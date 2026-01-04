High School

Abu Sama III Makes Quick Decision, Commits To Wisconsin Out Of Transfer Portal

Former Southeast Polk, Iowa State running back headed to Big Ten Conference

Dana Becker

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) celebrates his touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) celebrates his touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A former Iowa high school football standout did not wait long in the transfer portal to find a new home.

Abu Sama III, who entered the portal from Iowa State, committed to Wisconsin on Saturday. Sama was a standout for Southeast Polk High School, setting Class 5A state championship game records his senior season.

Sama announced on December 31 that he would enter his name into the transfer portal, following several of his teammates who did the same after head coach Matt Campbell opted to leave Iowa State for Penn State. 

Abu Sama III Set State Championship Game Records In Iowa

In the state championship game for Southeast Polk his senior season, Sama ran for 372 yards and scored six touchdowns. Those 2022 numbers set records that still stand in Iowa high school football.

Over his three seasons in Ames with the Cyclones, Sama rushed 348 times for 1,933 yards, scoring 13 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for another 128 yards.

Former Southeast Polk Standout Has Been Staple In Iowa State Run Game Last Three Years

This past year as a junior, Sama had 732 yards rushing with five touchdowns. He finished each of his three seasons at Iowa State with at least 580 yards rushing.

Sama held offers from Kansas State, Arkansas State and Eastern Michigan among other schools coming out of high school. He will now join a run-first program in Wisconsin, competing in the Big Ten against his former head coach.

With the Badgers, Sama is expected to compete for carries alongside Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka. 

Sama’s decision to transfer to Wisconsin was first reported by Nick Osen and Badger247, as he told the site, “I am ready to give it my all!”

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa