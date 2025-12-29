Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/29/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 22-28. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Jacey Boesel of Deer Park (Washington) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Boesel recorded a double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 74-30 victory over Toppenish.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Chloe Covington, jr., Shadow Ridge (Nevada) flag football
Covington fired five touchdown passes as Shadow Ridge shut out Mater East, 40-0.
2. Alyce Dorman, jr., Mt. Mansfield (Vermont) basketball
Dorman scored 20 of her 27 points in the first half in a 79-20 rout of Mount Anthony Union.
3. Angelina Habis, jr., Windward (California) basketball
Habis dominated with 37 points, six rebounds and five assists as Windward took down Bishop Montgomery, 68-50. The Princeton commit made eight three-pointers in the win.
4. Nawel Ibazatene, so., Morristown (New Jersey) basketball
Ibazatene put up 32 points, five steals and three blocks in a 55-33 rout of Union City.
5. Kenzie Kassing, jr., Brown County (Illinois) basketball
Kassing led the way with 35 points as Brown County blew by Macomb, 68-45.
6. Savannah Lunkwitz, fr., Palo Verde (Nevada) flag football
Lunkwitz caught 10 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-19 victory over Coronado.
7. Easton McCollough, so., Farmington (Arkansas) basketball
McCollough netted 37 points — including the 1,000th of her Farmington career — in a 72-61 win over Alcoa (Tennessee). The sophomore also had nine assists and seven rebounds.
8. Jai-Ana Silva, jr., GNB Voc-Tech (Massachusetts) basketball
Silva blew by the 1,000 career points mark with 33 points in a 57-32 victory over Southeastern.
9. Molly Walsh, sr., Dallas (Pennsylvania) basketball
Walsh scored 17 points — including the 1,000th of her prep career — as Dallas earned a 52-35 win over Nanticoke Area.
10. Addison Wells-Morrison, sr., Mead (Washington) basketball
Wells-Morrison, an Idaho signee, surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 44-30 victory over South Salem (Oregon).
11. Alexis Williamson, sr., Midland Park (New Jersey) basketball
Williamson scored 38 points as Midland Park downed Pascack Hills, 61-45.
12. Casey Zammit, so., Holmdel (New Jersey) basketball
Zammit had 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 54-49 win over Mount St. Mary.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App