Mac Markway entering transfer portal after one season at LSU
Former De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) standout tight end Mac Markway announced on Tuesday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal after one season at LSU.
"Baton Rouge is a place where I grew, learned, and built the memories of a lifetime," Markway wrote in a graphic posted to his X/Twitter account. "I'm grateful for all of the life long relationships I've made along the way. My teammates, my brothers, I'm appreciative for each and every one of you. I'll never forget my first SEC start, scoring my first touchdown in Death Valley, or earning my LSU Letterman's jacket. I also want to thank Coach Kelly, the rest of the coaching staff, and the support team. To Tiger Nation, your passion is what made this experience so incredible. With all this in mind, after much discussion with my family and closest friends, I've decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. More to come and more to be done!"
A 6-foot-4, 258-pound sophomore, Markway played in 12 games as a true freshman a year ago and started one. He finished the season with three receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown – a 3-yard TD catch against Georgia State. He saw action in 160 offensive snaps and 39 on special teams (kickoff returns).
Markway, who missed his final season at De Smet while recovering from an injury, was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2023. He was rated as the 15th-best tight end prospect in ths class and No. 242 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
During the recruiting process Markway received more than two dozen scholarship offers from some of the top programs in college football like Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, USC, Miami and Florida State.
He committed to Florida in July of 2021 but decommitted from the Gators that December after a coaching change. Markway pledged to LSU in March of 2022. He enrolled, early, in January 2023.
Markway's former high school coach, Robert Steeples, was an LSU assistant coach, coaching cornerbacks, from 2022-24. Steeples was not brought back to the Tigers this season and has since taken a senior offensive analyst position at Iowa State.
Markway's father, Matt, played tight end at Iowa in the late 1990s. His uncle, Steve Wisniewski, played tight end at Ohio State from 1995 to 2000. His cousin, Kyle Markway, played tight end at South Carolina and spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com