-1) vs. North (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Lawrence Free State (3-1) vs. Olathe South (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Atchison County (3-1) vs. Sabetha (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Tonganoxie (3-1) vs. Bonner Springs (0-3) at 7:00 PM
West (0-4) vs. Basehor-Linwood (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Schlagle (1-3) vs. Sumner Academy (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Ottawa (3-1) vs. Spring Hill (3-1) at 7:00 PM
East (3-1) vs. Lawrence (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley West (1-3) vs. Blue Valley Northwest (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Paola (2-2) vs. Pittsburg (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Shawnee Mission Northwest (2-2) vs. Mill Valley (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Washington (3-0) vs. Atchison (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Piper (1-3) vs. Leavenworth (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Seaman (2-2) vs. Lansing (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Miege (2-2) vs. Aquinas (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Wyandotte (0-4) vs. Harmon (1-3) at 7:00 PM
DeSoto (3-1) vs. Shawnee Heights (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley North (2-2) vs. Blue Valley (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Wellington-Napoleon (3-2) vs. Orrick (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Putnam County (5-0) vs. Polo (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Plattsburg (0-5) vs. North Platte (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Midway (3-2) vs. Windsor (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Salisbury (5-0) vs. Marceline (3-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (2-2) vs. Rolla (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Smithville (4-1) vs. Platte County (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Truman (2-3) vs. Raytown (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (5-0) vs. Park Hill (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Staley (2-3) vs. Liberty North (3-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Michael (2-3) vs. Van Horn (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Odessa (4-1) vs. Warrensburg (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-4) vs. St. Mary's Academy (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Moberly (1-4) vs. Marshall (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Pleasant Hill (1-4) vs. Harrisonville (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Versailles (0-5) vs. Adrian (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Milan (0-5) vs. Trenton (0-5) at 7:00 PM
South Harrison (4-1) vs. Maysville/Winston Co-op (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Sherwood (1-4) vs. Stockton/Sheldon Co-op (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Clinton (4-1) vs. Pleasant Hope (1-4) at 7:00 PM
West Platte (3-2) vs. Lawson (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Lathrop (4-1) vs. Mid-Buchanan (5-0) at 7:00 PM
KIPP KC Legacy High School (1-5) vs. Turner (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Holden (4-1) vs. Lafayette County (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Hogan Prep Charter (2-3) vs. Pembroke Hill (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Grandview (0-5) vs. North Kansas City (4-1) at 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (1-4) vs. Penney (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Cole Camp (3-2) vs. Butler (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Gallatin (4-1) vs. Brookfield (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Knob Noster (5-0) vs. Lexington (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette (0-5) vs. Chillicothe (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Savannah (5-0) vs. Cameron (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley Southwest (0-4) vs. Blair Oaks (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Maryville (4-1) vs. Benton (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln College Prep (2-1) vs. Winnetonka (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Raymore-Peculiar (0-5) vs. Lee's Summit West (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Park Hill South (1-4) vs. Lee's Summit (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Excelsior Springs (0-5) vs. Raytown South (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Grain Valley (4-1) vs. Kearney (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Oak Grove (0-5) vs. Center (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Ruskin (0-5) vs. Fort Osage (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Oak Park (2-3) vs. Central (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Chrisman (2-3) vs. Belton (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Blue Springs South (5-0) vs. Lee's Summit North (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Richmond (4-1) vs. Carrollton (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Blue Springs (3-2) vs. Rockhurst (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Battle (0-5) vs. Smith-Cotton (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Saturday, October 4. The final game, Field Kindley vs Christ Prep Academy, starts at 3:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Clinton (4-1) vs. Central (2-2) at 12:00 PM
Summit Christian Academy (1-4) vs. University Academy Charter (4-1) at 1:00 PM
Field Kindley (0-4) vs. Christ Prep Academy (5-0) at 3:30 PM
