Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/29/2025)

Congratulations to Grayson Coleman of Windward (California) basketball for winning last week's National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Coleman netted a career-high 45 points as Windward took down Milken, 84-72.
1. Anthony Brown Jr., sr., Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) basketball
Brown Jr., a Vanderbilt signee, exploded for 52 points, seven rebounds and five assists in an 85-62 win over Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania).
2. Jeremy Chatman, sr., Shades Valley (Alabama) basketball
Chatman led the way with 31 points in a 62-42 victory over Benjamin Russell.
3. Niko Christofilis, sr., Seattle Prep (Washington) basketball
Christofilis tallied 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as Seattle Prep edged Kamehameha (Hawaii), 80-75.
4. Ty Cobb, jr., Upperman (Tennessee) basketball
Cobb had back-to-back 48-point games at The Classic tournament. He was a combined 30 of 35 from the floor in the two victories while making all 30 free throws.
5. Coby Dillon, sr., Shady Springs (West Virginia) basketball
Dillon erupted for a career-high 40 points in a 122-30 rout of West Logan Christian. The senior also had nine steals, seven assists and five rebounds.
6. Eric Gomez, fr., Hamilton (California) soccer
Gomez netted a pair of goals in a 4-0 shutout of Smidt Tech. The freshman already has 17 goals this season.
7. Adrik Jenkin, sr., Colfax (Washington) basketball
Jenkin scored 37 points with nine made three-pointers as Colfax defeated Pullman, 65-52.
8. Cade Keller, sr., Watauga (North Carolina) basketball
Keller matched a Watauga single-game record with 45 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 91-61 win over Saluda.
9. Claxton Ladine, sr., King’s Academy (California) basketball
Ladine buried 11 three-pointers — a new King’s Academy single-game school record — en route to 35 points in a 93-25 victory over AIMS College Prep.
10. Gavin Leunen, jr., Ridgeview (Oregon) basketball
Leunen poured in 39 points as Ridgeview took down Churchill, 65-57.
11. Noah Lewis, sr., George Washington (West Virginia) basketball
Lewis, a Wright State commit, scored a school-record 46 points in a 70-51 victory over Hurricane. The senior also had 15 rebounds in the game.
12. Max MacEacheron, sr., Westfield (New Jersey) basketball
MacEacheron made a school-record nine three-pointers en route to 40 points as Westfield blew by Matawan, 66-34. The senior also had five rebounds and six steals.
13. Nando Mirarchi, sr., Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania) basketball
Mirarchi netted 31 points in a 115-55 romp over Oil City.
14. Eli Sancomb, sr., Wheeling Central Catholic (West Virginia) basketball
Sancomb erupted for 50 points — a new Wheeling Central Catholic single-game record — in an 82-72 victory over Steubenville. Sancomb is a Liberty signee.
