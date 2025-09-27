Missouri four-star recruit Marleigh McDonald on her Utah softball commitment: “It was always the Utes”
Smithville junior Marleigh McDonald has already cemented her name in school history, and now she has her college future set as well. The four-star recruit announced her verbal commitment to Utah, choosing a program that has been a fixture in NCAA postseason play and is now competing in the Big 12.
McDonald is the first Smithville player to record 100 career hits and 101 career stolen bases, and she is on the verge of adding another milestone with 100 career runs. She owns the single-season stolen base record at Smithville, swiping 47 bags as a sophomore after breaking the previous mark as a freshman with 41.
This fall, McDonald is hitting .523 with a 1.417 OPS through 17 games, including 23 hits, 22 runs, and 17 stolen bases. Over her high school career, she has posted a .536 batting average, 1.319 OPS, 113 hits, 97 runs, and 105 stolen bases. Her summer and club play have been just as consistent, batting over .400 across the past two years against national competition.
Nationally, McDonald is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals/On3 and ranked No. 126 overall in the Class of 2027 by Softball America. Line Drive Media lists her at No. 45 overall. She is a two-time Missouri All-State and Academic All-State selection, with multiple all-district, all-region, and all-conference honors.
Utah, led by longtime head coach Amy Hogue, has built a reputation as one of the nation’s most competitive programs. The Utes won 35 games in 2024 and earned another NCAA Tournament appearance. After years of competing in the Pac-12, Utah officially began play in the Big 12 during the 2024-25 season. Hogue, the program’s winningest coach, has guided the Utes to Super Regionals and is known for developing players who thrive at the national level.
For McDonald, the combination of elite facilities, strong team culture, and a coaching staff she connected with deeply made the choice clear.
Below, she shared more about her decision to join the Utes:
Q: How did it feel to give that commitment knowing that one day soon you will be a member of the Utes?
McDonald: Providing my verbal commitment to one day be a Utah Ute was a dream come true. Every day since I verbally committed to Head Coach Amy Hogue on the football field prior to the Utah vs. Texas Tech game felt fulfilling and exciting. I was able to share with my family and friends that I felt a strong connection to the school and the school felt like home to me.
This commitment has brought me so much happiness and joy. The University of Utah brought out my inner child, who is now screaming with excitement and inspired hope. I can share that my love for softball has deepened, knowing I will be attending such a great school, living in a great community and chasing a Big 12 Championship!
Q: Why Utah? What was it about that school that made it stand apart from the other options you had?
McDonald: I chose Utah because it truly felt like a home away from home. The facilities they have to develop players are outstanding. The visit was really special, hospitality was great and you can tell they care for their student-athletes deeply. From their dorms to the weight room, everything about the University of Utah is nice and built to help you get better as a student-athlete.
The thing that sold me the most was the amazing coaching staff. They made me feel like a Ute the second I spoke to them. They work to build a relationship with their players, and it shows. Everyone on my visit made me feel like I was a part of their family. I knew I had to be a Ute the second I felt the culture on campus. I am really looking forward to being coached by Coach Hogue, Coach Gibson, Coach Martinez and Coach Gollan!
Q: Were there any other schools you seriously considered before making your choice?
McDonald: I have always played up so I watched other girls celebrate September 1 and I was looking forward to this date. It was a busy midnight hour and an opening week. Utah was the first school to reach out after midnight and we had great conversations over the past three weeks between multiple calls and texts with the coaching staff. For me, that connection was significant and I want to thank the coaching staff at Utah for making me feel wanted.
All told, I received multiple calls, texts, emails, and conducted Zoom meetings. I had 22 schools express interest in me as a student-athlete the first week of recruiting and that was rewarding. It was flattering and I deeply appreciate the schools that reached out. However, it was always Utah and I am very happy they felt the same way about me!
Q: Tell us about the hard work and preparation that went into making your college dreams become reality. When did you start playing softball and when did you realize you were good enough to make it to the next level?
McDonald: I started playing softball when I was four years old. Ever since that first swing off the tee, I knew softball was for me. I knew I was good enough to play at the next level when I was asked by Joe Sciara to join Top Gun's National program nearly four years ago. That is also when my recruitment started. I started to get invited to camps, competed in team camps at big schools, traveled coast to coast to play in the best tournaments, and started playing in front of college coaches.
Today, I am looking forward to the future with Tennessee Mojo 18U National coached by Ramsey Harkness, who helped keep me organized and focused during the past month of recruiting. As a player, I’ve only gotten faster, stronger, and more competitive. I’ve added extra workouts, run track in the offseason to maintain my speed, and I’m constantly in the cage working on my swing. My hunger to compete has grown - I want to win every game!