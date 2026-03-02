Missouri Girls' State Wrestling Crowns Decided in Dramatic Finals and Surprising Mat Moments
The 2026 MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships delivered a weekend full of high-flying action, dominance, and record-setting performances across the state. From Ste. Genevieve to Liberty, wrestlers left it all on the mat, but it was the lightning-fast pins and commanding major decisions that made fans sit up and take notice.
Emily Bischoff of Odessa set the tone with a stunning 17-second pin at 130 pounds, one of the fastest of the tournament. Jena Gumahin of Fort Zumwalt South (120 pounds) and MacKinzie Brewer of Fulton (125 pounds) also turned in near-instant victories, ending matches in just over a minute. Across both classes, these early finishes highlighted the growing speed, skill, and precision in girls’ wrestling statewide.
Meanwhile, champions like Lexi Wolk (100 pounds, Ste. Genevieve) and Zolah Williams (105 pounds, Kearney) dominated their weight classes with major decisions, showing not only power but strategic mastery. By the end of the weekend, fans witnessed a full spectrum of talent—from impressive pins to tactical victories—cementing the eighth installment of the state championships as one of the most exciting in recent history.
2026 MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships Results
Class 1
Individual Results
Championship matches
100 — Lexi Wolk (Ste. Genevieve) 46-2 won by major decision over Macie Kempker (Blair Oaks) 47-4 (major decision 15-3)
105 — Zolah Williams (Kearney) 43-2 won by major decision over Addison Cupp (Festus) 37-5 (major decision 9-0)
110 — Jayden Keller (Brookfield) 59-0 won by major decision over Myla Woolridge (Kearney) 29-8 (major decision 10-1)
115 — Lillian McCleary (Lone Jack) 50-1 won by fall over Carlynn Mynatt (Marshfield) 43-7 (Fall 3:58)
120 — Jena Gumahin (Ft. Zumwalt South) 50-1 won by fall over Hadlye Sackrey (Brookfield) 49-6 (Fall 1:31)
125 — MacKinzie Brewer (Fulton) 35-1 won by fall over Alana Henry (Principia) 44-7 (Fall 1:17)
130 — Emily Bischoff (Odessa) 36-2 won by fall over Isabella Montez (Carl Junction) 40-7 (Fall 0:17)
135 — Rylie Ingrassia (Harrisonville) 39-2 won by decision over Dani Gullet (Festus) 39-6 (Dec 7-0)
140 — Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve) 47-1 won by fall over Allexa Storts (Polo) 49-1 (Fall 2:49)
145 — Zafaran Satterfield (Southern Boone) 40-6 won by fall over Breanne Gibbs (Moberly) 49-1 (Fall 2:26)
155 — Lorelei Weaver (Lafayette County) 44-2 won by major decision over Addie Davis (Adrian) 35-6 (major decision 14-6)
170 — Lexington Johnson (St. Charles West) 58-2 won by major decision over Anna Fischer (Ste. Genevieve) 40-3 (major decision 12-2)
190 — Carli Vargas (Kearney) 37-2 won by fall over Brooklyenn Rader-Johnson (Kirksville) 40-6 (Fall 4:16)
235 — Miah Parker (Gallatin) 38-2 won by decision over Kamauri Fowler (Rockwood Summit) 41-1 (Dec 4-3)
Third place matches
100 — Kimber Drenon (Windsor) 41-4 won by decision over Milayna Drummond (DeSoto) 43-7 (Dec 3-1)
105 — Nico Brooks (Hillsboro) 38-7 won by fall over Aleah Conard (El Dorado Springs) 47-4 (Fall 1:23)
110 — Emerson Reeves (Herculaneum) 47-6 won by fall over Cheyenne Kincade (DeSoto) 37-10 (Fall 3:57)
115 — Mallori Edwards (Eldon) 23-4 won by fall over Sian Palmer (Marshall) 41-7 (Fall 2:11)
120 — Lindsay Rampani (St. Clair) 58-5 won by fall over Zuzu Kountz (Mid-Buchanan) 33-8 (Fall 3:00)
125 — Jorgie Johnston (Winnetonka) 47-3 won by fall over Lilli Farlow (Ste. Genevieve) 44-11 (Fall 2:22)
130 — Heidi Struemph (Fatima) 46-6 won by major decision over Alivia Bottoms (Boonville) 41-7 (major decision 14-1)
135 — Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) 41-8 won by fall over Elizabeth Hager (Lexington) 42-8 (Fall 0:58)
140 — Sam Lage (Blair Oaks) 33-7 won by decision over Sadie Sehnert (Wright City) 48-4 (Dec 9-6)
145 — Bella Palmer (Odessa) 46-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Isabella Wenzel (Kearney) 33-9 (SV-1 10-7)
155 — Alivia Webb (St. Clair) 25-6 won by fall over Justice Sebree (St. Charles West) 38-9 (Fall 2:02)
170 — Launa Cantrell (Potosi) 42-5 won by fall over Temprence Watson (Buffalo) 45-6 (Fall 1:48)
190 — Madison Huntsucker (Holt) 46-7 won by decision over Paetyn Albright (Bolivar) 29-4 (Dec 1-0)
235 — Brooklyn Baczek (Hillcrest) 48-7 won by fall over Drew Leer (Nevada) 24-8 (Fall 1:45)
Fifth place
100 — Nealeigh Ziolkowski (Benton) 25-12 won by decision over Isabella Hofmeister (Plattsburg) 36-11 (Dec 9-2)
105 — Olivia Cunningham (Mid-Buchanan) 42-5 won by fall over Rhemy Hutchcraft (Smithville) 34-17 (Fall 1:36)
110 — Annabelle Dunlop (Winnetonka) 45-9 won by fall over McKenzie Bauman (Maysville) 42-16 (Fall 4:05)
115 — Riley Walker (Kearney) 22-7 won by major decision over Dylan Parn (Brookfield) 38-8 (major decision 8-0)
120 — Haley Brooks (Holden) 47-8 won by fall over Lilly Goetz (Excelsior Springs) 41-18 (Fall 2:12)
125 — Melanie Guerrero (Warrenton) 35-11 won by fall over Brooklynn Hoag (Nevada) 46-5 (Fall 0:51)
130 — Arianna Augustyniak (St. Charles West) 41-8 won by fall over Maggie Price (Ste. Genevieve) 36-12 (Fall 0:58)
135 — Paige Tihen (Ft. Zumwalt South) 34-15 won by fall over Sophia Smith (Mid-Buchanan) 37-6 (Fall 2:04)
140 — Aida Appenfeller (Kearney) 26-10 won by decision over Trinity Butler (Festus) 41-10 (Dec 7-1)
145 — Addyson Shepherd (Ft. Zumwalt East) 27-11 won by fall over Haylee Esparza (El Dorado Springs) 36-10 (Fall 3:15)
155 — Wylie Smith (Odessa) 40-12 won by fall over Analeigh Winchell (Cassville) 47-8 (Fall 0:50)
170 — Claire Barton (Maysville) 46-3 won by fall over Gracelyn Bull (Marshfield) 44-9 (Fall 2:12)
190 — Suneja Moore (STEAM Academy) 33-10 won by fall over Rolanda Francois (Marshfield) 39-8 (Fall 0:38)
235 — Gwen Phillips (Clinton) 44-5 won by fall over Angela Bereuter (Holt) 39-9 (Fall 2:45)
Class 2
Individual Results
Championship matches
100 — Lilly Breeden (Liberty) 47-1 won by fall over Addison Holtgrewe (Francis Howell Central) 33-12 (Fall 2:35)
105 — Sandy Breeden (Liberty) 23-2 won by decision over Addilyn Amos (Troy Buchanan) 41-8 (Dec 16-9)
110 — Kayleigh Milam (Jackson) 46-3 won by major decision over Killian Evans (Blue Springs South) 41-5 (major decision 11-3)
115 — Mabel Rogers (Republic) 42-0 won by tech fall over Alyssa Salemie (Branson) 32-4 (TF-1.5 3:31 (16-0))
120 — Sydney Stifter (Belton) 62-1 won by fall over Millie Waterman (Republic) 44-6 (Fall 0:45)
125 — Temperance Lowe (North Kansas City) 48-3 won by fall over Amelia Robison (Northwest) 42-11 (Fall 4:57)
130 — Scout Puryear (Willard) 46-4 won by decision over Addison Harkins (Nixa) 43-4 (Dec 7-1)
135 — Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage) 49-2 won by tech fall over Addison Brown (Waynesville) 45-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (22-4))
140 — Kaylee James (Carthage) 51-1 won by major decision over Ja`Ziya Miles (Staley) 49-9 (major decision 16-3)
145 — Mira Richardson (Eureka) 48-2 won by fall over Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa) 46-4 (Fall 1:10)
155 — Natalie Edmisson (Nixa) 42-7 won by fall over Halen Phillips (Francis Howell Central) 43-11 (Fall 3:07)
170 — Emily Brixey (Willard) 41-3 won by decision over Chandni Banks (Timberland) 15-2 (Dec 7-0)
190 — Kendall Angelo (Oak Park) 50-1 won by major decision over Alayna Leslie (Staley) 45-9 (major decision 15-5)
235 — Alexis Stinson (Liberty) 47-0 won by fall over Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon) 40-3 (Fall 1:13)
Third place
100 — Isabella Cullen (Troy Buchanan) 43-7 won by major decision over Kinley Harker (Lee’s Summit West) 36-7 (major decision 13-4)
105 — Juliana Tice (North Kansas City) 35-6 won by fall over Heidi McArthur (Seckman) 40-12 (Fall 1:43)
110 — Alissa Chanda (North Kansas City) 40-7 won by decision over Kirra Dunscombe (Eureka) 34-9 (dec. 7-2)
115 — Lynnae Dixon (Willard) 36-11) won by decision over Charley Sims (Platte County) 49-10 (dec. 5-0)
120 — Kenadee McDowell (Francis Howell) 27-4 won by fall over Abigail Monaco (Park Hill South) 44-13 (fall 1:13)
125 — Anna Bowles (Francis Howell) 47-5 won by fall over Savannah Bratten (Republic) 29-3 (fall 4:18)
130 — Reilly Kastner (Park Hill) 42-9 won by fall over Quinn Hope (Lindbergh) 48-6 (fall 1:32)
135 — Erin Delling (Parkway Central) 37-5 won by fall over Brylee James (Nixa) 40-12 (fall 3:54)
140 — Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage) 52-3 won by fall over Olivia Vickers (Seckman) 39-18 (fall 0:38)
145 — Athena Anderson (Capital City) 47-5 won by fall over Aryana Roberts (Belton) 42-15 (fall 2:09)
155 — Ella Kimbrough (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 47-4 won by decision over Kaylee Scott (Lee’s Summit North) 50-7 (dec. 13-7)
170 — Ashlynn Alexander (Francis Howell North) 42-10 won by decision over Ava Purvis (Jefferson City) 38-14 (Dec 12-5)
190 — Harmony Moore (Willard) 40-5 won by fall over Jayden Moehle (Grain Valley) 35-10 (Fall 5:28)
235 — Jeralyn Spear (Troy Buchanan) 35-7 won by fall over Hali Windes (Fort Osage) 45-11 (Fall 1:37)
Fifth place
100 — Aubrey Schaefer (Blue Springs) 35-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Chloe Kirksey (Willard) 34-10 (SV-1 4-1)
105 — Hannah Herrera (Kickapoo) 49-2 won by fall over Hailey Moore (Northwest) 43-14 (Fall 0:53)
110 — AShay White (Staley) 47-13 won by fall over Ashton Mayes (Nixa) 35-12 (fall 2:54)
115 — Avery Edwards (Lee’s Summit North) 46-9 won by decision over Anh Ngo (North Kansas City) 37-6 (Dec 5-0)
120 — Dakota Nix (Waynesville) 39-4 won by decision over Ryah Wurman (Marquette) 43-8 (Dec 8-1)
125 — Yomara Gutierrez (Grandview) 26-6 won by fall over Keylee Jones (Capital City) 41-12 (Fall 2:12)
130 — Kylie Dunn (Fort Osage) 43-8 won by decision over Kaitlyn Sparkman (Francis Howell Central) 41-11 (Dec 9-3)
135 — Aubrey Peterson (Francis Howell North) 39-10 won by decision over Maleyah Morrow (Mehlville) 31-13 (Dec 3-1)
140 — Clara Meyer (Lee`s Summit) 41-11 won by decision over Diamond Keytue (Oak Park) 34-14 (Dec 4-2)
145 — Caroline Owens (Seckman) 39-17 won by decision over Sierra Bromwich (Troy Buchanan) 31-14 (Dec 7-3)
155 — Molly Marischen (Troy Buchanan) 39-9 won by decision over Ari Bartholomew (Blue Springs) 38-6 (Dec 3-1)
170 — Malaysia Hunt (Marquette) 31-6 won by fall over Emma Gaeta (Eureka) 40-16 (Fall 1:14)
190 — Avery Muniz (Nixa) 42-10 won by fall over Peyton Holland (Francis Howell Central) 30-14 (Fall 0:29)
235 — Gwen Hillermann (Washington) 26-8 won by fall over Mackenzie Booth (Webb City) 33-12 (Fall 3:31)