Abu Sama III Makes Quick Decision, Commits To Wisconsin Out Of Transfer Portal
A former Iowa high school football standout did not wait long in the transfer portal to find a new home.
Abu Sama III, who entered the portal from Iowa State, committed to Wisconsin on Saturday. Sama was a standout for Southeast Polk High School, setting Class 5A state championship game records his senior season.
Sama announced on December 31 that he would enter his name into the transfer portal, following several of his teammates who did the same after head coach Matt Campbell opted to leave Iowa State for Penn State.
Abu Sama III Set State Championship Game Records In Iowa
In the state championship game for Southeast Polk his senior season, Sama ran for 372 yards and scored six touchdowns. Those 2022 numbers set records that still stand in Iowa high school football.
Over his three seasons in Ames with the Cyclones, Sama rushed 348 times for 1,933 yards, scoring 13 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for another 128 yards.
Former Southeast Polk Standout Has Been Staple In Iowa State Run Game Last Three Years
This past year as a junior, Sama had 732 yards rushing with five touchdowns. He finished each of his three seasons at Iowa State with at least 580 yards rushing.
Sama held offers from Kansas State, Arkansas State and Eastern Michigan among other schools coming out of high school. He will now join a run-first program in Wisconsin, competing in the Big Ten against his former head coach.
With the Badgers, Sama is expected to compete for carries alongside Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka.
Sama’s decision to transfer to Wisconsin was first reported by Nick Osen and Badger247, as he told the site, “I am ready to give it my all!”